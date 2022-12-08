Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
COVID Vaccine Refusers Have 72 Percent Higher Risk of a Serious Traffic Crash, Study Shows
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. People who refused to get the COVID vaccine are far more likely to get into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization, a recently published study found, adding evidence to the theory that anti-vaxxers often demonstrate other kinds of dangerous antisocial behavior. “We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the authors stated.
fintechnexus.com
Fyio and OCR Labs partner to enhance document verification
Fintechs have upped their game on AML, and KYC controls as they face increasing regulatory pressure to protect against fraud. Instances of fraud have been steadily rising. The PwC Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey 2022 found that 46% of organizations had experienced fraud, mainly from external actors. The top perpetrators were reportedly hackers (31%) and customers (29%), up from 24% and 26%, respectively, in 2020.
Arista Delivers Next Generation Switching for Compute and Storage
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), a leader in data-driven networking, today announced the expansion of its widely deployed 7050X4 Series, providing longevity and investment protection for enterprise compute and storage, colocation providers (Colo) and managed services providers (MSPs). Complementing the new 7050X4 Series, Arista also announced an expansion of the 7060X5 Series with the addition of 800G, which doubles the capacity of hyperscale backbones while reducing space and power per gigabit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005379/en/ New 7050X4 and 7060X5 100G to 800G Fixed Systems (Graphic: Business Wire)
LOGIX Fiber Networks Offers Complimentary Data Center Request for Proposal (RFP) Template
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- LOGIX Fiber Networks (“LOGIX”), the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, is offering free access to its Data Center Request for Proposal (RFP) Template to aid companies seeking data center space early next year. The complimentary resource for firms evaluating third-party data center options is available for download here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005275/en/ The Free Data Center RFP Template Assists Businesses in Selecting Colocation Providers (Photo: Business Wire)
CyberLink’s FaceMe® Receives FIDO Alliance UAF Level 1 Certification
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- CyberLink Corp., a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technology, announced that its facial recognition engine FaceMe®, has received FIDO Alliance’s UAF Level 1 Certification. This certification means that FIDO Alliance has recognized a number of advanced FaceMe security and interoperability protocols that meet the financial services industry’s strict security requirements such as using multi-factor authentication over traditional password login. These requirements cover a broad range of online interactions that range from basic content access to transaction enablement, in areas such as banking, securities, insurance, electronic payments, and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005041/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
voguebusiness.com
Can $15 million overhaul Shein’s supply chain?
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. Shein has pledged $15 million to upgrade its supply chain over the next three to four years, and $4 million per year to step up surprise auditing of its suppliers. This comes after the ultra fast fashion giant was hit with allegations of worker exploitation in October, prompting the Rolling Stones to terminate a collaboration with the brand and sparking backlash.
Workhuman Completes Workday Certified Integration
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM. & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Workhuman, a Workday certified software partner, today, December 8, announced that it has recertified its Workday integration to continue providing customers with a seamless experience that connects Workday HCM with the Workhuman Cloud.
FADEC Alliance to Provide More Electric Technologies and Components for Sustainable Aircraft Engine Demonstration Program
ENDICOTT, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- FADEC Alliance—a joint venture that includes GE, BAE Systems, and Safran Electronics & Defense (Safran)—will design and develop the electronic control system architecture for the CFM International* (CFM) Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) demonstrator engine program. As part of the advanced technology program, FADEC Alliance supports the maturation of new technologies for future engines, to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005200/en/ FADEC Alliance will develop the electronic control system architecture and requirements for the sustainable aircraft engine demonstration program. (Credit: CFM International)
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
pymnts.com
Veem and Finastra Team to Deliver AP and AR Services
Veem and Finastra have partnered to help banks offer innovative payment services. The partnership creates a native integration that allows Veem’s accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to be accessed directly through Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking Platform, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release.
Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs
BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
TechRadar
Business email attacks are going increasingly mobile
Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks - in which threat actors assume the identities of business executives over email and try to trick employees into sending a wire transfer or something similar - are going mobile, security experts have warned. A report (opens in new tab) from Trustwave found the number...
Mastercard Teams With Marqeta on Instant Vendor Payments
Marqeta has integrated with Mastercard Track Instant Pay to enable instant payment of supplier invoices. With the integration of this virtual card solution that uses machine learning and straight-through processing, the card issuing platform will enable its customers to streamline their authorization of supplier payments and management of cash flow, according to the release, the companies said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release emailed to PYMNTS.
crowdfundinsider.com
OKQ8 Teams Up with European Card Issuing, Processing Platform Enfuce
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing platform, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s “largest” fuel companies, under transformation to become a brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card program, as “part of OKQ8’s larger modernization of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.”
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
aiexpress.io
Automating governance, risk and compliance (GRC), Drata announces Series C
As its very the title’s definition suggests, compliance isn’t only a “good to have.”. It’s a requirement, and it have to be prioritized as early as attainable. However as a result of compliance efforts have historically been achieved manually, organizations can battle with time, assets and funds to determine, handle and keep it.
conceptcarz.com
BrightDrop Expands to Canada, Adds DHL Express to Customer Portfolio and Begins Production at the Country's First Large-Scale EV Plant
•The company enters first international market as demand for products grows. •DHL Express Canada slated to add BrightDrop Zevo electric delivery vans to fleet and pilots BrightDrop Trace eCarts and software to support 2050 sustainability goals. PALO ALTO, Calif. — BrightDrop, the technology company aimed at decarbonizing delivery, today announced...
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
globalspec.com
Video: Seco Tool reconditioning service grows by over 30%
As one of the fastest growing end mill and drill areas in the Seco Tools portfolio, the company’s solid-round tool reconditioning service experienced an increase in use by over 30% in 2022. In addition to significant cost savings for customers, a Seco reconditioned tool regains 85% to 95% of...
