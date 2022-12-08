Read full article on original website
Woman dies in Limerick Twp. farmhouse fire
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Police confirm one person is dead following a fire in Limerick Twp., Montgomery County. Fire officials tell 69 News a woman died in the fire Tuesday. She was found deceased on the 3rd floor of a farmhouse on the 400 block of Swamp Pike. Officials responded...
Dump truck rolls over in Lehigh Twp.
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Northampton County communications confirms first responders were called to a dump truck rollover crash in Lehigh Township. Officials were called to the incident in the 300 block of Lehigh Drive around 2:50 p.m. The truck was blocking two lanes of traffic. No word on injuries.
Fire damages former VFW post in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire damaged part of a building that was once a VFW post in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Firefighters responded to the 500 block of East High Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. It appears the fire started in the rear of the building, though officials are not sure what...
Woman, 81, dies from burns sustained while lighting candles
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An 81-year-old woman is dead after her clothing caught on fire while lighting candles. A release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Dolores Fahrman of Allentown was pronounced dead Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. A report from the Coroner's Office says the manner...
'We're all kind of lost': Berks towns left without ambulance service
BIRDSORO, Pa. – A change in ambulance services has a few Berks towns searching for a new direction. "We're all kind of lost. We're not sure what we're going to do,” said Kelly Yanos, manager for the borough of Birdsboro. "Other services are limited." Birdsboro, along with Amity...
Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
Fire tears through Upper Macungie home
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. It first broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Max Way, in a neighborhood off of Hamilton Boulevard. Flames and smoke were pouring from the roof as first responders...
Construction, traffic shift next week on Route 309 in West Rockhill Township
ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning motorists of continued roadway construction in Bucks County. PennDOT reports construction will continue next week on Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) in West Rockhill Township. The work is to rehabilitate the pavement and repair several structures on a 9.1-mile section of the expressway.
Man found behind burning home died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials say
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - The man found dead behind a burning Schuylkill County home died of a gunshot wound to the head, the county coroner said Monday. Christopher Kammerdiener, who lived at the West Penn Township home, was found in a wooded area behind the home with the self-inflicted wound, township police said later Monday.
Butler Twp. supervisors hear about proposed asphalt plant
BUTLER TWP. — George Logue took video while driving on Prospect Road in Drums to show an audience how dump trucks would reach a spot where his company would put an asphalt plant — if it follows the zoning ordinance. His pickup truck passed trees and homes on...
2nd hearing planned for proposed warehouse on Route 222
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - People in Maidencreek Township, Berks County, may have a chance to share their thoughts about a proposed warehouse on Route 222. A second public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Fleetwood Area High School. A developer wants to build a 930,000-square-foot warehouse on...
State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
At least 1 pedestrian hurt in Allentown crash
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At least one pedestrian was hurt in a crash in Allentown. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Lehigh and Susquehanna streets. A photographer for 69 News says one victim was trapped under the vehicle and had to be rescued. Police have not commented on the incident.
Allentown Planning Commission reviews warehouse proposals
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Planning Commission granted conditional final land development plan approval for a warehouse Tuesday afternoon at city hall. Allentown Flex Center, offered by developer JG Petrucci, is a 146,000-square-foot structure proposed for 1024 N. Bradford St. on a vacant former industrial lot. Previously, engineer Martin...
Charges filed in road rage shooting outside police station
MT. PENN, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a man who reportedly shot a woman during a road rage incident in Berks County on Friday. "In our world, there's a lot of road rage incidents, but they don't all end up in firearms or someone being shot," said Det. Ronald Linderman, Central Berks Regional Police Department.
Bomb threat at PPL Center deemed non-credible following investigation
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police say a bomb threat Monday at the PPL Center was deemed non-credible. A media release writes that just after 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the PPL Center on Hamilton Street for a report of a bomb threat. Officials say precautionary measures were taken while...
Pocono Mountain officer assaulted during drug overdose investigation
COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating after an officer was assaulted while responding to an apparent drug overdose. It happened Saturday in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Coolbaugh Township. Officers responded to the reported magic mushroom overdose and were informed that Dakota Ditmars was...
Governor's office to hold public hearing about Ida rebuilding funding
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's office will hold a hearing in Montgomery County on Wednesday about funding to help people rebuild after Hurricane Ida. The hearing will take place at the Montgomery Township community center from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 14. Officials say the federal government has...
Residents push back on warehouse plans for Phillipsburg Mall
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – In Warren County, New Jersey, what could be next for the old Phillipsburg Mall property was the topic of discussion Monday night. There's talk of a warehouse there, and a second one over farm land behind the mall. Officials held an informational meeting about potential changes and what it might mean for the developments.
