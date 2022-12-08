Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
SCAM: Houston Co. Sheriff warns of money collection scam
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens to be wary of phone call scams occurring throughout the county. According to a release from the HCSO, one or more persons have made phone calls to citizens posing as law enforcement officers with the HCSO and are collecting fees and payments for warrants or unpaid citations.
wtvy.com
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man known for his polarizing social media posts is behind bars after a Houston County judge refused to budge. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. The issue isn’t...
wdhn.com
Local DCS secretary recognized with statewide award
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The secretary for Highlands Elementary School was awarded Secretary of the Year by The Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools. Crystal Shelley, the winner of the 2022 Secretary of the Year for District 2 in the state of Alabama, has served Dothan City Schools for over 20 years.
wtvy.com
HCSO warns of phone scam
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Sheriff Donald Valenza wants the citizens of Houston County and surrounding areas to be aware of a reoccurring scam. It is reported that a person or persons are making phone calls to citizens pretending to be law enforcement officers and are collecting fees for warrants or unpaid citations.
wdhn.com
Law Enforcement seminar in Ozark looks at high stress of the job
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In Ozark, Dale/Geneva counties’ District Attorney Kirk Adams sponsored the 14th annual wiregrass law enforcement conference. One issue discussed is it’s okay to say your not okay. The average life of a law enforcement officer is only 57 years old, and the profession has one of the highest” suicide rates.
wtvy.com
Enterprise Police searching for shooting suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police are asking for public assistance in obtaining information related to an early Sunday morning shooting. According to a release from the police department, officers responded at around 1:28 a.m. on December 11 to a shots fired call at Release Lounge at 4 North Point Parkway in Enterprise.
Florida man killed in Houston County crash
A Florida man died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Houston County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 4:25 a.m. Friday on U.S. 231 near the 8 mile marker, about one mile south of Dothan. Kolby S. Scott,...
wdhn.com
Hundreds gather to celebrate Victorian Christmas
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass residents got to celebrate Christmas a little early this year, or should we say more than 200 years early. Landmark Park hosted its annual Victorian Christmas. People of all ages attended as they rode horses, pet different animals, and hung out with a camel.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass groups discuss rise in opioid overdoses
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The state of Alabama is seeing a higher-than-average amount of opioid overdoses this year. That’s according to a recent poll released by the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration. There are about 55 non-fatal opioid overdoses nationwide per every 100,000 people. Houston County and Coffee...
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Highland Home teenager returns home
Local law enforcement reported a Highland Home teen has returned home after a missing child alert had been issued via social media. The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s office initially received a report late Friday, alerting them Jerrika Carter, a 15-year-old Black female, left the area of Lavon Lane in Highland Home and had not returned home.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects
Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart. Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5. Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an...
WSFA
2nd arrest made in August Georgiana murder case
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler confirms a second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from this summer. Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Darren Stallworth. Stallworth was killed in the parking lot of Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge, located at 707 W State Highway 106, on Aug. 25.
WSFA
Father who lost family, home in Flatwood community tornado speaks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes, and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes and buildings while downing...
wtvy.com
Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home
One person killed in early morning wreck on Alabama highway
One person died early Friday in a wreck on an Alabama highway, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 4:25 a.m. Friday and claimed the life of an Alva, Florida, man. Kolby S. Scott, 23, was fatally injured when the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup he was a passenger...
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office: Narcotics Search Warrant Turns Up Cocaine, 9 Firearms and $60,000
Okaloosa County, Fla. - An investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force, which includes members from the Fort Walton Beach and Crestview Police Departments, made an arrest Thursday following the execution of search warrants at a Shalimar home and a Fort Walton Beach area storage unit.
wdhn.com
A new bbq restaurant opens in Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — The smell of barbeque was in the air in Geneva County, as a new restaurant is in town. Tin Pig in Slocomb opened its doors to the public this afternoon. The owners opened up a little early as the line began to build. James McMiller,...
WSFA
Prattville man gets prison after 2021 hit-and-run, police chase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 28-year-old Prattville man has been sentenced to federal prison following conviction on an early 2021 incident involving a hit-and-run that ended with a police chase and crash. Daniel Cole Ahearn’s plea agreement and sentencing comes nearly two years after a Jan. 13, 2021 hit-and-run...
Sister of Alabama man killed in car crash speaks out
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last month, life has been rough for Sharon Kennard as she has been on the road constantly tending to sick family members. Now, life has thrown another curveball her way — Sunday morning she lost her younger brother in a car crash. “Two weeks later somebody comes to my […]
wdhn.com
Storms and colder weather next week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be foggy, but it won’t be as bad as previous nights. Overnight lows will drop into the low 60s or possibly upper 50s. Saturday has a 10% chance for some light showers. Highs will peak in the low 70s. Sunday has a...
