Coffee County, AL

wdhn.com

SCAM: Houston Co. Sheriff warns of money collection scam

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens to be wary of phone call scams occurring throughout the county. According to a release from the HCSO, one or more persons have made phone calls to citizens posing as law enforcement officers with the HCSO and are collecting fees and payments for warrants or unpaid citations.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man known for his polarizing social media posts is behind bars after a Houston County judge refused to budge. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. The issue isn’t...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Local DCS secretary recognized with statewide award

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The secretary for Highlands Elementary School was awarded Secretary of the Year by The Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools. Crystal Shelley, the winner of the 2022 Secretary of the Year for District 2 in the state of Alabama, has served Dothan City Schools for over 20 years.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Law Enforcement seminar in Ozark looks at high stress of the job

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In Ozark, Dale/Geneva counties’ District Attorney Kirk Adams sponsored the 14th annual wiregrass law enforcement conference. One issue discussed is it’s okay to say your not okay. The average life of a law enforcement officer is only 57 years old, and the profession has one of the highest” suicide rates.
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise Police searching for shooting suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police are asking for public assistance in obtaining information related to an early Sunday morning shooting. According to a release from the police department, officers responded at around 1:28 a.m. on December 11 to a shots fired call at Release Lounge at 4 North Point Parkway in Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE, AL
AL.com

Florida man killed in Houston County crash

A Florida man died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Houston County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 4:25 a.m. Friday on U.S. 231 near the 8 mile marker, about one mile south of Dothan. Kolby S. Scott,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Hundreds gather to celebrate Victorian Christmas

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass residents got to celebrate Christmas a little early this year, or should we say more than 200 years early. Landmark Park hosted its annual Victorian Christmas. People of all ages attended as they rode horses, pet different animals, and hung out with a camel.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass groups discuss rise in opioid overdoses

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The state of Alabama is seeing a higher-than-average amount of opioid overdoses this year. That’s according to a recent poll released by the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration. There are about 55 non-fatal opioid overdoses nationwide per every 100,000 people. Houston County and Coffee...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
luvernejournal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Highland Home teenager returns home

Local law enforcement reported a Highland Home teen has returned home after a missing child alert had been issued via social media. The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s office initially received a report late Friday, alerting them Jerrika Carter, a 15-year-old Black female, left the area of Lavon Lane in Highland Home and had not returned home.
HIGHLAND HOME, AL
alabamanews.net

PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects

Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart. Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5. Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an...
TROY, AL
WSFA

2nd arrest made in August Georgiana murder case

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler confirms a second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from this summer. Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Darren Stallworth. Stallworth was killed in the parking lot of Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge, located at 707 W State Highway 106, on Aug. 25.
GEORGIANA, AL
wtvy.com

Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home

DOTHAN, AL
Alabama Now

One person killed in early morning wreck on Alabama highway

One person died early Friday in a wreck on an Alabama highway, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 4:25 a.m. Friday and claimed the life of an Alva, Florida, man. Kolby S. Scott, 23, was fatally injured when the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup he was a passenger...
ALVA, FL
wdhn.com

A new bbq restaurant opens in Slocomb

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — The smell of barbeque was in the air in Geneva County, as a new restaurant is in town. Tin Pig in Slocomb opened its doors to the public this afternoon. The owners opened up a little early as the line began to build. James McMiller,...
SLOCOMB, AL
WSFA

Prattville man gets prison after 2021 hit-and-run, police chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 28-year-old Prattville man has been sentenced to federal prison following conviction on an early 2021 incident involving a hit-and-run that ended with a police chase and crash. Daniel Cole Ahearn’s plea agreement and sentencing comes nearly two years after a Jan. 13, 2021 hit-and-run...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Sister of Alabama man killed in car crash speaks out

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last month, life has been rough for Sharon Kennard as she has been on the road constantly tending to sick family members. Now, life has thrown another curveball her way — Sunday morning she lost her younger brother in a car crash. “Two weeks later somebody comes to my […]
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

Storms and colder weather next week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be foggy, but it won’t be as bad as previous nights. Overnight lows will drop into the low 60s or possibly upper 50s. Saturday has a 10% chance for some light showers. Highs will peak in the low 70s. Sunday has a...
DOTHAN, AL

