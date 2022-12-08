Vivian Nadine Jackson age 87 of Elba, AL died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Allen Richards officiating. Burial services will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery . Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

ELBA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO