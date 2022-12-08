Read full article on original website
elba-clipper.com
Betty Sessions
Mrs. Betty Sue Rhodes Sessions, age 91, of Elba, AL died Friday, December 9, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved the Lord. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church where she served many years as the church clerk. Mrs. Sessions...
Vivian Jackson
Vivian Jackson
Vivian Nadine Jackson age 87 of Elba, AL died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Allen Richards officiating. Burial services will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery . Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
