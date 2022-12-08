ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Johnny’ Johnson obituary

By Nigel Fountain
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sfb2z_0jc2nJqh00

Over the moonlit Sorpe dam in Germany the Lancaster bomber known as T-Tommy made nine aborted runs. Three dams, the Möhne and Sorpe in North Rhine-Westphalia, and the Eder in Hesse, were under attack from allied planes on the night of 16-17 May 1943.

Nine Royal Air Force Lancaster bombers were detailed to attack the Möhne and the Eder, five were held in reserve. Another five were targeted on the Sorpe, but just one got through. T-Tommy was piloted by the sole American of 617 Squadron , Flt Lt Joe McCarthy. His bomb-aimer, Sgt George “Johnny” Johnson, who has died aged 101, was the last survivor of the raid.

“On the tenth run in,” wrote Johnson “both Joe and I were satisfied we were right on track. I pushed the button and called ‘bomb gone’. And from the rear turret was heard, ‘thank Christ for that’.”

The Dambusters’ bouncing bomb technique, invented by the engineer Barnes Wallis, could not be used on the Sorpe. It had to be dropped by T-Tommy halfway along the length of the dam. In The Last British Dambuster (2014), Johnson wrote that he was convinced he heard Wallis say: “It would take six bombs to crack the Sorpe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIldm_0jc2nJqh00
‘Johnny’ Johnson in 1962. Photograph: SWNS

The dam was hit above the waterline, but not seriously so. However, flying back, at near-ground altitude, Johnson could see that the Möhne, like the Eder, had been severely breached. Just before 3.30am T-Tommy’s crew were back on the ground at RAF Scampton, Lincolnshire.

Some 133 fliers took part in the raid; 53 of them never returned, and three became prisoners of war. Around 1,300 people died in the resulting floods, the majority of them slave labourers from the Soviet Union. The Nazi minister of armaments, Albert Speer, observed later that to make the Möhne-Katastrophe truly successful the RAF should have conducted further raids.

Born in the Lincolnshire village of Hameringham, George was the fifth son and last child of Charles Johnson, a farm worker, and Mary Ellen (nee Henfrey), who died just before George’s third birthday.

He remembered a brutal early childhood, thanks to his father. He was raised by his sister, Lena – his salvation, he wrote later. By 1926 all his brothers had left home and, soon after a move to Langford in Nottinghamshire, Lena went into service, and Johnson Sr married a “vicious and hellish woman”, as Johnson Jr recalled her, who left in summer 1928. George was initially educated at a primary school in nearby Winthorpe, and with the full-time return of his sister, life began to improve.

At the age of 11 he won a boarding place to Lord Wandsworth college in Long Sutton, Hampshire. In December 1939 he left it with his school certificate. Having volunteered for the RAF in 1940, by early 1941 he was in Torquay, Devon, and met his wife-to-be, Gwyneth Morgan. She and her family were to be a great influence on his life.

The RAF supplied his “Johnny” nickname. Having failed a pilot’s course in Florida, once back in Britain Johnson moved to air gunnery, and in July 1942 was posted to 97 Squadron in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire. There he stayed until spring 1943, initially as a “spare gunner”. During those months, raids took him across Germany and down into Italy.

It was in 1942 that planners separated the roles of navigator and bomb-aimer, for the RAF’s three new four-engined bombers, the Stirling, the Halifax and the Lancaster. The normal crew of a Lancaster was seven: pilot, flight engineer, navigator, wireless operator, mid-upper gunner (missing on 617’s Lancasters), “tail-end charlie” gunner, and, from that year, bomb aimer-cum-front turret gunner. “The difference in pay was from 7 shillings and 6 pence to 12 shillings and 6 pence,” Johnson wrote. “I thought I would have a go.” He took the bomb–aimer’s course. Then he was back on 97 Squadron, “this time as a spare bomb-aimer”.

Soon after, McCarthy, then a pilot officer, was looking for a new bomb-aimer. An initial suspicion from Johnson, wary of his experiences with Americans, gave way to respect. He would come to believe that the Long Islander was the best pilot in 617 Squadron.

Meanwhile he joined his 97 Squadron crew, and on the night of 22-23 December 1942 flew on his first sortie, to Nuremberg. Nineteen raids followed, mostly to Germany, but also taking in Turin, Italy, and the Nazi U-boat pens of Saint-Nazaire, western France.

Then, in mid-March 1943, Wg Cmdr Guy Gibson, commander of 106 Squadron, and known to many of his 106 crews as the “Arch Bastard”, was called to the HQ of 5 Group, in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YZix_0jc2nJqh00
‘Johnny’ Johnson at his home in Torquay, Devon, in 2008. Photograph: Barry Gomer

There Gibson was asked, according to his own account in Enemy Coast Ahead (1946), by the 5 Group commander, Ralph Cochrane, how he would “like the idea of doing one more trip”? Gibson got the job of heading “Squadron X”, based at Scampton, just north of Lincoln. The squadron would spend two months practising flying Lancasters at very low levels, down to 100ft, and then 60ft.

Among the pilots selected by Gibson was McCarthy. The American asked his crew whether they wished to join X. And that is how Johnson, the Lincolnshire lad, joined what became the most famous squadron in the RAF. For Johnson the next problem was his wedding, scheduled for 3 May 1943, but all leave had been cancelled. McCarthy appealed to Gibson, and Johnson got his wedding.

After the dams raid he was commissioned as an officer and awarded the Distinguished Flying Medal. With McCarthy he took part in a further 19 raids, before becoming an instructor. After the war, as a navigator, he remained in the RAF, flying Lincoln bombers and Shackleton maritime patrol planes.

Sqn Ldr Johnson quit the RAF in 1962. He then became a teacher, first of primary children, then in adult education, working with people with mental health problems.

In retirement he lived in Torquay, and then Bristol. He was active in local Conservative politics, and in 2017 was appointed MBE. That year too he received an honorary doctorate from the University of Lincoln, and the following year had a train named after him.

Gwyneth died in 2005. Johnson is survived by three children, eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

• George Leonard “Johnny” Johnson, airman, born 25 November 1921; died 7 December 2022

• This article was amended on 11 December 2022. The count of RAF Lancaster bombers on the night of the operation was corrected and a reference to Joe McCarthy being the only officer aboard T-Tommy deleted. Johnson was awarded the Distinguished Flying Medal rather than Cross, and the Shackleton he later flew was a maritime rather than a naval patrol plane.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Bill Russell obituary

My friend Bill Russell, who has died aged 87, combined success in both football and teaching throughout his career. He was born in Hounslow, Middlesex (now the London borough of Hounslow), to Doris (nee Smith) and William Russell, a professional footballer and manager. Shortly afterwards, the family moved to north Wales, where William became manager of Rhyl United and Doris ran a boarding house.
The Guardian

Jet Black obituary

Founding member and drummer of the Stranglers who set up the group after a business career in home-brewing and ice-cream
The Guardian

Dame Clare Marx obituary

The trailblazing surgeon Clare Marx, who has died aged 68 from pancreatic cancer, broke innumerable glass ceilings and leaves a profound legacy. As the first female chair of the General Medical Council, she brought a culture of compassionate leadership to the organisation and consistently championed women in medicine. Working initially...
The Guardian

Julie Powell obituary

In the early 2000s, when blogging was new, writers dreamed of turning their online endeavours into media sensations. Julie Powell, who died aged 49 of cardiac arrest, was one of blogging’s earliest success stories. Started in August 2002, The Julie/Julia Project detailed her messy attempts to cook her way...
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Iran carries out second execution linked to nationwide protests

Iran has publicly hanged a man accused of killing two members of the security forces in its second use of capital punishment against anti-government protesters. Majidreza Rahnavard’s family were woken early on Monday morning to be informed that he had been executed and that his body had been buried in a lot in the local cemetery.
The Guardian

Emancipation review – Will Smith is dragged through the mud in ugly, manipulative drama

Antoine Fuqua’s thuddingly unsubtle Will Smith-starring slavery drama is an unusually ugly picture. And while you can make a case that the facts of slavery cannot and should not be prettified, Fuqua’s approach, both in the relentless grind of graphic cruelty and the grim, near monochrome sludge of the cinematography, makes for a gruelling endurance test of a viewing experience.
LOUISIANA STATE
Atlas Obscura

Was This King Charles I’s Death Vest?

It was cold in London on the morning of January 30, 1649—the day King Charles I was scheduled to be beheaded on a scaffold in front of the Palace of Whitehall, following a conviction for high treason during the English Civil War. Dressing before before sunrise, the king reportedly donned an elaborately patterned “sky-coloured satten wastecoat” beneath his black garb. He didn’t want to shiver in the winter air, it’s been said. “He didn’t want people to think that he was frightened,” says Meriel Jeater, a curator at the Museum of London Docklands.
The Guardian

Is Dominion’s $1.6bn defamation lawsuit a death blow for Murdoch and Fox News?

Rupert Murdoch rarely has to answer for the alternative realities presented by his hugely profitable US cable network, Fox News. Its conspiratorial claims of a parade of cover ups from the 2012 Benghazi attack to the climate crisis and Covid-19 have been lapped up by Fox viewers and scorned by much of the rest of America, and then the world moved on. But on Tuesday, the 91-year-old billionaire media mogul will be obliged to answer difficult questions under oath about the inner workings of Fox.
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

Irony dies as Tories accuse Labour of using the NHS as a political football

Crisis? What crisis? Inflation running at 12%. The economy heading for recession. The UK ranked 38 out of 38 in the most recent OECD forecasts. Now that’s what I call world-beating. The Conservatives’ poll ratings tanking by the hour. Half the country voting for industrial action. It’s harder to find someone not planning to go on strike these days.
The Guardian

Jessica Chastain: ‘I will never be angry at a woman for doing what she has to do to survive’

There is a scene in George & Tammy, a new six-part biopic series on the country singer Tammy Wynette, in which Jessica Chastain has to perform on stage before a crowd of young extras. The song is Run, Woman, Run, a standard from 1970 in which Wynette, in customary style, exhorts women to stop being so demanding and knuckle down to life with any man who will have them. Or, as Chastain puts it: “Basically, you’re not going to find someone else, so go back to your man.”
The Guardian

The Guardian

531K+
Followers
121K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy