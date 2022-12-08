Penn State is still adding pieces to its Class of 2023 as the early signing period approaches. On Monday, the Nittany Lions received a commitment from an edge rusher from Connecticut when Joseph Mupoyi announced his commitment to the program. Mupoyi announced his commitment on his Twitter account on Monday, choosing Penn State over offers from Auburn, Michigan, Miami, and Utah, among others. The commitment announcement comes just days after making an official visit to Penn State’s campus late last week. Mupoyi made an unofficial visit last season for Penn State’s whiteout game against Auburn. He also made an official visit...

