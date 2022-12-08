Read full article on original website
Related
Boston
Live blog: Patriots at Cardinals on Monday Night Football
The Patriots have lost two in a row but have a chance to stop the skid against the Cardinals. Patriots: DB Jalen Mills, OL Isaiah Wynn, WR Jakobi Meyers, DB Joshua Bledsoe, RB Damien Harris, LB Cameron McGrone, DT Sam Roberts. Cardinals: WR Rondale Moore, DB Byron Murphy, QB Trace...
Class of ’23 edge rusher Joseph Mupoyi commits to Penn State
Penn State is still adding pieces to its Class of 2023 as the early signing period approaches. On Monday, the Nittany Lions received a commitment from an edge rusher from Connecticut when Joseph Mupoyi announced his commitment to the program. Mupoyi announced his commitment on his Twitter account on Monday, choosing Penn State over offers from Auburn, Michigan, Miami, and Utah, among others. The commitment announcement comes just days after making an official visit to Penn State’s campus late last week. Mupoyi made an unofficial visit last season for Penn State’s whiteout game against Auburn. He also made an official visit...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-McGregor wins featherweight title
1942 — The Washington Redskins win the NFL Championship with a 14-6 victory over the Chicago Bears. 1958 — Gordie Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores his 400th NHL goal in a 2-2 tie against the Montreal Canadiens. 1981 — John McEnroe and Roscoe Tanner lead the...
WTOP
Burrow, Bengals top Browns 23-10 for 5th straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow did enough offensively, and the Bengals’ defense stepped up to end the Browns’ recent domination of the Battle of Ohio. Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati beat Cleveland 23-10 on Sunday, ending a five-game skid in the rivalry.
WTOP
Engram’s 1-year gamble with Jaguars could net big payday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Evan Engram gambled on himself when he signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville in March. The Jaguars wanted a longer contract with the former New York Giants tight end. But Engram believed he would flourish with a fresh start outside the Big Apple’s glaring — and often harsh — spotlight, so he took less money in free agency (he got $9 million) in hopes of landing a bigger payday in 2023.
South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25, Kansas cracks poll
Kansas has cracked The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in nearly 10 years after a huge win while South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team. The 22nd-ranked Jayhawks routed then 12th-ranked Arizona by 27 points on the road to break into the AP Top 25 released Monday. The top five teams remained the same with the Gamecocks followed by Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame in voting by a 28-member national media panel. Virginia Tech was sixth and will host the Fighting Irish on Sunday. Fellow ACC schools North Carolina and N.C. State were seventh and eighth.
WTOP
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record Pts Prv. 1. South Carolina (28) 9-0 700 1.
LSU continues learning process vs. North Carolina Central
With three more nonconference games remaining to prepare for SEC competition, LSU will play host to North Carolina Central on
WTOP
Giants looking more like recent teams that missed playoffs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Halfway through the season, the New York Giants were one of the biggest surprises of 2022. The second half has given Giants fans another surprise. The 6-2 start under first-year coach Brian Daboll might have been a blip, with New York looking more like the team that won four games last season.
WTOP
Cook, Vikings can’t capitalize on Jefferson’s record day
DETROIT (AP) — In the end, no amount of fireworks from Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson — and they set the air ablaze Sunday — could overcome perhaps the worst game of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook’s six-year career. Cook was held to 23 yards on...
Comments / 0