Tower of Toys: Toy donations being accepted Monday, Wednesday at Cross Lanes Walmart
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Here are two special chances to give this week as the Tower of Toys drive heads into its final week. Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, and Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Walmart in Cross Lanes.
Crews respond to house fire in Cabell County early Monday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Cabell County. The fire was reported about 5:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Barker Ridge Road, according to Cabell County dispatchers. People were inside the residence at the time of the fire, but were...
Charleston Fire Department: One dead following Madison Street house fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — First responders in Kanawha County have confirmed one person has died following a structure fire early Sunday morning. Dispatchers said the blaze was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Madison Street in Charleston. A man was pulled from the burning building but...
Health care professionals warn heart attacks peak during the holiday season
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — We are exactly two weeks away from Christmas: a time for eating, shopping and giving to those you love. While some may consider it to be the most wonderful time of the year, the holidays may also be the most hazardous to our health.
'Ticket Town' allows W.Va. youth to experience the fine arts
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ticket Town has made its way to Charleston and hundreds of kids from all over the region are getting to experience the world of performing arts. Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer have been spotted at the Clay Center, where many kids were able...
Multiple agencies battle structure fire in Meigs County
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WCHS) — First responders in Meigs County report a trailer caught fire early Saturday morning. The blaze spread to a nearby commercial building. The structure fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ash Street and Beech Street in Middleport, Ohio, according to a social media post from the Pomeroy Fire Department.
WVSU and UniCare announce new scholarship program for nursing and social work students
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A big announcement was made Friday at West Virginia State University concerning the state's employment shortage. University officials now are working with UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia to break down barriers related to nursing and social worker shortages one scholarship at a time.
Fall commencement ceremonies held for Marshall, UC and WVSU graduates
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Commencement ceremonies were held in the Eyewitness News viewing area Saturday as Marshall University, West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston recognized graduates. Marshall University’s winter commencement was held in Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena where undergraduate, graduate and doctorate students marked the conclusion...
Wayne Elementary School welcomes therapy dog
WAYNE, W.Va. (AP) — Wayne Elementary School has welcomed a new four-legged friend to serve as a therapy dog with a special “pup rally” and ceremony. Students at the school made signs, pictures and balloon dogs as part of the Friday celebration to welcome Winnie, a female apricot and white labradoodle.
Dispatchers: Fayette County motel devastated by fire Friday evening
Multiple fire agencies responded to a structure fire in Fayette County Friday evening. Dispatchers report a blaze at the Midway T&C Motel in Mossy, West Virginia began about 6 p.m. It was not immediately clear if anyone was staying at the motel at the time of the fire. No injuries...
Woman pleads guilty to defrauding Cabell County business out of thousands of dollars
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a woman pleaded guilty Monday after she was accused of defrauding a Cabell County business out of thousands of dollars while working as its bookkeeper. Tiffani Meeks, 38, of Barboursville pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud, according to a news...
Kanawha dispatchers: Three-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Route 119
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A wreck involving three vehicles has stalled traffic along Route 119 near the Southridge Shopping Center. Dispatchers report the crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. Friday near Southridge Boulevard. The South Charleston Fire Department and EMS have responded to the scene. Dispatchers report northbound travel...
Kanawha humane officials say 34 cats, kittens found at home; shelter accepting supplies
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha-Charleston Human Association officials said the shelter is accepting supply donations after 34 cats and kittens, many of which needed medical attention, were found at a home. The association, in partnership with South Charleston humane officers, took in the animals at the shelter after...
Ally Layman appointed to fill Huntington City Council vacancy representing District 9
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Officials have made an announcement concerning a vacant seat on Huntington City Council. Ally Layman has been appointed to represent District 9 which includes Guyandotte, Altizer and Arlington Park, according to a social media post from the city of Huntington. In recent years, Layman has...
Separate trials set in 2023 for two charged in death of woman whose body found in well
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people charged in connection to the murder of a woman whose body was found in a deep well in the Sissonville area will not be going to trial until next year. Virginia Smith and Michael Smith are both charged with first-degree murder for...
Charleston police seek suspect in identity theft investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect connected to a fraud investigation. Investigators posted multiple pictures to social media Friday evening. According to police, the individual pictured is the suspect in "an ongoing identity theft/fraud investigation." Anyone with information about the...
Gallia County deputies ask for public assistance in theft investigation
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies in Gallia County are asking for public assistance in a theft investigation. A video posted to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows a truck that deputies report has been linked to a recent theft in the Bidwell area. Anyone with...
Deputies: Man faces felony drug charges following investigation in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report a man is facing felony drug charges following an investigation in Wayne County. Walter Joseph Collie, 43 has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of altered pseudoephedrine and receiving/transferring stolen goods, according to a Facebook post from the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.
Nine straight for Marshall: Taevion Kinsey leads the Herd to 69-60 win over Robert Morris
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WCHS) — The Thundering Herd picked up its ninth consecutive win Saturday after topping the Robert Morris Colonials by a count of 69-60. The visiting Herd completed a Keystone State sweep on the heels of an 82-71 road win over the Dukes of Duquesne. The Herd's...
