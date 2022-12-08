ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Crews respond to house fire in Cabell County early Monday

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Cabell County. The fire was reported about 5:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Barker Ridge Road, according to Cabell County dispatchers. People were inside the residence at the time of the fire, but were...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

'Ticket Town' allows W.Va. youth to experience the fine arts

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ticket Town has made its way to Charleston and hundreds of kids from all over the region are getting to experience the world of performing arts. Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer have been spotted at the Clay Center, where many kids were able...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Multiple agencies battle structure fire in Meigs County

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WCHS) — First responders in Meigs County report a trailer caught fire early Saturday morning. The blaze spread to a nearby commercial building. The structure fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ash Street and Beech Street in Middleport, Ohio, according to a social media post from the Pomeroy Fire Department.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Fall commencement ceremonies held for Marshall, UC and WVSU graduates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Commencement ceremonies were held in the Eyewitness News viewing area Saturday as Marshall University, West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston recognized graduates. Marshall University’s winter commencement was held in Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena where undergraduate, graduate and doctorate students marked the conclusion...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Wayne Elementary School welcomes therapy dog

WAYNE, W.Va. (AP) — Wayne Elementary School has welcomed a new four-legged friend to serve as a therapy dog with a special “pup rally” and ceremony. Students at the school made signs, pictures and balloon dogs as part of the Friday celebration to welcome Winnie, a female apricot and white labradoodle.
WAYNE, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha dispatchers: Three-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Route 119

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A wreck involving three vehicles has stalled traffic along Route 119 near the Southridge Shopping Center. Dispatchers report the crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. Friday near Southridge Boulevard. The South Charleston Fire Department and EMS have responded to the scene. Dispatchers report northbound travel...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston police seek suspect in identity theft investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect connected to a fraud investigation. Investigators posted multiple pictures to social media Friday evening. According to police, the individual pictured is the suspect in "an ongoing identity theft/fraud investigation." Anyone with information about the...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Man faces felony drug charges following investigation in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report a man is facing felony drug charges following an investigation in Wayne County. Walter Joseph Collie, 43 has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of altered pseudoephedrine and receiving/transferring stolen goods, according to a Facebook post from the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

