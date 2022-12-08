ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Temple University Health System appoints new chief medical officer

Carl Sirio, MD, was named chief medical officer at Temple University Health System in Philadelphia. His role is effective Jan. 23. Previously, Dr. Sirio held multiple leadership positions at the University of Toledo (Ohio), including chief operating and clinical officer, senior associate dean for clinical affairs, vice president of medical affairs, chief medical officer and chief medical information officer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine names Dr. Jeffrey Boscamp dean

Jeffrey Boscamp, MD, was named permanent dean of Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the Nutley, N.J.-based organization said Dec. 12. Dr. Boscamp had been serving in an interim capacity since Bonita Stanton, MD, founding dean of the medical school, passed away in January. He will also serve as the distinguished Robert C. and Laura C. Garrett Endowed Chair for the School of Medicine Dean.
NUTLEY, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

'We are in a crisis': Main Line anticipates 2nd straight $100M annual loss

Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health is anticipating its second consecutive $100 million annual loss as Philadelphia-area hospitals and health systems continue to face economic struggles, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Dec. 12. Through October, Main Line had already lost $62 million. Main Line is one of many Southeastern Pennsylvania-area systems...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Saturday, Dec 10. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

Dr. Claus Jensen named top health IT exec in New York

Claus Jensen, PhD, chief innovation officer of Teladoc Health, was named the top health IT executive at the New York CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards on Dec. 9. Dr. Jensen, who is also an executive vice president of research and development and technology, received the Healthcare ORBIE in the hospital and healthcare category from the NewYork CIO professional organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
southjerseyobserver.com

Detectives Investigating Pennsauken Shooting

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police Department are investigating the shooting of a man on Saturday evening, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 8:52 p.m., the CCPO Major...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
njbmagazine.com

New AirTrain Coming to EWR

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the replacement of Newark Liberty International Airport’s AirTrain Newark system with a new 2.5-mile elevated guideway train system. The first phase, part of a multi-phase procurement process, includes the design and construction...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers, do not break your promise to the people of Newark | Opinion

Early this November, two Newark police officers and three other people, including a young boy, were shot in Newark and brought to University Hospital in Newark (UH). The 6-year-old boy arrived at UH with collapsed lungs and a gunshot wound to the spine. He was in the operating room within minutes, and his life was saved by the trauma surgeons.
NEWARK, NJ
WVNT-TV

Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County

Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer …. Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer beater. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather …. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather at local brewery. WV Paranormal Investigators. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co. Beer. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co....
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash was reported in the southbound express lanes in Holmdel Township at 1:12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.One of two lanes were blocked north of Exit 116, 511nj.org repo…
HOLMDEL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy