FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
150-year-old N.J. hospital will merge with Capital Health, offer only ER and outpatient care
St. Francis Medical Center, a nearly 150-year-old institution in Trenton, will offer only emergency room and outpatient services starting Dec. 21, under a recently approved merger agreement with Capital Health, officials announced Thursday. The deal with St. Francis’ owner, Michigan-based Trinity Health, was finalized in the fall but needed to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Temple University Health System appoints new chief medical officer
Carl Sirio, MD, was named chief medical officer at Temple University Health System in Philadelphia. His role is effective Jan. 23. Previously, Dr. Sirio held multiple leadership positions at the University of Toledo (Ohio), including chief operating and clinical officer, senior associate dean for clinical affairs, vice president of medical affairs, chief medical officer and chief medical information officer.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine names Dr. Jeffrey Boscamp dean
Jeffrey Boscamp, MD, was named permanent dean of Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the Nutley, N.J.-based organization said Dec. 12. Dr. Boscamp had been serving in an interim capacity since Bonita Stanton, MD, founding dean of the medical school, passed away in January. He will also serve as the distinguished Robert C. and Laura C. Garrett Endowed Chair for the School of Medicine Dean.
beckershospitalreview.com
'We are in a crisis': Main Line anticipates 2nd straight $100M annual loss
Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health is anticipating its second consecutive $100 million annual loss as Philadelphia-area hospitals and health systems continue to face economic struggles, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Dec. 12. Through October, Main Line had already lost $62 million. Main Line is one of many Southeastern Pennsylvania-area systems...
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Saturday, Dec 10. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Dr. Claus Jensen named top health IT exec in New York
Claus Jensen, PhD, chief innovation officer of Teladoc Health, was named the top health IT executive at the New York CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards on Dec. 9. Dr. Jensen, who is also an executive vice president of research and development and technology, received the Healthcare ORBIE in the hospital and healthcare category from the NewYork CIO professional organization.
NJ Lawmakers Want to Know Why Students are Dropping Out of High School
Clarence Pate's high school education in Mercer County was disrupted by housing insecurity and family responsibilities. When his mother lost their home, he had to withdraw. And although he wanted to keep going to school, he wasn't able to because he was no longer a resident of the town. "I...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John Lanza again calls upon Gov. Murphy to address drastic SHBP rate hikes
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John E. Lanza sent a letter to Governor Murphy Friday calling upon his administration to address the drastic health insurance premium hikes for local government participants in the State Health Benefits Program (SHBP) for the up coming calendar year. Lanza’s letter...
This Record-Breaking $25M Burlington County Mansion Should Be in “Succession”
If you're into gawking at absolutely palatial houses for sale in New Jersey, strap in for this one! This mansion tucked away in Burlington County is on the market for a record-breaking amount!. This is 2801 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson NJ 08077. It was just featured in the real estate section...
With 2 buildings slated for demolition, Felician Sisters pave a path for the future | Faith Matters
A persistent Christian Advent theme is “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” In that spirit, the Felician Sisters in Lodi will literally demolish the two oldest buildings on their 30-acre campus early next year and create a green space that they say will “de-densify the campus.”
Religious leaders in Middlesex County to stand with Muslim community after series of hateful acts
"Places of worship must be respected and treated as safe sanctuaries," Dr. Atif Nazir of Islamic Circle of North America's Council for Social Justice said.
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset Raises First Steel Beam on Orthopedic Center of Excellence
The 76,600-Square-Foot Expansion Will Also House An Emergency Department Rapid Decision Unit December 7, 2022 SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson…
Residents offer input, solutions in first public meeting to help alleviate truck traffic off US 130 and New Jersey Turnpike
Residents frustrated with truck traffic in southern Middlesex County voiced their concerns and suggested solutions in the first public meeting for a study that will determine strategies to manage the traffic in the area. “I am afraid to drive around here with these trucks,” one woman said. The county...
southjerseyobserver.com
Detectives Investigating Pennsauken Shooting
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police Department are investigating the shooting of a man on Saturday evening, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 8:52 p.m., the CCPO Major...
Ventnor Mayor Rejects ‘Ice Skating For Whites Only’ At AC Rink
Ventnor City Mayor Beth Maccagnano Holtzman is not sitting back any longer while some in Atlantic City are erroneously spreading the word that ice skating and ice hockey at the Atlantic City Skate Zone participants are “whites only from out of town.”. It’s a disturbing (similar) narrative that Atlantic...
njbmagazine.com
New AirTrain Coming to EWR
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the replacement of Newark Liberty International Airport’s AirTrain Newark system with a new 2.5-mile elevated guideway train system. The first phase, part of a multi-phase procurement process, includes the design and construction...
Rutgers, do not break your promise to the people of Newark | Opinion
Early this November, two Newark police officers and three other people, including a young boy, were shot in Newark and brought to University Hospital in Newark (UH). The 6-year-old boy arrived at UH with collapsed lungs and a gunshot wound to the spine. He was in the operating room within minutes, and his life was saved by the trauma surgeons.
WVNT-TV
Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County
Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer …. Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer beater. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather …. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather at local brewery. WV Paranormal Investigators. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co. Beer. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co....
New Retail Coming To Mall Property In Toms River
TOMS RIVER – You might have noticed land being cleared on Bay Avenue near the Ocean County Mall. This is the start of a proposed retail building that will be built there. However, the tenants are not yet set in stone. The 12,000 square foot retail building will have...
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash was reported in the southbound express lanes in Holmdel Township at 1:12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.One of two lanes were blocked north of Exit 116, 511nj.org repo…
