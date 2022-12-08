Read full article on original website
How millions of missing workers are making do without a job
NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
The labor force is shrinking. Here's what is keeping Americans from working.
The labor market remains surprisingly resilient, with the U.S. adding more jobs than expected in November. Yet that job growth is masking a trend pressuring employers and the economy alike: The labor force is actually shrinking. The number of people who either are working or looking for a job declined...
10 remote jobs that pay more than $100,000 per year—and where to find them
While the prospects of finding a new job might seem grim right now given the recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes sweeping through the tech sector, there are reasons to be optimistic. Hiring remains strong despite recession fears, according to the Labor Department's latest jobs report — and employers...
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
Robots are coming—and it doesn’t look pretty for workers. Get ready for long hours, less pay, and fewer jobs
A new study examining the effects of robots and automation on the Chinese labor market shows workers are under fire.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
10 companies that will let you work from anywhere and are hiring right now—some jobs pay $100K
If you're hoping to travel the world while working — or just never commute to an office again — consider a work-from-anywhere job. Although remote work has become a standard option for many professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, most remote work policies still fall short of offering total flexibility.
Americans think wages should rise to match inflation–and they’re right. It’s time to dispel the wage-price spiral myth
Americans think wages should rise to match inflation–and they’re right. It’s time to dispel the wage-price spiral myth.
Hiring remote disabled workers could help close the labor gap, economist says
The end to America’s nationwide labor shortage is still not in sight, but some economists suggest that having a more diversely-abled workforce in today’s hybrid work culture could help solve it. The switch to working from home or through a hybrid model as a result of COVID increased...
The Great Disconnect: Remote positions drying up as growing number of U.S. workers want to toil from home
Thanks to the pandemic, millions found out working from home, for them, really works. Now, remote gig opportunities are shrinking even as interest continues to rise.
More construction jobs filled, fewer quits in October
Construction filled more hard hats in October, as the total job openings dropped by 52,000 from a month earlier to 371,000, or 21,000 fewer vacancies than in October 2021, according to an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data by Associated Builders and Contractors. Meanwhile, the number of workers who...
10 Jobs That Make $80 an Hour (or More)
In the United States, the median salary is currently $54,134 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Doing the math, that averages out to about $28/hour. See: What Is the Minimum Salary...
The gig economy is back — even for execs
Contract or "temp" employment used to be viewed as a means of supplemental income: a side hustle to an average day job, or a way to pay the bills while searching for full-time work. Now, gig work is back in style, and more workers want in on the flexibility — including C-suite executives, Korn Ferry recently reported.
Why Are So Many Companies Doing Layoffs Before the Holidays?
The holiday season and company layoffs go hand in hand. As the holidays draw closer, companies are facing lower consumer confidence and are thus evaluating plans for the 2023 fiscal year. See: 95%...
Hiring slows as workers hesitant to switch jobs amid worsening economy
Fewer foreign workers, labour shortages, and people being more hesitant to take up new jobs amid heightened economic uncertainty has led to sharp drops in the number of workers available for recruiting firms, according to a new report.The number of people placed into permanent jobs by recruitment agencies fell for the second consecutive month in November, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found in its report with audit giant KPMG.This marks a shift from the recent upward trend of employers increasing hiring, indicating that businesses are having a harder time filling permanent vacancies.However, companies hiring temporary roles lifted slightly, suggesting...
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic.
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
Thousands to be laid off at Amazon starting this week, will hit the region hard
The dismissals would be the largest job cuts in the company’s history. It’s the latest tech company to lay off workers. “This could end up having a disproportionate impact on the Seattle region,” Todd Bishop of GeekWire told KIRO Newsradio. “Amazon employs about 75,000 people here and many of them are corporate and technology workers.”
As Pepsi Lays Off Workers, Experts Predict More Job Losses Outside Tech Sector After the Holidays
While the tech sector has been particularly hard hit with massive layoffs in the past months, the downsizing issues seem to be broadening to several other areas. And now, some experts are warning that...
