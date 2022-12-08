ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
CNBC

10 remote jobs that pay more than $100,000 per year—and where to find them

While the prospects of finding a new job might seem grim right now given the recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes sweeping through the tech sector, there are reasons to be optimistic. Hiring remains strong despite recession fears, according to the Labor Department's latest jobs report — and employers...
The Hill

Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows

Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior.    The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
constructiondive.com

More construction jobs filled, fewer quits in October

Construction filled more hard hats in October, as the total job openings dropped by 52,000 from a month earlier to 371,000, or 21,000 fewer vacancies than in October 2021, according to an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data by Associated Builders and Contractors. Meanwhile, the number of workers who...
beckershospitalreview.com

The gig economy is back — even for execs

Contract or "temp" employment used to be viewed as a means of supplemental income: a side hustle to an average day job, or a way to pay the bills while searching for full-time work. Now, gig work is back in style, and more workers want in on the flexibility — including C-suite executives, Korn Ferry recently reported.
The Independent

Hiring slows as workers hesitant to switch jobs amid worsening economy

Fewer foreign workers, labour shortages, and people being more hesitant to take up new jobs amid heightened economic uncertainty has led to sharp drops in the number of workers available for recruiting firms, according to a new report.The number of people placed into permanent jobs by recruitment agencies fell for the second consecutive month in November, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found in its report with audit giant KPMG.This marks a shift from the recent upward trend of employers increasing hiring, indicating that businesses are having a harder time filling permanent vacancies.However, companies hiring temporary roles lifted slightly, suggesting...
WDTN

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...

