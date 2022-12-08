ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison

Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor

Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Man arrested, 2 hurt after shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two people in Virginia Beach. According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on December 8. Officers responded to the scene, which was on...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
CHESAPEAKE, VA
cvillecountry.com

Va Beach shooting investigative commission cut in half by resignations

VA BEACH (AP) – Several members of a state commission tasked with conducting an independent investigation of a 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach have stepped down in recent months. The panel began with 21 members, but a spokesperson for the state office that oversees the panel told The Virginian-Pilot 10 members have resigned.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
NORFOLK, VA

