Maricopa, AZ

Man faces unlawful imprisonment charge following alleged assault

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
 4 days ago
A Maricopa man is accused by police of assaulting a woman, and “dictating her actions” while she was on the phone with officers on Monday afternoon.

Stephen J. Petronsky was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), criminal damage (domestic violence), disorderly conduct and unlawful imprisonment, police said.

According to Maricopa Police, at about 3:30 p.m., Petronsky was believed to have entered his home on West Anne Lane where he began yelling at a woman while she was working at a computer in a bedroom.

Petronsky reportedly began throwing items, spilling coffee and punching the woman’s keyboard. During the altercation, police reported that Petronsky hit the woman in the face, knocking her glasses off and leaving a bruise on her left cheek.

The woman told officers that during her call to police, Petronsky had dictated her actions and controlled her by making her put her cell on speakerphone so he could hear the conversation.

Maricopa Police reported that this is the second incident at the home due to domestic violence. After this incident, the woman obtained an emergency order of protection against Petronsky, which officers served. Petronsky was advised to turn over all firearms in his possession, police said.

According to police, Petronsky was transported to the Pinal County Jail to await his hearing.

