Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So It Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis

The actress ended up losing some of her hair during chemotherapy, and now she's celebrating its regrowth Alicia Witt is feeling good about her hair growth following her chemotherapy treatments for cancer. On Friday, the 47-year-old actress shared two selfies on Instagram proudly showing off how much her hair has grown back. The star admitted that she was originally hoping not to lose her hair amid her battle with cancer because she wanted to share her diagnosis on her own terms.  "I don't mean for this to be a vanity post! but -...
People

Céline Dion Reveals Diagnosis with Rare Neurological Disease Called Stiff-Person Syndrome

In an emotional Instagram video shared on Thursday, Céline Dion opened up about her health, which she says will force her to cancel and postpone a series of upcoming concert dates Céline Dion revealed Thursday morning that she's been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms. In a tearful video posted to her Instagram account in both English and French, the Canadian singer said her condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates. "I've been...
GoldDerby

Maksim Chmerkovskiy reflects on ‘rollercoaster’ relationship with ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner Kirstie Alley: ‘I wish we spoke often’

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has paid tribute to his former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Kirstie Alley, who died Monday at 71, remembering the “Cheers” star as “one of the most unique people I have ever met.” In a moving Instagram post, shared early Tuesday morning, Chmerkovskiy addressed “My dearest Kirstie,” writing, “We haven’t spoken lately and I’ll tell you everything when I finally see you, but for now I want to say that I love you very much and I wish you the most peaceful rest. You were one of the most unique people I have ever met and easily one of...
HollywoodLife

Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Scars From Melanoma Surgery & Gives Health Update

Teddi Mellencamp is on the mend! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 41, shared photos of the scars that she has from receiving treatment for melanoma and told her fans that the surgery was a success on her Instagram on Wednesday, December 7. She revealed that 11 melanomas and 3 lymph nodes had successfully been removed, and she was doing very well.
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s ‘dream farm’ was incomplete before death as she feared the worst

In the last few years of her life, Kirstie Alley wanted to live a more reclusive life by searching for the perfect farm. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the late actress revealed, however, that she was having trouble discovering a new place to start her next chapter, crediting her fear of people from watching too much “Dateline” and the ABC News program “2020,” as one of the factors. “Searching for that small rural ‘farm,'” she wrote in a Tweet on July 16, 2020. “As the search continues I’m learning more about this country and myself.” “It’s difficult finding...
The Guardian

‘Don’t waste time’: War Horse composer Adrian Sutton on living with an incurable cancer diagnosis

A devastating flash-flood recently swept away the pleasant landscape of my imagined future: an incurable cancer diagnosis. Bastard. How to process that news? My mind has lurched for two months. Obviously, this is all some terrible mistake. I have a healthy lifestyle. You’ve got the wrong guy. Come on, there’s more living to do, more music to write. But such pleadings – to whom or what I don’t know – rebound from a stone wall. The reality is immutable.
Page Six

Paris Hilton reveals favorite gift from husband Carter Reum: ‘Took my breath away’

Just call it ice that warms the heart. While Paris Hilton’s jaw-dropping engagement ring from husband Carter Reum made headlines last year, the star tells Page Six Style she once unwrapped an equally impressive diamond necklace from her spouse that left her speechless. “It’s one of the most stylish necklaces I’ve ever seen,” she recalls of the meaningful bling made by Jean Dousset, the same jeweler behind her personalized sparkler (who also happens to be the great-great-grandson of Louis Cartier). “It was a surprise gift, and it took my mom and [my] breath away when we opened it together.” This year, Hilton and Reum...
HOLAUSA

Justin Theroux tags Jennifer Aniston in touching post

Justin Theroux tagged Jennifer Aniston in an touching social media post. The actor and passionate animals’ right activist shared a photo of his dog and a story about rescue pets and their owners, tagging Aniston and writing her a personalized message to help him spread the word. ...
toofab.com

Paris Hilton Shuts Down Claims of Fertility Struggles, Says Eggs Are 'Ready'

"We were always planning on 2023" Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are planning on expanding their family in their own time. The 41-year-old hotel heiress revealed she's been in the process of "getting the eggs all ready" after shutting down her mother Kathy Hilton's claims she and her husband were struggling to conceive for the third time.
toofab.com

Mariah Carey Performs First-Ever Duet with Daughter Monroe at Christmas Show

Mariah Carey has been taking center stage during the holiday for years, but this year it looks like she's ready to start sharing it with her 11-year-old daughter Monroe. The not-trademarked Queen of Christmas and her daughter were gorgeous together in matching gowns when Mariah proudly introduced her. "This is...
HollywoodLife

‘Bachelor’ Star Tia Booth & Fiancé Taylor Mock Welcome A Baby Boy

Bachelor In Paradise alum Tia Booth, 31, gave birth to a sweet baby boy on Dec. 6 and took to Instagram to share the moment. “Hi buddy,” Tia could be heard gushing in the audio clip. “Oh my god! He’s so cute.” The proud new mom and her fiancé, Taylor Mock, also revealed the baby’s name on the post. “Tatum Booth Mock,” the clip was captioned, along with his birthtime. “12/6/22 6:13 am,” Tia added. The couple also wrote that it was the, “Best day” of their lives.

