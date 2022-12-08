ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Welcome home Brittney’: Biden proud to ‘make family whole again’ with Griner release

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Joe Biden has spoken of how “proud” he is to reunite Brittney Griner with her family after the WNBA star was released from Russian detention on Thursday (8 December).

Ms Griner will return to the US as part of a prisoner exchange which also saw notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was held in an American prison for 12 years, released.

“I’m proud that today we have made one more family whole again,” the US president said.

“So welcome home, Brittney.”

Comments / 27

Victoria
4d ago

and we have Veterans and People that have served our country that really need help getting out of situations like this and he choose her .. wtf kind of trash do we have trying to run our country

Cynthia Merritt
4d ago

So Biden is very excited that he got his disrespecting millionaire basketball player back that disrespects America!!!! But he’s not anywhere near concerned with the American veterans that are over there in Russian prisons that were captured for defending our country and him and his family!!!! All this disrespecting millionaire did was kneel for the national anthem and disrespect our country and now Biden our president has done the same exact thing he has proven in the two years in office that he does not care about our military man or the citizens of our country if you are against our country disrespecting our country Biden is for you and thatIs the most disgusting thing in America is our President Joe Biden

Kirt D Lyon
4d ago

we have a joke for a president everyone should de-elect him

