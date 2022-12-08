‘Welcome home Brittney’: Biden proud to ‘make family whole again’ with Griner release

Joe Biden has spoken of how “proud” he is to reunite Brittney Griner with her family after the WNBA star was released from Russian detention on Thursday (8 December).

Ms Griner will return to the US as part of a prisoner exchange which also saw notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was held in an American prison for 12 years, released.

“I’m proud that today we have made one more family whole again,” the US president said.

“So welcome home, Brittney.”

