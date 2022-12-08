ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

AL.com

North Alabama man acquitted of capital murder in 2019 slaying

A north Alabama man was reportedly found not guilty Friday of capital murder in the February 2019 slaying of a 30-year-old Decatur man. A Morgan County jury acquitted Hartselle resident Zachary Bernard Williams of capital murder in the death of Michael Irvin, Jr., the Decatur Daily reported. Irvin died after...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man

11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
SOMERVILLE, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. jury finds man not guilty of capital murder

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A jury in Morgan County found a capital murder suspect not guilty for a 2019 murder. According to the Morgan County District Attorney, a jury reached a not-guilty verdict for Zachary Williams on Friday. Williams was one of two men accused of killing Michael Irvin Jr. in 2019.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

Council approves agreement for medical cannabis facility

The Russellville City Council authorized Mayor David Grissom to enter into a lease purchase agreement between the City of Russellville and Natural Relief Cultivation LLC, for a medical cannabis manufacturing facility, during its Dec. 5 meeting. Grissom said the property is located on Highway 24 East. “This is all contingent...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Taste of Franklin — Something sweet to eat

Whether attending a cookie swap, creating goodies for friends and neighbors or preparing for Santa’s imminent arrival, cookies are bound to be on the menu at some point this season. While the classic chocolate chip is always an option, Amy McCollum has a festive selection of recipes to choose from that might help you whip up a new sweet treat for your holiday table – or else revive a long-forgotten favorite. It’s baking season in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL

