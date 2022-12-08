Read full article on original website
University of North Alabama to give Nucor employees reduced tuition
The program is meant to help with worker retention as employees pursue higher education.
North Alabama man acquitted of capital murder in 2019 slaying
A north Alabama man was reportedly found not guilty Friday of capital murder in the February 2019 slaying of a 30-year-old Decatur man. A Morgan County jury acquitted Hartselle resident Zachary Bernard Williams of capital murder in the death of Michael Irvin, Jr., the Decatur Daily reported. Irvin died after...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man
11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
WAFF
Morgan Co. jury finds man not guilty of capital murder
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A jury in Morgan County found a capital murder suspect not guilty for a 2019 murder. According to the Morgan County District Attorney, a jury reached a not-guilty verdict for Zachary Williams on Friday. Williams was one of two men accused of killing Michael Irvin Jr. in 2019.
Florence Police search for man missing for almost two weeks
Michael David Reading was last seen in the area of Thompson Street in Florence on November 30, 2022. Police say he "has not returned."
WAFF
‘She could light up a room’: community remembers Red Bay teen who passed after year-long coma
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - Gracie Davis was a shining part of Red Bay and the community’s love only grew after hearing about her terrible accident that happened on Dec. 17, 2021. After being in a coma for nearly a year, Gracie passed away Wednesday night, just hours before her 19th birthday.
Franklin County Times
Council approves agreement for medical cannabis facility
The Russellville City Council authorized Mayor David Grissom to enter into a lease purchase agreement between the City of Russellville and Natural Relief Cultivation LLC, for a medical cannabis manufacturing facility, during its Dec. 5 meeting. Grissom said the property is located on Highway 24 East. “This is all contingent...
DPD: Man arrested for theft involving forged check, fake bank accounts
A man in Decatur was arrested after police say he was involved in a theft with forged checks and fake bank accounts.
Sheffield residents concerned after city council appoints new municipal judge
Some residents in Sheffield aren't happy with how the city council chose to appoint a new municipal judge.
Franklin County Times
Taste of Franklin — Something sweet to eat
Whether attending a cookie swap, creating goodies for friends and neighbors or preparing for Santa’s imminent arrival, cookies are bound to be on the menu at some point this season. While the classic chocolate chip is always an option, Amy McCollum has a festive selection of recipes to choose from that might help you whip up a new sweet treat for your holiday table – or else revive a long-forgotten favorite. It’s baking season in Franklin County.
