The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Velnalita Bakery
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle’s Victory Lounge closing at end of year
Bobby Kuckelburg was still finding a way to laugh about his situation earlier this month as he huddled around a space heater at the Victory Lounge. The heating system was on the fritz and Kuckelburg, who is closing the bar after 25 years of ownership on Dec. 31, was concerned he might not be able to fix it.
roadtirement.com
Fresa Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar
Our daughter suggested a great Mexican restaurant for our supper last night. Sher and I went with her and our grandson and met our son-in-law at the Fresa Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar in Everett, Washington. She said that they had just happened on this place and were glad they tried it.
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Washington
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
Tacoma Daily Index
Every neighborhood, even yours, is changing
A record number of Baby Boomers downsizing, moving or passing away account for 4.4 million existing homes for sale annually. I’m sure you’ve seen it in your neighborhood. Dramatic changes that have little, if anything, to do with the cost of building materials, fluctuations in interest rates or the cost of labor; the real bottom line is that a generation is moving on. In every sense of the word.
This Is Washington's Best Pie Shop
If you're craving a slice of pie, Yelp found the best joint in every state to grab one.
Recommendations for casual restaurants with outdoor heated seating in Tacoma?
I'm looking for some casual restaurants or cafes with outdoor heated seatings in Tacoma, so that I can enjoy my meals better. Does anyone know some restaurants like that?
This Is Washington's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
seattlerefined.com
Family, community and beauty blend at Claudia's Beauty Studio in Mukilteo
A glamorous pink and white beauty studio in Mukilteo is celebrating a year of treating local clients to beauty treatments and self-care. The aesthetic at Claudia's Beauty Studio is "very magical, warm and cozy," describes owner Claudia Rojas. Her journey into entrepreneurship has been years of hard work, determination and...
westsideseattle.com
Salty's at the SEA sets sail on new airport location
Salty's on Alki has long been known as a restaurant with the best view of Seattle. How do you top that? Gerry Kingen, co-owner Kathryn Kingen, daughter and partner Kate Kingen, Gen. Mgr Chris Darst and the Salty's leadership team may have found a way. Now open at the airport...
Tri-City Herald
WA is home to 4 of America’s most expensive zip codes. Think you can afford these houses?
With mortgage rates hitting a 20-year high and an economy beginning to falter at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing market sales are beginning to stall, and price growth is grinding. But not at the top end of the market, where the top 100 most expensive zip codes...
q13fox.com
Local baker to appear on 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
Some of the nation's most creative bakers put their skills to the test in Food Network's upcoming 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'. One of the competitors is from Western Washington, and Good Day Seattle got the chance to meet her.
myeverettnews.com
Tents Are Up Makers Are Out As Wintertide Festival Going Until 8PM In Downtown Everett
Yep, it is raining but hey it is December 10th, you’re in Everett, Washington and used to the rain plus the action is happening under the tents and in the theaters. The Wintertide Festival and Market is underway in downtown Everett at California and Wetmore. You’ll stay dry under the tents and be able to find all kinds of cool hand-crafter gift items. There are also free live performances happening at the Cope Gillette Theater and Santa will be stopping by.
Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes
SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
Updates on Seattle's big waterfront projects
There's now a fancy new bridge over Union Street.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Woman who sewed face masks during pandemic creates quilt for Lynnwood salon
A woman who sewed face masks during the pandemic has found a new hobby: quilting using leftover face mask patterns. One of those quilts has ended up on the wall of a Lynnwood hair salon. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit its stride, Sharron McAllister said she...
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
q13fox.com
Santacon event in downtown Seattle
Santacon 2022 kicks off this weekend in downtown Seattle. The event happens on Saturday, and will pop-up again the following weekend.
This Is Washington's Top Seafood Restaurant
Cheapism pinpointed the best seafood restaurant in every state, and a Seattle restaurant got the spotlight.
Popular Seattle Bakery Reopening Downtown Location: Here's When
The bakery chain shut down its downtown location earlier this year due to crime concerns.
