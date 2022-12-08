ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Velnalita Bakery

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seattle’s Victory Lounge closing at end of year

Bobby Kuckelburg was still finding a way to laugh about his situation earlier this month as he huddled around a space heater at the Victory Lounge. The heating system was on the fritz and Kuckelburg, who is closing the bar after 25 years of ownership on Dec. 31, was concerned he might not be able to fix it.
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

Fresa Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar

Our daughter suggested a great Mexican restaurant for our supper last night. Sher and I went with her and our grandson and met our son-in-law at the Fresa Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar in Everett, Washington. She said that they had just happened on this place and were glad they tried it.
EVERETT, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Every neighborhood, even yours, is changing

A record number of Baby Boomers downsizing, moving or passing away account for 4.4 million existing homes for sale annually. I’m sure you’ve seen it in your neighborhood. Dramatic changes that have little, if anything, to do with the cost of building materials, fluctuations in interest rates or the cost of labor; the real bottom line is that a generation is moving on. In every sense of the word.
TACOMA, WA
seattlerefined.com

Family, community and beauty blend at Claudia's Beauty Studio in Mukilteo

A glamorous pink and white beauty studio in Mukilteo is celebrating a year of treating local clients to beauty treatments and self-care. The aesthetic at Claudia's Beauty Studio is "very magical, warm and cozy," describes owner Claudia Rojas. Her journey into entrepreneurship has been years of hard work, determination and...
MUKILTEO, WA
westsideseattle.com

Salty's at the SEA sets sail on new airport location

Salty's on Alki has long been known as a restaurant with the best view of Seattle. How do you top that? Gerry Kingen, co-owner Kathryn Kingen, daughter and partner Kate Kingen, Gen. Mgr Chris Darst and the Salty's leadership team may have found a way. Now open at the airport...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Local baker to appear on 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'

Some of the nation's most creative bakers put their skills to the test in Food Network's upcoming 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'. One of the competitors is from Western Washington, and Good Day Seattle got the chance to meet her.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Tents Are Up Makers Are Out As Wintertide Festival Going Until 8PM In Downtown Everett

Yep, it is raining but hey it is December 10th, you’re in Everett, Washington and used to the rain plus the action is happening under the tents and in the theaters. The Wintertide Festival and Market is underway in downtown Everett at California and Wetmore. You’ll stay dry under the tents and be able to find all kinds of cool hand-crafter gift items. There are also free live performances happening at the Cope Gillette Theater and Santa will be stopping by.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes

SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington

The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
LYNNWOOD, WA

