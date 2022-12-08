ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Old Was David Krumholtz in ‘The Santa Clause’?

By Elise Nelson
 4 days ago

Twenty-eight years ago, David Krumholtz took on what would become a pivotal role in his career: Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause , a now-famous Christmas movie. At the time, he was just a teen. Krumholtz is back in his elf suit on The Santa Clauses this week, and though he’s had dozens of roles since the first film, it’s still his most recognizable character. Here’s how old Krumholtz was when his big career moment happened.

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin and David Krumholtz ad Bernard in ‘The Santa Clauses.’ | James Clark/Disney

How old was David Krumholtz as Bernard in ‘The Santa Clause’ movie?

Many ’90s kids (and even kids today) likely know Krumholtz from his role as Bernard. He appears in The Santa Clause (1994) as the grumpy and sarcastic Head Elf, who must help Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) adjust to his new role as Santa Claus. Bernard returns in 2002 sequel. Much to fans’ dismay, Krumholtz opted to skip The Santa Clause 3 : The Escape Clause in 2006 due to scheduling issues and a feeling that his character was “devalued.”

Bernard was thousands of years old in The Santa Clause movies, but Krumholtz was much younger. He was 16 years old when he starred in the first film (born in 1978). The Santa Clause wasn’t Krumholtz’s first movie — he had already gained some critical recognition from earlier roles in Life With Mikey and Addams Family Values . However, The Santa Clause earned him his big break with a fan base.

“At the time I was 16, and I had just started acting,” he recently told Entertainment Weekly . “I didn’t know what about me was interesting, but I did have this kind of wise-cracking Queens attitude, and for lines like ‘Haven’t you people ever heard of basting?’, I guess that really worked.”

What is David Krumholtz doing now?

Between The Santa Clause and The Santa Clause 2 , David Krumholtz landed a few other important roles in his career. He starred in 10 Things I Hate About You and appeared in the TV series Freaks and Geeks and ER . In 2005, Krumholtz landed a starring role in NUMB3RS , which ran until 2010. He has since added dozens of TV and film roles to his resume, including Superbad , the Harold & Kumar movies, Gigi Does It , and The Deuce .

Krumholtz, now 44, is still acting today . His most recent projects include Angelyne , Super Pumped , and Leopoldstadt .

‘The Santa Clauses’ cast includes a guest appearance by David Krumholtz’s Bernard

Bernard makes a comeback in Disney+’s new series, The Santa Clauses , to share some important Santa Claus lore with Scott. More importantly, he answers a burning question: Why is Bernard not in The Santa Clause 3 ? We already know Krumholtz’s real-life reason, but apparently, his character’s reason for the absence comes down to finding love.

In episode 5 of The Santa Clauses , Bernard reveals to Scott that he left the North Pole for an elf Rumpsringa — a Kribble-Krabble — and met a human. They fell in love and he gave up eternal youth to spend his life with his new wife, Oscar-winning actor Vanessa Redgrave.

The Santa Clause movies and The Santa Clauses are now streaming on Disney+. Episode 6, the finale, drops on Dec. 14.

