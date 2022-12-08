ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ad-supported Disney Plus subscription now available, here’s what you get

By José Adorno
 4 days ago
Image: Disney

Disney Plus ad-supported subscription is now available in the US as the company is also raising the price for its now Premium tier from $7.99 to $10.99 a month. In a press release, the Mickey Mouse company announced it has partnered with more than 100 advertisers across all major categories.

“Today’s launch marks a milestone moment for Disney+ and puts consumer choice at the forefront,” said Michael Paull, president, Direct to Consumer. “With these new ad-supported offerings, we’re able to deliver greater flexibility for consumers to enjoy the full breadth and depth of incredible storytelling from The Walt Disney Company.”

At launch, Disney Plus Basic, which is the name of its ad-supported subscription, offers the entire content catalog and key products that are also available on Disney Plus Premium, such as:

  • Exclusive Originals & Library Content – an ever-growing collection of thousands of titles across films, documentaries, series, and shorts, plus unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of film and television entertainment
  • Profiles – create up to seven profiles per account, with the ability to set profile PINs and content ratings by profile through Parental Controls
  • Concurrent Viewing – stream on up to four supported devices simultaneously
  • High-Quality Video Formats – including, where supported, 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Full HD, HDR10, and Expanded Aspect Ratio with IMAX Enhanced.

With the ad-supported plans, besides having advertisements interruptions while watching Disney Plus content, subscribers will also lose the following features:

  • The ability to download Disney Plus content to watch offline;
  • GroupWatch feature;
  • Apple’s SharePlay function;
  • Dolby Atmos.

The new Disney Plus Basic plan costs $7.99/month. Users can also subscribe to a bundle to also have Hulu and ESPN Plus:

  • Disney Bundle Duo Basic: For $9.99/month, subscribers can access Disney+ (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads). Please keep in mind that this plan is only available to new Disney+ subscribers and new or existing Hulu subscribers — existing Disney+ subscribers are not eligible at this time.
  • Disney Bundle Trio Basic: For $12.99/month, subscribers get Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads).
  • Disney Bundle Trio Premium: For $19.99/month, subscribers have access to Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads). They also can download content to watch on the go.

Related
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
livingetc.com

Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa

Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Android Authority

Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku

Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
disneyfoodblog.com

CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida

Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
