Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
Third Eye Blind to play Macon in March
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Third Eye Blind is coming to Macon. In a media release, the Macon Centreplex announces Third Eye Blind will play the Macon City Auditorium on March 15, 2023, as part of their '25 years in the Blind' tour. “Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds...
wgxa.tv
Bonaire Church: food pantry providing for the holidays
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Volunteers and locals gathered at Bonaire church to partake in the 9th annual Christmas Food Pantry giveaway. Chris Graham, a volunteer that oversees the pantry, said the pantry is open every second and fourth Friday of each month to assist families in Houston County. Graham shared, "There's...
wgxa.tv
United Way of Central Georgia and healthcare providers to partner as part of Pink Promise
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- United Way of Central Georgia is partnering with Atrium Health Navicent and Houston Healthcare to make breast cancer screenings and treatment available to uninsured and underinsured women in 15 counties across the Midstate as part of United Way's Pink Promise United initiative. “Houston Healthcare is excited...
wgxa.tv
Holiday family fun night in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mahogany Principle Group and Frank Johnson Recreation hosted a Holiday Family Fun Night on Friday. As children screamed and excitedly ran into the building, volunteers were prepared. The event offered lots of games, art activities, music, food, and beverages. There was also a scavenger hunt...
wgxa.tv
The Nutcracker comes to the Grand Opera House
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With the holiday season in full swing, a holiday classic, The Nutcracker, has returned to the Grand Opera House. The four-night event celebrates a decades-long tradition in Macon. Tickets are limited so if you are interested, get them soon!. The last showing will be on Sunday.
wgxa.tv
Mayor's Sneaker Ball celebrates city accomplishments and upcoming birthday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb held its first Mayor's Sneaker Ball at the Macon City Auditorium. The celebratory event was a prelude celebration for the city's upcoming 200th birthday in addition to celebrating all of the city's accomplishments that Mayor Lester noted were met with obstacles members of this city collectively overcame.
wgxa.tv
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
wgxa.tv
Monroe County breaks ground on new fire station
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County and Oglethorpe Power celebrated the start of construction on a new fire station with a groundbreaking ceremony off Rumble Road. "Our new fire station will be equipped with a fire engine and ladder truck with personnel onsite 24 hours a day," Monroe County Fire Chief Matthew Jackson says. "In a critical emergency, seconds matter and this location right off I-75 will help with rapid response times."
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man shot to death in Macon Saturday evening, arrest made hours later
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal shooting in Macon is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2900 block of Gordon Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday about a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde dead from a gunshot wound.
wgxa.tv
Woman wanted in Bibb County for fraud connected to brother's life insurance policies
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Georgia woman is wanted for charges in Bibb County connected to fraud involving her brother's life insurance policies. According to Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, 59-year-old Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign two life insurance beneficiary change forms, that when completed, would remove his daughter and granddaughter from the policies. Haynes was able to convince her brother to list her as the new beneficiary of what she believed was a $30,000 life insurance policy. Haynes' brother passed away just six days after the forms were submitted. However, his doctors had previously determined Haynes' brother lacked decision-making capacity due to his medications.
wgxa.tv
Upson Co. man dead following wreck in Monroe Co., other driver arrested
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An Upson County man is dead after a wreck in Monroe County involving a motorcycle. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened Saturday on Highway 74 at Oxford Road just before 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a Ford F-150...
wgxa.tv
Victim of early October shooting dies two months later
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The victim of a shooting that took place on Rice Mill Road back in October has died. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, 48-year-old Craig Page died on Monday morning from injuries he sustained from a shooting on October 3rd. According to WGXA records, Page...
wgxa.tv
Gas prices plummet in Midstate, National diesel average falls below five dollars
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Motorists getting ready to hit the road for more holiday travel are seeing more relief as gas prices take another substantial drop. According to GasBuddy reports, the average price per gallon in Macon is sitting around $2.69, a further drop of 12.6 cents in the past week. A month ago, prices were over 42 cents higher, putting us well above the three-dollar mark. Compared to this time last year, we're paying nearly 27 cents per gallon less, on average.
wgxa.tv
Monroe County Sheriffs warn against jury duty money scam
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- The Monroe County sherriff's office reported receiving several complaints of people identifying themselves as Monroe County Deputies. The sheriff's office warns that the person falsely identifying as a Monroe County sheriff is a scammer and is attempting to steal money from individuals by telling them they have missed Jury Duty.
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Jones County officers looking for man who fled from traffic stop
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Jones County sheriffs have identified a driver who fled from officers after a traffic stop. Sergeant Carr and Investigator Hall attempted to stop a vehicle on Joycliff road for a traffic violation on Friday. The driver, now identified as Cemren Freeman, got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.
Comments / 0