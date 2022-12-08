ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Polish lender PKO BP actively seeking M&A opportunities - official says

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Logpw_0jc2f8Vd00

GDANSK Dec 8 (Reuters) - Poland's largest lender PKO BP (PKO.WA) is actively seeking out M&A opportunities, the bank's management board vice president Pawel Gruza said during a conference call with investors and journalists on Thursday.

"We will actively monitor the market situation regarding realistic acquisition opportunities in order to build our additional competencies," he said, adding that it would take too much time to expand through the bank's existing operations.

On the same call, CFO Bartosz Drabikowski said that the bank aims to maintain its dividend policy.

"Of course, the priority is our stakeholder, our investor, so we will protect elements like dividends," he said, adding that he sees the potential for the company's return on equity (ROE) to be larger than the previously indicated 12% over its 2023-2025 strategy horizon.

"We can imagine that...ROE may even have a '2' in front - of course it depends on the assumptions, conditions," he said.

Drabikowski also suggested the company could buy back some of its shares.

"Looking at the situation on the stock exchange, it seems that the buy back of shares may also be a very interesting result for some of our shareholders," he said.

Regarding the amount of Swiss franc denominated loans on the bank's books by the end of the strategy period, the vice president for risk management Piotr Mazur said that he hopes it will be zero.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
kitco.com

Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Reuters

Marketmind: China's loan danger

Dec 13 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. As investors enter something of a holding pattern ahead of key central bank policy decisions this week, China's markets are on the defensive after yet another indication that the country's economic growth engine is far from purring.
Reuters

Italian autos pay talks to run into January – union

MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Discussions over new job contracts in Italy for Stellantis (STLA.MI), Ferrari (RACE.MI), CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) and Iveco (IVG.MI) workers will be extended into January, a union representative said on Monday.
Reuters

Funds load up on exposure Down Under as China boost awaits

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australia's stockmarket is pulling in a growing slice of global investors' funds, as the prospect of big dividends, relatively defensive performance and exposure to China's reopening attracts cash despite a looming domestic slowdown.
CBS News

Federal government will back $1 million mortgages for the first time

For the first time, the federal government will back mortgages of more than $1 million, a move that reflects the run-up in home prices across much of the nation. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on Tuesday said the maximum size of home-mortgage loans eligible for backing by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will jump to $1.089 million next year in high-cost markets. In most other markets, the maximum size of mortgages eligible for backing will be $726,200 in 2023, an increase of 12% from current limits, the agency said.
UTAH STATE
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
Reuters

New York Times CFO Caputo plans to retire next year

(Reuters) - New York Times Co said on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer Roland Caputo plans to retire next year. Caputo will continue to serve as CFO until his successor is identified, the company said, adding that he is expected to stay on through a transition period.
Reuters

Reuters

663K+
Followers
367K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy