Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mobile food pantry on 12/13Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Looking for a museum to keep a 100 year old fruitcakeAdrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Boney James in concert at the Rialto on 12/7Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
State of Illinois Job Fair on 12/6Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
Annual 4-H Bridge Bust to return
The annual competition that tests bridge building and engineering skills is coming back to Yorkville in February. However, the deadline to register for the 4-H Bridge Bust event is on Thursday. Bridge kit pickup is January 4th through the 6th and event is February 11 at Parkview Christian Academy at 201 W. Center Street in Yorkville from nine to one.
WSPY NEWS
Harold “Bud” R. Zabel, 58
Harold “Bud” R. Zabel, 58, of Plano, IL passed away on December 9, 2022. Bud was born on October 23, 1964 in Aurora, IL to Harold and Grace (Laubis) Zabel. Bud worked construction throughout a lot of his life and has worked as a merchandiser for Coca Cola for the last 15 years. He was a Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed golfing and had a membership at the Edgebrook Golf Course in Sandwich.
959theriver.com
Missing Outdoor Markets? Head to Aurora Tomorrow!
Hi, it’s Leslie Harris, and if you are missing the great markets of the summertime, Aurora has an indoor market from every second and fourth Saturday. It happens at May at Society 57, 100 South River Street in downtown Aurora. Local artisans will be on hand so it will...
This Chicago-Area Main Street is in the Running for ‘Merriest Main Street' in the US
Many historical Main Streets in towns across the country go all out for the holidays, with lights, decorations, holiday events and more. One of those festive Main Streets, in McHenry county, is in the running for the TODAY Show's "Merriest Main Street" as part of their "Countdown to Christmas." Woodstock's...
onekindesign.com
Take a tour inside this absolutely stunning dream house in Illinois
This gorgeous transitional-style dream house was designed by Studio 1 Architects in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company, located in Wheaton, Illinois. On the exterior facade, the black siding, fascia, and roof with the earthy, warm brick are the perfect mix for this home. The darker, moody vibe of the...
wildcatchronicle.org
West Chicago home to 400-year-old oak tree
In 2022, an old oak tree celebrated what may have been its four-hundredth birthday in West Chicago. Whether the tree on Woodland Ave. is actually 400 years old has not been fully determined, but experts do believe the oak is more than 300 years old. The tree has stood in West Chicago since the 1650s-1680s, and while most oak trees in the area are slowly perishing, this one remains healthier than ever thanks to the neighborhood that surrounds it. The owner, Bob Cago, not only takes care of the tree, but also called upon the Conservation Foundation to look in on the oak.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Grand opening today for Bourbons Smokehouse at Sheep’s Food District
Sheep’s Food District in Orland Park may have something for everyone under one roof. Sheep’s is affiliated with the White Sheep, a breakfast and lunch restaurant at 14435 S. LaGrange Road in Orland Park. But while The White Sheep is open only for breakfast and lunch and closes...
Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights
Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
WSPY NEWS
Singing songs, making people merry and bright
Putting a song in the hearts of their audience, making them smile and remembering a lifetime of music…it’s the sparkle of the season. They call themselves the Oswego Senior Singers. Joyce Schomer of Boulder Hill shares what she sees as she sings and gazes at her audience. There...
WSPY NEWS
Registration open for those in need of toys for the holidays
Those in need of toys this holiday season can register for the Toys for Tots program through the DeKalb County Marines. The program is open to those living in or around Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville, Newark, Millington and Millbrook. Those interested will need to pre-register at the YMCA in Sandwich. People...
WSPY NEWS
Around the globe, Montgomery is first!
Area first responders are being issued boxes of free medical exam gloves in the weeks ahead. Eleven months and his manufacturing company is up from scratch and operating, a return to the glory days of Aurora area manufacturing. It’s a public-private partnership constructed with governmental grants. John Todoroki is...
Eight new businesses now open at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Fox Valley Mall in Aurora has more options for your Christmas shopping.On Thursday, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for eight new businesses. They include a sports store, a custom rug maker, a couple of boutiques, and three spots for desserts. Six of the business are minority and/or women-owned, and the youngest owner is just 23 years old.
fox32chicago.com
Robbie has been living in a dog shelter for 9 years. Can you give him a home?
ROSELLE, Illinois - For 9 years, Robbie the dog has known only the walls of an animal shelter in suburban Chicago, but there's hope that this year, he could spend Christmas in a real home. Robbie was rescued by the nonprofit Pets and Vets USA in 2014, hours before he...
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022
I truly have a clear winner as my favorite breakfast brunch spot for 2022. The name of this location is Eggology in South Barrington. I want to start by saying this is one of my favorite areas and all of Illinois. The restaurants that are in this small area are top notch. This area is also fantastic to sit in the many different seating areas and enjoy the weather when we have nice weather.
PAWS Chicago hopes to match hundreds of pets with fur-ever homes during annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon
The animal rescue hopes that the week-long adoption event will match 200 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens with a forever home, just in time for the holidays.
WSPY NEWS
A brick is not a leaf in the city of Sandwich
Damage to the city of Sandwich’s leaf vacuum has been the cause of delays among other things. That indication was provided at this week’s Sandwich City Council meeting. After a large water main pipe burst on South Main Street and a short-staff public works crew, there have been some overtime days from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. using its machine to suck up the leaves.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police officer and boy rescued from frozen pond reunited for Shop with a Cop
The boy rescued from a frozen pond last month by an Aurora police officer got to go Christmas shopping with him over the weekend. Tyshaun Laflore was one of about 45 participants in the Aurora Police Department's Shop with a Cop program on Saturday at the Meijer store on Route 59.
WSPY NEWS
Dorothy Mae Musegades, 88
Dorothy Mae Musegades, 88, of Ottawa, Illinois passed away, Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Pleasant View Luther Home in Ottawa, IL. She was born May 22, 1934 in Waseca County, MN the daughter of Leonard and Frieda (Kranz) Casper. She married “Shorty” Musegades on March 15, 1962 in Medford, MN. She was a former member of Living Heritage Lutheran Church in Plano, IL. Dorothy loved to travel, and her favorite place was Glacier National Park. She also loved reading, counted cross stich which she won awards for, she was known for making people laugh with her jokes.
WSPY NEWS
Elizabeth “Betty” Hargraves, 98
Elizabeth “Betty” Hargraves, 98, of Somonauk, IL passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at her home Surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 7, 1924 in Platner, Colorado the daughter of Andrew and Martha (Pettit) Burk. She married Norman Voigt on October 24, 1945 in Denver, Colorado then she married Orin Hargraves on July 29, 1961 in Colorado. Betty had a passion for fitness, a heart for volunteering, and a glamorous sense of style. Betty was a long-standing member of the Fox Valley YMCA where she attended classes through her 96th year. Betty volunteered at both Valley West Community Hospital and Fox Valley Older Adults for many years. She received many awards for her continued years of service. She drove bus for the Sandwich School District for 27 years, even though the 1977 snowstorm. Betty took great pride in her personal style. She was, always the most fashionable person in the room. This trendiness followed through to her house as well. She lived and displayed elegance and beauty at all times.
8 new stores opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
It's a big day for small business owners at Fox Valley Mall.
Comments / 0