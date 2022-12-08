Farmington Hills hockey doctor facing more charges

(CBS DETROIT) - Additional charges were issued against Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, of Farmington Hills, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

In one new case, the prosecutor's office says Levran is charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for assaulting a 30-year-old man in Dec. 2020 at Levran's home.

In another new case, he is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct for assaulting a 14-year-old male in Farmington in January 2018.

According to the prospector's office, Levran made initial contact with both of the individuals through youth hockey.

He is in custody at the Oakland County Jail and has multiple bonds exceeding $2,000,000 in total.

Survivors and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

To read more about the previous charges against Levran, visit here .