Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden
Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
Democratic Senator Says Biden's Remarks Are "Outrageous" and "Offensive"
Democratic United States Senator Joe Manchin spoke out earlier this month about remarks made by President Joe Biden, calling the remarks “outrageous and divorced from reality,” according to Axios.
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
Greenberg warns of the “continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime," if Democrats fail to properly address and prioritize these issues in 2024.
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run
As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
Newt Gingrich warns Republicans that Joe Biden is winning the fight
Former speaker who led charge against Bill Clinton raises eyebrows with column heralding Democrat’s first-term success
BBC
US presidential election 2024: Democrats who might challenge Biden
He's the oldest president in US history and his approval ratings have stalled in the low 40s. Is President Joe Biden ripe for a primary challenge in 2024?. Donald Trump, the man he defeated two years ago, has just announced he will run for the White House again. But both...
Washington Examiner
New poll shows DeSantis would beat Biden, while Trump would lose, again
It’s just one survey, but the latest Marquette University Law School poll not only shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beating former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, but it shows him beating President Joe Biden in the general election as well. Among 1,000 adults polled between Nov. 15...
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?
President Joe Biden once described himself as "the poorest man in Congress." Read to see his current net worth, how he made his money, and how it compares.
Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
Former President Donald Trump keeps digging a deeper hole for himself in just the first few weeks of his latest bid for the White House.
New York Post
Trump special counsel’s wife worked on Obama film and donated to Biden
The wife of newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is a filmmaker who produced a movie about former first lady Michelle Obama and donated to President Biden’s 2020 campaign. Katy Chevigny is credited as a producer on “Becoming,” a 2020 documentary about Obama, and Federal Election Commission records show...
Fox News host defends Trump as ‘aging at a different rate’ to Biden as people point out he’s three years his junior
DeSantis tells critcs to 'check out the scoreboard' after midterm success. A Fox News host said that Donald Trump’s age shouldn’t be a topic of concern heading into the 2024 presidential election, suggesting that the former president is somehow ageing at a “different rate” than his likely Democratic challenger, US President Joe Biden.
KEYT
Biden administration officials meet virtually with Paul Whelan’s sister to discuss ‘next steps’
Biden administration officials met virtually on Monday with Elizabeth Whelan, whose brother Paul Whelan remains detained in Russia, to discuss “next steps of the strategy” to bring him home ahead of a planned “high-level” conversation between the United States and Russia. National security adviser Jake Sullivan...
KEYT
Trump probe subpoena for Georgia secretary of state from DOJ
ATLANTA (AP) — The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump. Smith was appointed last month to oversee the Justice Department investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago...
Biden dodges border during Arizona visit Tuesday
President Joe Biden's trip to Arizona on Tuesday includes no plans for a stop at the border, which has seen more illegal immigrants cross during his presidency than during any other period of U.S. history.
Lindsey Graham says Trump should wait to announce presidential run
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he doesn’t think former President Donald Trump should announce a third run for the White House Tuesday. “I don’t think President Trump should announce his run tonight. I think most people in the conference would prefer President Trump not announce tonight,” Graham told reporters.
KEYT
CNN Poll: Americans are split over confidence in incoming House GOP majority or Biden
Americans divide almost evenly over whether they have more confidence in the newly empowered Republicans in the US House of Representatives (51%) or in President Joe Biden (49%) to deal with the major issues facing the country today, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. But asked about...
Herschel Walker loss reignites GOP anger at Trump-picked candidates
Many Republicans are once again calling for the party to ditch former President Donald Trump after his handpicked candidate, Herschel Walker, lost his Senate race in Georgia.
