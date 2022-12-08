it's hard for managers not making excuses for what they did but people today don't want to work or if they do they don't want to work alot or hard at their job we've become a country of lazy people its sad and this is exactly what the government now wants they want us to do everything they tell us to do even if it isn't right puppet people we need to pay attention better we're losing
it’s not even about “no one wants to work anymore, everyone is so lazy blah blah blah” . if someone is sick, their dog died, a family member died they have a legit reason to call off. we shouldn’t break ourselves over a min. wage job anymore & i think everyone is starting to realize that now, management could care less about their employees unless it only involves that employee working/calling off, not about their well being/mental health . Telling your employees to prove their dog died by bringing it in is SICK.
To have fired that manager is just wrong. I think that they need to look at the employees records and see how many days they missed and left the other people who showed up to work under staffed and the customers with long wait times which under cuts their business. The frustration of the managers is real and everyone is sick of the employees that only want to come in and do their jobs if they feel like it.
