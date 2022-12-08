ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening: ODOT to partially reopen Highway 30 following massive landslide

 4 days ago

When U.S. 30 opens between Astoria and Clatskanie at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, it will stay open during daytime too, while landslide repairs continue, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The highway has been open to a single flagged lane from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly since last Sunday. Because the hazardous rock scaling work must be done in daylight, ODOT has been closing the highway 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all this week.

"After we reopen one flagged lane at 4 p.m. Sunday, the highway will remain open 24/7," ODOT states in a release. "Monday will be the first day the highway stays open in daylight in the landslide area."

ODOT uirges drivers to watch for flaggers and expect delays.

"We will flag traffic in alternating directions and occasionally stop traffic for crews and equipment during work," ODOT states. "There is no estimated date when we can reopen additional lanes due to the amount of material that needs to be removed. This week we are continuing to scale large sections of loose rock that are on the verge of falling, as well as the debris from the original landslide."

The slide occurred Tuesday night, Nov. 29, and ODOT crews have been working on repairs since, including weekends so that the highway can reopen as soon as it is safe for travelers and the crews.

As a reminder, ODOT said please do not use your GPS to detour on less developed roads. This can be dangerous for you, especially in winter weather conditions.

Before you travel, visit TripCheck.com

The best way to get timely updates on U.S. Highway 30 – and all Oregon highways – is on Tripcheck.com. ODOT posts road and weather conditions, highway closures, crash locations, traffic speeds and more as quickly as possible there. You can also see traffic camera views.

"Slowdown in wintry weather and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles," ODOT states. "Remember, it takes longer to stop in wet and/or freezing conditions. Also bring traction devices if you cross snow zones and know how to use them."

See video of the repair project at:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/kb8di4ryli9qol6/2022-12-07-US30slide.mov?dl=0

