How faith leaders reacted to Senate passage of same-sex marriage protections
Faith groups and religious freedom organizations had mixed reactions to the Respect for Marriage Act.
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
These 10 House Republicans flipped their votes on the same-sex marriage bill
The House has sent the Respect for Marriage Act to President Joe Biden’s desk after all Democrats and 39 Republicans in the body voted to support the bill.
Mormon Church Says It Supports Codifying Protections For Same-Sex Marriage
The church has done aggressive political organizing against same-sex unions and still views marriage as between a man and a woman within the Mormon faith.
KSAT 12
Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill
Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples' constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
Here are the GOP senators who voted against the same-sex marriage bill
Correction: Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) told a local news outlet that although he opposed the Respect for Marriage Act, he supports the LGBTQ community and will defend gay Americans’ right to get married. The quote was misattributed in an earlier version of this story. Senators passed the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, a…
Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
The Senate’s Respect for Marriage Act has progressives arguing that efforts to safeguard same-sex unions remain unfinished after concessions were made to Republican demands for bolstered religious liberty protections. The bill as it currently stands would officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require state recognition of legal...
Washington Examiner
Gay nephew of Vicky Hartzler goes after her tearful speech against Respect for Marriage Act
The nephew of Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) criticized his aunt after she tearfully opposed same-sex marriage legislation in the House earlier this week. Andrew Hartzler, who is gay, called his aunt a "homophobe" in a video posted to Twitter, where he said her fears about inadequate religious liberty protections are incorrect.
1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
Senate passes landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage nationwide. It's expected to pass the House and be signed into law by Biden
The bill is headed to the House, which is expected to pass it, and then to President Joe Biden's desk.
How senators 'defied political gravity' on same-sex marriage
Passing legislation to protect same-sex marriages in the Senate was a monthslong effort, building on a decadeslong push
WSET
VA senators react to Senate passage of Respect for Marriage Act
(WSET) — U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner react to the Senate's passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. The Senate passed this act on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, The Respect for Marriage Act will require the federal government and all state governments to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages as legal.
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress
The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decades long battle for nationwide recognition of such unions that reflects a stunning turnaround in societal attitudes.
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ protections at center of another Supreme Court case
WASHINGTON — To Lorie Smith, her lawsuit is a free speech crusade. To her opponents, it's an effort to weaken laws aimed at combating LGBTQ discrimination. A conservative evangelical Christian who opposes same-sex marriage and runs a business in Colorado designing websites, including for nuptials, Smith sued the state because she would like to accept customers planning opposite-sex weddings but reject requests made by same-sex couples wanting the same service.
🎤Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least six Supreme Court justices sound skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked when making rules for elections for Congress and the presidency. In arguments this past week, both liberal and conservative members of the high court appeared to...
U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
On The Money — Supreme Court grabs new challenge to student loan plan
Borrowers who are waiting to find out if their student loans will be forgiven have another court case to track. We’ll also look at Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly ducking a subpoena and a race to strike a spending deal. But first, tweets are about to get much longer. Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide…
How Utah's congressional reps voted on the Respect for Marriage Act
The Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies same-sex and interracial marriage, passed the House of Representatives on Thursday on a 258-169 vote
Texas border congressmen meeting with CBP heads as Title 42 draws to a close
A Democratic congressman from the South Texas border and a Republican congressman from West Texas border are meeting with top officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection this week to discuss strategies and resources for border areas as Title 42 comes to an end, Border Report has learned.
LIST: These CA House representatives voted against landmark bill to protect same-sex marriage
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was among six California House Republican representatives that voted against the landmark bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage.
