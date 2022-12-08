ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauregard Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Dec. 10 Election: 3 Calcasieu Parish School Board seats decided

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Calcasieu Parish School Board seats were filled in the Dec. 10 election. Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) defeated Raymond Fondel (D) with 60% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 2. Incumbent Desmond Wallace (D) defeated Jackie Hebert (R) with 64% of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Town of Oberlin water turned off Monday, schools closed

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - Oberlin schools will be closed Monday due to a main water line repair, Allen Parish school officials said. Water will be turned off in the Town of Oberlin around 8 a.m. to repair a water main break. The water will remain off for around 2 to 4 hours.
OBERLIN, LA
cenlanow.com

RADE investigation results in arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On December 9th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents concluded a two-month investigation stemming from community complaints of fentanyl being sold from a house on Levin Street in Alexandria. As Agents began their investigation, the suspect was identified as D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35 of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Millage to benefit Chennault approved; Watkins will be next Iowa mayor

A parishwide millage renewal that would benefit the Chennault International Airport Authority was approved by Calcasieu voters on Saturday. The renewal passed with 7980 votes, or 56 percent. Douglas Neal Watkins defeated incumbent Paul “Hounddog” Hesse Saturday with 58 percent of the vote to become mayor of Iowa. Watkins, an...
IOWA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Rapides couple arrested following I-49 road rage incident

(Cypress)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies recently arrested a Rapides Parish couple in connection with a road rage incident on Interstate-49 according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, Nov. 3, at approximately 2 pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
MERRYVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Election Day: Dec. 10 results

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Results from the Dec. 10 general election. When the polls close at 8 p.m., results from early voting are expected first followed by Saturday results. Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes only have constitutional amendments on the ballot.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 10, 2022. Michael Joe Rogers, 65, Vinton: Domestic abuse aggravated assault. Rebecca Lenore Fruge, 65, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; resisting an officer; penalty for violating stop and yield signs; battery of a police officer. George Jerome Hadnot,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
klax-tv.com

Election Day Inspires Residents to Exercise their Right to Vote

Citizens are gearing up for Election Day for the Rapides School Board and City Council. Their votes could determine who can make changes in the community. John Kilbourne was a former educator and loves to support the school board. “You want to know something; you have to get into those...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Dec. 10 Election: Mayor runoff results for Elton, Iowa, Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The results of the Nov. 8 election sent three mayoral races to a runoff. The mayoral races for the City of Westlake, and the towns of Elton and Iowa were decided in the Dec. 10 election. Former Westlake City Councilman and member of Calcasieu Parish...
WESTLAKE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office Warns Residents of Misinformation Regarding Property Taxes

Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office Warns Residents of Misinformation Regarding Property Taxes. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Assessor Wendy Aguillard made an announcement reminding property owners that the Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office (Tax Assessor) does not send tax notices and does not collect payments for property taxes.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish

CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

St. Louis girls basketball team bus involved in wreck

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis girls basketball team was involved in a wreck at the intersection of Enterprise Boulevard and Second Street Friday afternoon. There were no injuries to the players or to anyone else on the bus, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder. DeRidder, Louisiana – The DeRidder Police Department reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 6, at around 3 p.m., the Patrol Division responded to a package theft report in the Green Acres Subdivision. Upon acquiring surveillance footage from the victim and other residents, DRPD was able to identify a suspect vehicle and obtain high-quality footage of one of the suspects.
DERIDDER, LA

