KPLC TV
Dec. 10 Election: 3 Calcasieu Parish School Board seats decided
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Calcasieu Parish School Board seats were filled in the Dec. 10 election. Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) defeated Raymond Fondel (D) with 60% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 2. Incumbent Desmond Wallace (D) defeated Jackie Hebert (R) with 64% of...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu school board candidate’s two homestead exemptions ‘inadvertent’
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just days ahead of the December election, a challenge was made against one candidate about where she lived. One of the school board candidates alleged his opponent had a homestead exemption at two homes, which is not allowed. And one of those homes was outside the school board district.
KPLC TV
Police presence at South Beauregard High today following alleged social media threat
Longville, LA (KPLC) - Sheriff Mark Herford confirms his office will have a heavy presence at South Beauregard High School today, after rumors of a threat circulating on social media. KPLC is working to gather more information.
KPLC TV
Town of Oberlin water turned off Monday, schools closed
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - Oberlin schools will be closed Monday due to a main water line repair, Allen Parish school officials said. Water will be turned off in the Town of Oberlin around 8 a.m. to repair a water main break. The water will remain off for around 2 to 4 hours.
cenlanow.com
RADE investigation results in arrest
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On December 9th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents concluded a two-month investigation stemming from community complaints of fentanyl being sold from a house on Levin Street in Alexandria. As Agents began their investigation, the suspect was identified as D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35 of...
Lake Charles American Press
Millage to benefit Chennault approved; Watkins will be next Iowa mayor
A parishwide millage renewal that would benefit the Chennault International Airport Authority was approved by Calcasieu voters on Saturday. The renewal passed with 7980 votes, or 56 percent. Douglas Neal Watkins defeated incumbent Paul “Hounddog” Hesse Saturday with 58 percent of the vote to become mayor of Iowa. Watkins, an...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rapides couple arrested following I-49 road rage incident
(Cypress)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies recently arrested a Rapides Parish couple in connection with a road rage incident on Interstate-49 according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, Nov. 3, at approximately 2 pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports...
KPLC TV
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
brproud.com
Evangeline Parish mayor race ends in a tie, recount to follow
TURKEY CREEK, La. (KLFY) — The election for Mayor of Turkey Creek is still up for grabs, as the unofficial vote total reported by the Louisiana Secretary of State shows the race is tied. Bert K. Campbell and Victoria “Vicki” Chaddrick each received 109 votes in the initial tally...
KPLC TV
Election Day: Dec. 10 results
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Results from the Dec. 10 general election. When the polls close at 8 p.m., results from early voting are expected first followed by Saturday results. Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes only have constitutional amendments on the ballot.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 10, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 10, 2022. Michael Joe Rogers, 65, Vinton: Domestic abuse aggravated assault. Rebecca Lenore Fruge, 65, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; resisting an officer; penalty for violating stop and yield signs; battery of a police officer. George Jerome Hadnot,...
klax-tv.com
Election Day Inspires Residents to Exercise their Right to Vote
Citizens are gearing up for Election Day for the Rapides School Board and City Council. Their votes could determine who can make changes in the community. John Kilbourne was a former educator and loves to support the school board. “You want to know something; you have to get into those...
KPLC TV
Dec. 10 Election: Mayor runoff results for Elton, Iowa, Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The results of the Nov. 8 election sent three mayoral races to a runoff. The mayoral races for the City of Westlake, and the towns of Elton and Iowa were decided in the Dec. 10 election. Former Westlake City Councilman and member of Calcasieu Parish...
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
Man arrested after shot fired into a home
A Sulphur man was arrested earlier this week after a gunshot was fired into a home.
Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office Warns Residents of Misinformation Regarding Property Taxes
Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office Warns Residents of Misinformation Regarding Property Taxes. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Assessor Wendy Aguillard made an announcement reminding property owners that the Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office (Tax Assessor) does not send tax notices and does not collect payments for property taxes.
kalb.com
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
Louisiana man opens fire as deputy initiates traffic stop
A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly opening fire as a deputy tried to pull him over, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
KPLC TV
St. Louis girls basketball team bus involved in wreck
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis girls basketball team was involved in a wreck at the intersection of Enterprise Boulevard and Second Street Friday afternoon. There were no injuries to the players or to anyone else on the bus, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder. DeRidder, Louisiana – The DeRidder Police Department reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 6, at around 3 p.m., the Patrol Division responded to a package theft report in the Green Acres Subdivision. Upon acquiring surveillance footage from the victim and other residents, DRPD was able to identify a suspect vehicle and obtain high-quality footage of one of the suspects.
