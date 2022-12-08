Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBOC
Smyrna Woman Arrested for 5th Offense DUI
SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a 59-year-old woman for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Smyrna area early Saturday morning. Police said that at around 1:45 a.m., a trooper observed a Mazda traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard north of South Carter Road. The vehicle was swerving between the left and right lanes of travel, police said. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the Mazda and contacted the driver, identified as Michelle Taylor, of Smyrna. Police said the trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Taylor’s breath and observed other signs of impairment, so a DUI investigation ensued. Taylor was subsequently taken into custody without incident. A computer check revealed that Taylor had four prior convictions for DUI, according to police.
DSP makes drug, weapon arrest in Ellendale
ELLENDALE, DE – The Delaware State Police arrested a 37-year-old man after reports of a suspicious person were received by the agency. According to the DSP, officers reported to a suspicious person investigation Friday morning in the area of Beach Highway. Delaware State Police arrested Leon Leager, 37, of Ellendale, Delaware, on charges related to weapons and drugs. At approximately 9:30 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a residence on the 14,000 block of Beach Highway. The troopers observed Leager standing beside a vehicle with the driver’s door open when they arrived. In their approach The post DSP makes drug, weapon arrest in Ellendale appeared first on Shore News Network.
Authorities ID 22-Year-Old Victim Of Fatal Gloucester County Shooting
Authorities have identified the 22-year-old victim of a shooting in Gloucester County.The gunman remained at large.The preliminary investigation indicated that at 1:06 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Glassboro police officers responded to the 200 block of University Boulevard for a report of gunshots. Ac…
iheart.com
Man Dead, Boy Wounded In Lancaster Shooting
(Lancaster, PA) -- A man is dead and a boy has injuries after a shooting in Lancaster. Thirty-year-old James Diggs of Lititz died after the shooting Friday night at Fourth and Ruby streets. The unidentified boy was shot multiple times, and he remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police have not reported any arrests, and investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act.
Man with knife causes evacuation at EHT Walmart
An Ocean County man was arrested Saturday, after he was found with a knife at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township and refused police commands. David Brennan, 32, was seen in the electronics section of the township Walmart with a knife at about 2:40 p.m., Lt. Steve Slusarski said. An...
WDEL 1150AM
Suspect arrested for December 5th shooting in Wilmington
A suspect is now in custody in connection with a shooting in Wilmington last week. They were able to link 39-year-old Thomas Tate to a shooting in the 800 block of Kirkwood Street last Monday that left a 42-year-old man hospitalized, city police said. Tate was arrested Friday and booked...
Man threatens driver with knife after minor car collision in Anne Arundel Co.
What began as a simple car crash turned into an assault. Thursday afternoon, two pickup trucks were traveling on Mill Swamp Road by Muddy Creek Road. It's a two lane road with a small shoulder.
Maryland Natural Resources Police investigating theft of a deer in Cecil Co.
Maryland Natural Resources Police are looking for a stolen deer after it was taken from a butcher shop in Cecil County.
Road rage on I-95 near Philadelphia International Airport leads to gunfire exchange
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A road rage incident on I-95 ended in a gunfire exchange on Sunday morning. Police say the incident happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound side near Exit 12. Police say a newer-model white Kia K5 sedan driver opened fire on a golden SUV after a dispute. The car was hit several times on the passenger door.The Kia driver is described as male, heavy built and in his 30sThe driver of the SUV then returned fire in self-defense, officials say. The Kia driver then fled southbound taking the exits 12A and 12B.Exit 12 is near Philadelphia International Airport.The SUV driver did not sustain any injuries, police say.Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information on this case. You may call 911 or (215) 452-5216.
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street
One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
Oh Deer! Police In Maryland Searching For Buck Burglars On The Loose
Police in Maryland are on the lookout for a white-tailed buck that has gone missing from a Cecil County butcher shop. The Maryland Natural Resources Police issued an alert regarding a white-tailed buck that was seemingly stolen from the Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop in Cecil County by sticky-fingered …
WMDT.com
Two New Jersey teens arrested for attempted robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police in Dover have arrested two New Jersey teens following an investigation into two attempted robberies. At around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dover Police responded to the Gateway West parking lot to meet with a victim who reported that he was getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot when a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old male from Penns Grove, NJ, wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect’s grip and call 9-1-1, while the suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
local21news.com
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
NBC Philadelphia
Husband of Missing Bucks County Mom Leads Police to Human Remains
The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found, sources told NBC10. The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains the next day. The remains, found near Philadelphia International Airport, have not been officially identified as those of Elizabeth Capaldi.
Man accused of stalking, robbing mom and son also charged with Hunting Park shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says they're charging the man accused of beating and robbing a mother and her adult son last month with another incident in the city.Lance Ryan was taken into custody in Baltimore for an assault on a 54-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son.Authorities say Ryan is now also being charged with a shooting in Hunting Park back in May.No one was hurt in the shooting.Ryan is being held on a $1 million bail.
WGAL
Lancaster fatal shooting victim identified
There was a shooting at the 400 block of Ruby Street in Lancaster City at around 11:34 p.m. Friday. There were two people shot. One victim was an adult male, the other victim was a juvenile male. The adult male victim has been identified by the coroner as 30-year-old James...
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW: D’ANDRE GREEN
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit, Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to each open case.
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Oct. shooting
A suspect is behind bars in connection with a shooting in Wilmington nearly two months ago. A 28-year-old man was left critically injured in a shooting October 21st in the 1,600-block of North Pine Street. Wilmington Police say an investigation identified 26-year-old Kyaire Jones as a suspect. He was arrested...
Accused Stalker Put Tracking Device On Victim's Car: Bucks Police
A Chester County man is accused of stalking a victim in Bucks County by placing a tracking device on their car, authorities say. Michael John Kennedy, 53, of Phoenixville, surrendered to Central Bucks police on Wednesday, Nov. 9 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. In August, investigators say...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Two-SUV collision claims second victim
A near head-on collision in Sussex County involving 2 SUVs killed two people and hospitalized three others Saturday afternoon. Around 3:40 p.m., the driver of an eastbound Subaru Outback lost control of the vehicle while rounding a curve on Minos Conaway Road in Lewes, and the Subaru slammed into a westbound Lexus RX, Delaware State Police said.
