The Atlanta Braves are at serious risk of losing Dansby Swanson, as the two sides haven’t spoken about a new contract in quite some time. The Braves haven’t been consistent in their messaging as it pertains to Dansby Swanson. As much as some members of the team and front office say they want him back, Alex Anthopoulos and Co. haven’t made many competitive offers since the start of spring training last season.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO