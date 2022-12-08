ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

If Dansby Swanson leaves the Braves, Alex Anthopoulos is to blame

The Atlanta Braves are at serious risk of losing Dansby Swanson, as the two sides haven’t spoken about a new contract in quite some time. The Braves haven’t been consistent in their messaging as it pertains to Dansby Swanson. As much as some members of the team and front office say they want him back, Alex Anthopoulos and Co. haven’t made many competitive offers since the start of spring training last season.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade Braves must make this offseason

The Atlanta Braves overcame a lot of obstacles to win the National League East in the 2022 season, but that didn’t prevent them from crashing out of the playoffs in the NL Divisional Round at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. After losing their divisional foe in the playoffs, the Braves are going to have some work to do to reemerge as the team to beat in their division.
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Hot stove update, seasons in review, and more

The hot stove was rather frigid on Friday as Winter Meetings are behind us and the next notable offseason date comes on January 13, where players who are arbitration-eligible will configure a salary with their clubs. Aside from the signing of Joe Jimenez, the Atlanta Braves had a quiet few days at the Winter Meetings and the club’s biggest question mark still remains at shortstop.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy