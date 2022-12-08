ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Jerry Jones opens up his wallet

The home of the Dallas Cowboys is getting a makeover. America’s Team has called AT&T Stadium home since the 2009 season. As is the case with any sports facility, upgrades are made. However, the Cowboys are planning $295 million worth of renovations soon, the most extensive in the stadium’s history.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Cowboys injury report: WRs Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins out

The Houston Texans released their final injury report of Week 14 as they prepare for the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Texans ruled out defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (shoulder), cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring/illness), receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), and receiver Nico Collins (foot). All four did not participate in Friday’s practice.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy