The betting public isn’t entering “Monday Night Football” overly confident with the New England Patriots set to take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Field. It’s portrayed as a number of sportsbooks have seen a relative split as it pertains to a majority of wagers. It’s not like other games in Week 14 where one team (Kansas City Chiefs) is seeing 94% of the moneyline handle or another (Tennessee Titans) is seeing 76% of the spread tickets. The percentages, much like the modest spread of less than a field goal, indicate the lack of confidence bettors have in either the 6-6 Patriots or 4-8 Cardinals. It’s hard to fault those for feeling that way.

