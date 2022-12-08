Read full article on original website
Related
Mike White Injury: Latest Update On Jets QB After Bills Game
Sunday was a rough day at the office for Mike White and the Jets. On a cold and snowy afternoon in Buffalo, the Bills defense made White’s life miserable by consistently infiltrating the pocket. The AFC East leaders sacked White three times and violently hit him on several occasions, which forced the fifth-year pro to exit the Week 14 contest not once, but twice. White somehow gutted it out and was on the field for New York’s final drive, but his toughness wasn’t enough in Gang Green’s 20-12 loss.
Josh Allen Has Awkward Exchange With Reporter After Bills’ Win
Josh Allen didn’t take the bait after the Bills labored to a Week 14 win Sunday afternoon. Buffalo managed to earn a season series split with the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium, but it wasn’t thanks to an electrifying performance from Allen and company. The Bills quarterback was sacked three times and only threw for 147 yards, and Buffalo as a team was limited to 232 yards of total offense.
Deebo Samuel Injury: Kyle Shanahan Offers Update On 49ers Star
The San Francisco 49ers were bit by the injury bug yet again Sunday as star receiver Deebo Samuel had to be carted off the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel, who suffered an ankle injury with five minutes left in the first half, did not return to the contest. Samuel’s injury came with the 49ers already leading by three possessions in what proved to be a 35-7 rout.
Jets’ Star Wide Receiver Clarifies Criticisms Of QB Zach Wilson
There apparently is no bad blood between Zach Wilson and one of his favorite Jets targets. Wilson remains on the bench for a New York team that enters Week 14 as the No. 7 seed in the AFC standings. The final straw for head coach Robert Saleh and company was a dreadful showing in Foxboro — Wilson’s second dud against the New England Patriots over a span of four weeks — for which the sophomore quarterback took zero accountability.
Tom Brady Has Simple Plea For Nick Bosa Ahead Of Buccaneers-49ers
The 49ers have been on a roll, but San Francisco will turn to Brock Purdy to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jimmy Garoppolo’s regular season was over after suffering a foot injury last Sunday. There reportedly is hope the quarterback can return in the postseason, but Kyle Shanahan will have “Mr. Irrelevant” under center in Week 14 as the 49ers hope to win their sixth-straight game and remain atop of the NFC West.
So Long, Odell Beckham Jr.? Cowboys Sign Different Veteran Wideout
The Dallas Cowboys have added to their wide receiver depth chart, but the addition is not the same veteran that many might have believed. T.Y. Hilton has signed with the 10-3 Cowboys, according to the team. Dallas, of note, hosted fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. on a visit less than one week ago.
Patriots-Cardinals Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online
The Patriots and Cardinals are set for a Monday night matchup in the desert. New England faces a must-win game following consecutive deflating losses. The Patriots offense bottomed out in a Week 13 home loss to the Buffalo Bills and now must keep pace with Arizona’s potent, Kyler Murray-led offense.
49ers Star DE Nick Bosa Will Play Sunday vs. Bucs
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa will play in Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bosa, who leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks, was listed as questionable after missing practice all week due to a hamstring injury. While it’s surprising...
Tom Brady 'Considering All Options' for 2023
Widely expected to retire following the 2022 NFL season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady may have other plans. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, all options are on the table for Brady ahead of the 2023 campaign. Should the 45-year-old ultimately return for a remarkable 24th season,...
Raiders' Josh Jacobs to Undergo Tests on Injured Finger
Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders will undergo tests on his pinkie finger, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Jacobs injured the finger in the Raiders’ 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. The Raiders stated after the game that X-Rays taken on the finger did not reveal a break, but you could see that Jacobs was in obvious discomfort. However, Jacobs remained in the game and carried his usual load.
Guardians and Josh Bell Finalize 2-Year Deal
The Cleveland Guardians have finally officially added that middle-of-the-order bat to complement Jose Ramirez. Cleveland finalized their deal with first baseman Josh Bell on a two-year, $33 million contract. Bell and the Guardians agreed on a deal last week, but it was not confirmed until today. The former Pittsburgh Pirate...
Something’s Got To Give: Public Bettors Torn On Patriots-Cardinals
The betting public isn’t entering “Monday Night Football” overly confident with the New England Patriots set to take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Field. It’s portrayed as a number of sportsbooks have seen a relative split as it pertains to a majority of wagers. It’s not like other games in Week 14 where one team (Kansas City Chiefs) is seeing 94% of the moneyline handle or another (Tennessee Titans) is seeing 76% of the spread tickets. The percentages, much like the modest spread of less than a field goal, indicate the lack of confidence bettors have in either the 6-6 Patriots or 4-8 Cardinals. It’s hard to fault those for feeling that way.
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette Questionable for Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports. Despite head coach Todd Bowles telling reporters that Fournette should be good for Sunday, this feels notable due to Fournette’s decreasing role in the backfield. This news may hurt his fantasy value heading into Week 14 while boosting the value of rookie Rachaad White who is poised for a breakout game. Be careful slotting Fournette into your starting lineups this weekend, even if he is good to go in San Francisco.
Niners’ Brock Purdy Reflects On ‘Surreal’ Moment With Tom Brady
Brock Purdy surely will never forget his first NFL start, for reasons more than one. First and foremost, Purdy played well in the 49ers’ sixth consecutive win, completing 16 of 21 pass attempts for 185 yards with a pair of touchdown passes at Levi’s Stadium. The efficient performance came at the expense of Tom Brady, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked like a deeply flawed team in their 28-point loss not far from where the legendary quarterback grew up.
NFL Fines Patriots QB Mac Jones For Unsportsmanlike Conduct
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will have a little less money to do holiday shopping this year. The NFL hit the second-year signal-caller with a $10,609 fine due to what the league office deemed unsportsmanlike conduct on a play that occurred late in New England’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Dolphins-Chargers DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.MULTIPLIER TARGETS:. Tyreek Hill has the highest optimal projection on this DFS Showdown slate between the Miami Dolphins...
Rondale Moore didn't Practice Friday for the Arizona Cardinals
Rondale Moore couldn’t practice Friday for the Arizona Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinal’s official website reports. Moore missed the Week 12 game versus the Los Angeles Chargers due to a groin injury. The Cardinals hoped that the bye in Week 13 would have given Moore the extra time to heal, but that may not be the case. The good news is that the Cardinals play Monday night versus the New England Patriots, giving Moore an extra day to get on the practice field. However, it would be hard to imagine Moore playing Monday if he cannot practice in any fashion Saturday.
49ers Defender Had ‘Fangirl’ Moment With Tom Brady After Win
If you intercept Tom Brady, you’ve got to ask him to sign the football. At least that’s San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s opinion. The 49ers entered Sunday’s historic matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 3.5-point favorites, but no one expected them to completely dismantle Brady’s squad in the manner they did. Despite being led by rookie third-stringer Brock Purdy, and losing star wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the process, San Francisco looked every bit as dominant as it had in previous games this season — coming away with a 35-7 victory.
Rob Gronkowski Blasts ‘Pretender’ Cowboys In NFC Analysis
Many analysts and football fans might be starting to believe in the red-hot Dallas Cowboys, but it’s clear Rob Gronkowski isn’t there yet. Gronkowski, while appearing on FOX Sports’ pregame show Sunday afternoon, offered his outlook on the competitive NFC, which features the Philadelphia Eagles atop the standings with the Minnesota Vikings not far behind entering Week 14. And in giving his assessment, Gronkowski took a not-so-subtle shot at Dallas.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (Concussion) Leaves Week 14 Game and Will Not Return
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett left Week 14’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion and will not return, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. Pickett suffered the injury in the first quarter, failing to complete his lone pass attempt of the afternoon. The 24-year-old was placed...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0