The 15 Cars That Hold Value The Longest

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was said that cars started losing value the moment they were driven off the dealership lot. Pandemic-related supply chain shocks, however, as well as changes in customer preferences, have ushered unprecedented times - as new cars have been in short supply, the price of many used vehicles rose.

Not only did many cars manage to retain their value very well compared to periods before the pandemic, but the price of some cars surged so much that they actually increased in value over the past three years.

To find the cars that hold their value better than any other in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed car research and sales site iSeeCars’ recently-published report, Top 10 Cars That Hold Their Value the Best . iSeeCars considered 3 million used cars and trucks from model years 2017 through 2019 that sold in 2022 and measured the change in value from base price three years ago to current used price. The 15 models listed here are ranked by the three-year percent change in value. iSeeCars adjusted MSRPs from 2017 and 2019 to 2022 dollars.

On average, used cars only decreased in value by 17% in three years, the smallest drop on record, according to iSeeCars. Fuel-efficient vehicles, like hybrids and smaller cars and SUVs, held their value the best, likely due to the increase in gas prices in 2021 and 2022 . Certain larger luxury cars depreciated the most.

The price of sports cars like the Porsche 911, Ford Mustang, and Chevy Camaro increased during pandemic lockdowns, likely because they were a means of fun and escapism, according to iSeeCars. Prices remained high after lockdowns were lifted. Two sports cars are in the top five cars that best retain their value and four are in the top 15. ( This is the fastest car in the world .)

Compact SUVs also retained value particularly well, and four of them are in the top 15. The rest of the vehicles range in type but are generally on the smaller side. Toyota has the most vehicles in the top 15 with four, followed by Porsche with three. (These are the least appealing car brands to Americans )

Click here to see the 15 cars that hold value the longest.

15. Tesla Model 3

> Three year change in value: -4.1% (-$2,012)

> Current value: $51,085

> 2017-2019 est. base value, adjusted for inflation: $49,073

> Type: Luxury electric sedan

14. Chevrolet Camaro

> Three year change in value: -3.5% (-$1,401)

> Current value: $41,430

> 2017-2019 est. base value, adjusted for inflation: $40,029

> Type: Sports car

13. Kia Rio

> Three year change in value: -3.5% (-$631)

> Current value: $18,660

> 2017-2019 est. base value, adjusted for inflation: $18,029

> Type: Subcompact sedan

12. Toyota Corolla Hatchback

> Three year change in value: -3.4% (-$846)

> Current value: $25,728

> 2017-2019 est. base value, adjusted for inflation: $24,882

> Type: Compact sedan

11. Toyota RAV4

> Three year change in value: -2.6% (-$843)

> Current value: $33,266

> 2017-2019 est. base value, adjusted for inflation: $32,423

> Type: Compact SUV

10. Porsche 718 Boxster

> Three year change in value: -2.5% (-$1,907)

> Current value: $78,187

> 2017-2019 est. base value, adjusted for inflation: $76,280

> Type: Luxury sports car

9. Toyota C-HR

> Three year change in value: -2.5% (-$639)

> Current value: $26,199

> 2017-2019 est. base value, adjusted for inflation: $25,560

> Type: Compact SUV

8. Subaru Crosstrek

> Three year change in value: -1.9% (-$545)

> Current value: $29,229

> 2017-2019 est. base value, adjusted for inflation: $28,684

> Type: Compact SUV

7. Honda Civic

> Three year change in value: -1.4% (-$352)

> Current value: $25,495

> 2017-2019 est. base value, adjusted for inflation: $25,143

> Type: Compact sedan

6. Mercedes-Benz G-Class

> Three year change in value: -0.6% (-$980)

> Current value: $164,313

> 2017-2019 est. base value, adjusted for inflation: $163,333

> Type: Luxury large SUV

5. Jeep Wrangler

> Three year change in value: +0.3% (+$90)

> Current value: $30,090

> 2017-2019 est. base value, adjusted for inflation: $30,000

> Type: Compact SUV

4. Porsche 718 Cayman

> Three year change in value: +1.8% (+$1,342)

> Current value: $75,898

> 2017-2019 est. base value, adjusted for inflation: $74,556

> Type: Luxury sports car

3. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

> Three year change in value: +2.0% (+$880)

> Current value: $44,880

> 2017-2019 est. base value, adjusted for inflation: $44,000

> Type: Midsize SUV

2. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

> Three year change in value: +2.5% (+$883)

> Current value: $36,203

> 2017-2019 est. base value, adjusted for inflation: $35,320

> Type: Hybrid SUV

1. Porsche 911

> Three year change in value: +5.7% (+$11,373)

> Current value: $210,899

> 2017-2019 est. base value, adjusted for inflation: $199,526

> Type: Luxury sports car

