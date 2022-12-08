Former coal-fired power plant in New Castle ranked among nation’s worst for leaking ash into groundwater

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County family escaped a fire thanks to their heads-up 10-year-old.The family's home in North Sewickley Township is burnt from the blaze, which started around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Levi Baker first noticed smoke after getting out of the shower."I was in the bathroom and I just saw smoke coming through the door and flashing lights," Baker said.The smoke was coming from underneath the family's trailer home. "I was a little bit scared," Baker said.Instead of freezing in fear, the 10-year-old boy went about warning his family, allowing them all to escape."I was happy that I was alive, so I was just thinking on the positive and not the negative," Baker said."He's stoic," said the boy's mother, Bobbi Asbury. "He was amazingly smart beyond his years, and all he could think about was his family today. He's the hero."Fifteen days from Christmas, the family has nothing left. But they're all alive thanks to a brave 10-year-old who didn't panic when many adults would have.For now, the family is staying at a hotel. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

