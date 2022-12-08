ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Former coal-fired power plant in New Castle ranked among nation’s worst for leaking ash into groundwater

By Jason Phox
nextpittsburgh.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
venangoextra.com

Cranberry addresses water sites, urges proactive broadband stance

Attendees at the Cranberry Township supervisors meeting on Thursday learned of flaws at both of the township’s water sites, and that the township is looking to significantly expand broadband coverage. Utility Supervisor Mike Erwin said the Department of Environmental Protection inspected both water sites and found three major deficiencies...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTRF- 7News

Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax.  WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Boy helps family escape North Sewickley Township house fire

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County family escaped a fire thanks to their heads-up 10-year-old.The family's home in North Sewickley Township is burnt from the blaze, which started around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Levi Baker first noticed smoke after getting out of the shower."I was in the bathroom and I just saw smoke coming through the door and flashing lights," Baker said.The smoke was coming from underneath the family's trailer home. "I was a little bit scared," Baker said.Instead of freezing in fear, the 10-year-old boy went about warning his family, allowing them all to escape."I was happy that I was alive, so I was just thinking on the positive and not the negative," Baker said."He's stoic," said the boy's mother, Bobbi Asbury. "He was amazingly smart beyond his years, and all he could think about was his family today. He's the hero."Fifteen days from Christmas, the family has nothing left. But they're all alive thanks to a brave 10-year-old who didn't panic when many adults would have.For now, the family is staying at a hotel. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

OFFICIALS DEBUNK RUMOR REGARDING SHEETZ SUPERSTORE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

Officials with the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development have debunked a recent rumor regarding the closures of two businesses. Rumors recently began circulating that a Sheetz superstore was in the works following the closures of both Rustic Lodge and Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet in White Township. The latter of which, closed yesterday.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Second fracking pad possibly coming to Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A second fracking site could be coming to Murrysville.The Tribune-Review reports oil and gas company, Olympus Energy, wants to build another well pad off Logans Ferry Road near the border of Murrysville and Plum.It already operates the Titan well pad in the area.There was a public hearing about the proposal this week. A lawyer for the company said it would meet all the conditions imposed on the other well pad. That includes getting a waiver for exceeding noise regulations.A vote on the proposal is set to happen later this month.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Giant Eagle over masks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal judge has dismissed lawsuits filed by customers against Giant Eagle over mask requirements.The lawsuits were filed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the judge declared the lawsuits moot because the grocery chain has since dropped its mandate.The suits claimed Giant Eagle ignored health claims, forcing people to wear masks while shopping. But Giant Eagle has since dropped that requirement, and many plaintiffs told the judge they have been back shopping without masks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Crews from six jurisdictions respond to fire in Poland

Crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to a fire early Saturday morning on Howell Drive in Poland. Responding crews included the Western Reserve Joint Fire District, Boardman Fire Department, Struthers Fire Department, Springfield Fire Department, Beaver Township Fire Department and the Youngstown Fire Department. Western Reserve Fire District Chief, David "Chip"...
POLAND, OH
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburghers celebrate legislation safeguarding same-sex marriage

After months of concern sparked by comments in a Supreme Court decision, Pittsburghers finally celebrated the House vote to support same-sex marriages. The Respect Marriage Act is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk and is anticipated to be signed into law before the end of the year. With bipartisan...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Trumbull outage leaves hundreds in the dark

Crews from FirstEnergy are working to learn why nearly 2,000 homes and businesses lost electricity in Trumbull County Wednesday evening. Before 6 p.m. the utility's website reported 1,986 outages with most of those in Howland, and the remainder in the City of Warren and Weathersfield Township. According to the website,...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy