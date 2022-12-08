Former coal-fired power plant in New Castle ranked among nation’s worst for leaking ash into groundwater

Read full article on original website
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her Disappearance
venangoextra.com
Cranberry addresses water sites, urges proactive broadband stance
Attendees at the Cranberry Township supervisors meeting on Thursday learned of flaws at both of the township’s water sites, and that the township is looking to significantly expand broadband coverage. Utility Supervisor Mike Erwin said the Department of Environmental Protection inspected both water sites and found three major deficiencies...
Emergency crews respond to fire at multi-story building in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews battled a fire at a multistory building in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the 5100 block of Penn Avenue in Garfield at around 12:42 p.m. Sunday. The fire was burning in the floorboards, between the first...
Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax. WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
Boil water advisory issued for MAWC customers in Hempfield and Unity
A boil water advisory was issued Saturday morning to about 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in portions of Hempfield and Unity. The advisory is expected to be in place until at least Monday morning, authority spokesman Matthew Junker said. Officials said customers will be notified when repairs are made and the boil advisory is lifted.
Residents escape mobile home after fire in Beaver County
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Residents of a mobile home were forced to flee after it caught on fire Saturday. Emergency crews responded to the fire in the Hillcrest Mobile Home Park on Mercer Road, located in North Sewickley in Beaver County, just before noon. Robert Baker, who lives...
Boy helps family escape North Sewickley Township house fire
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County family escaped a fire thanks to their heads-up 10-year-old.The family's home in North Sewickley Township is burnt from the blaze, which started around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Levi Baker first noticed smoke after getting out of the shower."I was in the bathroom and I just saw smoke coming through the door and flashing lights," Baker said.The smoke was coming from underneath the family's trailer home. "I was a little bit scared," Baker said.Instead of freezing in fear, the 10-year-old boy went about warning his family, allowing them all to escape."I was happy that I was alive, so I was just thinking on the positive and not the negative," Baker said."He's stoic," said the boy's mother, Bobbi Asbury. "He was amazingly smart beyond his years, and all he could think about was his family today. He's the hero."Fifteen days from Christmas, the family has nothing left. But they're all alive thanks to a brave 10-year-old who didn't panic when many adults would have.For now, the family is staying at a hotel. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
Crews battle large fire at Portage County excavating and trucking company
RAVENNA, Ohio — Officials in Portage County tell 3News that crews from multiple departments battled a large fire at the Patrick Excavating & Trucking Company on State Route 5 in Charlestown Township on Thursday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
wtae.com
Boil water advisory for parts of city of Butler, Butler Township, Center Township
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water announced a precautionary boil water advisory in parts of the city of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township on Thursday night. A map of the affected areas is posted here. "Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to...
wccsradio.com
OFFICIALS DEBUNK RUMOR REGARDING SHEETZ SUPERSTORE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
Officials with the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development have debunked a recent rumor regarding the closures of two businesses. Rumors recently began circulating that a Sheetz superstore was in the works following the closures of both Rustic Lodge and Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet in White Township. The latter of which, closed yesterday.
Second fracking pad possibly coming to Murrysville
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A second fracking site could be coming to Murrysville.The Tribune-Review reports oil and gas company, Olympus Energy, wants to build another well pad off Logans Ferry Road near the border of Murrysville and Plum.It already operates the Titan well pad in the area.There was a public hearing about the proposal this week. A lawyer for the company said it would meet all the conditions imposed on the other well pad. That includes getting a waiver for exceeding noise regulations.A vote on the proposal is set to happen later this month.
Armstrong County fires 3 public defenders, they sue. County revamps department.
Three Armstrong County public defenders who were fired last month have filed a civil case against the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners in federal court in Pittsburgh. The lawsuit, filed Dec. 2, accused the county commissioners of wrongful discharge, breach of the terms and conditions of employment agreements and multiple violations of the Sunshine Act.
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Giant Eagle over masks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal judge has dismissed lawsuits filed by customers against Giant Eagle over mask requirements.The lawsuits were filed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the judge declared the lawsuits moot because the grocery chain has since dropped its mandate.The suits claimed Giant Eagle ignored health claims, forcing people to wear masks while shopping. But Giant Eagle has since dropped that requirement, and many plaintiffs told the judge they have been back shopping without masks.
WFMJ.com
Crews from six jurisdictions respond to fire in Poland
Crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to a fire early Saturday morning on Howell Drive in Poland. Responding crews included the Western Reserve Joint Fire District, Boardman Fire Department, Struthers Fire Department, Springfield Fire Department, Beaver Township Fire Department and the Youngstown Fire Department. Western Reserve Fire District Chief, David "Chip"...
Beaver County 10-year-old saves family from house fire
A Beaver County family escaped a fire thanks to their heads-up 10-year-old. The family’s home in North Sewickley Township is burnt from the blaze, which started around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Historical marker designation given in honor of Lawrence County athlete
A historical marker will be placed to honor the life of Ellwood City native Hack Wilson.
Train hits car on Youngstown’s North Side
Youngstown Police are on the scene of an accident after a train hit a car on Saturday night.
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburghers celebrate legislation safeguarding same-sex marriage
After months of concern sparked by comments in a Supreme Court decision, Pittsburghers finally celebrated the House vote to support same-sex marriages. The Respect Marriage Act is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk and is anticipated to be signed into law before the end of the year. With bipartisan...
WFMJ.com
Trumbull outage leaves hundreds in the dark
Crews from FirstEnergy are working to learn why nearly 2,000 homes and businesses lost electricity in Trumbull County Wednesday evening. Before 6 p.m. the utility's website reported 1,986 outages with most of those in Howland, and the remainder in the City of Warren and Weathersfield Township. According to the website,...
Some Pittsburgh council members befuddled by spending of parks tax revenue
Much of the money collected through Pittsburgh’s parks tax will go to maintenance and necessary equipment. However, none of the money is going to the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the independent nonprofit that advocated for the tax, in the proposed 2023 budget. Some Pittsburgh City Council members on Thursday questioned...
Cost typo on Mahoning County dog license forms
According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden's Facebook Page, there was an inaccurate form on the license order forms that were mailed out to residents.
