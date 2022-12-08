ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Isaac DeGraff: Schenectady’s First Elected Mayor

He served in the War of 1812 and was elected as a Jacksonian Democrat to the Twentieth Congress (March 4, 1827 – March 3, 1829). He served as mayor of Schenectady 1832 through 1834 and again in 1836, 1842, and 1845. De Graff was again elected as a Democrat to the Twenty-fifth Congress (March 4, 1837 – March 3, 1839). He was interested in the building of the Mohawk & Hudson Railroad. He engaged in banking until his death in Schenectady on July 26, 1848 and is interred in the city’s Vale Cemetery.
James Hall: New York’s First State Geologist & Paleontologist

After some inquiry, Hall heard that land in America was more cheap and plentiful than land in England, which was, in most cases, held by the same families for generations. He also heard that food was plentiful and less expensive than England. Like so many other Europeans looking to improve their lives, Hall packed up his family and they departed for the United States.
