He served in the War of 1812 and was elected as a Jacksonian Democrat to the Twentieth Congress (March 4, 1827 – March 3, 1829). He served as mayor of Schenectady 1832 through 1834 and again in 1836, 1842, and 1845. De Graff was again elected as a Democrat to the Twenty-fifth Congress (March 4, 1837 – March 3, 1839). He was interested in the building of the Mohawk & Hudson Railroad. He engaged in banking until his death in Schenectady on July 26, 1848 and is interred in the city’s Vale Cemetery.

