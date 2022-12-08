Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in leg during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was parked when the suspect opened her driver-side door and took out a handgun. The suspect...
fox5dc.com
'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'
WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
Frederick officer fires gun at two suspects shooting at each other Friday night
FREDERICK, Md. — One man is in custody and another is still being sought after a shooting between the two which was disrupted by a responding officer firing their weapon on Friday night, according to police. Around 8:20 p.m., the Frederick Police Department received multiple reports of gunfire in...
Police ID 28-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By FBI Special Agent At Metro Center Station In DC
New details have emerged as police continue to investigate the fatal officer-involved shooting at the Metro Center Station in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Troy Bullock, 28, of Southeast, DC, has been identified as the victim who was shot and killed by an FBI special agent inside the station at G St…
Police: Armed carjacking in Prince George's County leads to vehicle chase
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — An armed carjacking turned into a police pursuit of two teens inside a vehicle in Temple Hills, Maryland, Saturday. At about 12:20 p.m., officers were alerted to an armed carjacking in Temple Hills, according to Prince George's County Police Department. As officers were canvassing the...
Arlington café owner convicted for credit card scheme with hundreds of victims
Investigators found credit card manufacturing equipment in Berhane's D.C. apartment and determined that she was buying stolen credit card information online. One of Berhane's three co-conspirators would put that information on fake cards, which Berhane would then give to the other two to use at stores around the region.
25-year-old killed in crash near Dulles Airport
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue.
Body of pregnant woman found in apartment of suspect in fatal Shell shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Police found the decomposing body of a pregnant woman in the apartment of a man who was charged with shooting and killing a Shell gas station employee. Police were first called to the Shell Station on New Hampshire Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Thursday for a shooting. […]
mocoshow.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Thursday Homicide at Shell Station
Montgomery County Police have announced that an arrest has been made in connection to yesterday’s shooting death of a Shell Station employee at 11500 New Hampshire Ave. According to MCPD, “Chief Marcus Jones will address the media regarding the arrest of a suspect involved in the shooting death of a gas station employee on Thursday, December 8. Chief Jones and representatives from the Major Crimes Division will provide details surrounding the arrest of the suspect.”
Fairfax County Police release body camera video of man who died in custody
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — One month after a Virginia man died in police custody, Fairfax County police just released body camera video showing officers trying to help him. Police Chief Kevin Davis thinks the man who died might have had something in his system that night, although there is no evidence right now […]
94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Uber Eats driver robbed at gunpoint in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video. The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.
Mom wanted in 20-month-old son's fentanyl overdose death, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a woman wanted in connection to the overdose death of a child in Virginia back in June. Prince William County Police are asking for the public's help to find 37-year-old Tiffany Stokes. Stokes is accused of homicide in the death of her 20-month-old son.
Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School
New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
Man In Custody After Barricade Scene At Fairfax Home
A man who barricaded himself inside of a home in Centerville is in custody, authorities say.Officers responded to the home in the 14000 block of Rustling Leaves Lane around 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, after reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis, according to Fairfax police. Officers ar…
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed on street in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a robbery Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. The robbery was reported in the 400 block of Blandford Street at 11:05 PM. A weapon other than a firearm was employed by the suspect(s).
Man Found Dying On Maryland Street
A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
Comments / 0