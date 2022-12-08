ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 WZAK

Issa Rae Oozes Style Goals At The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment Event

By Marsha Badger
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xG3hX_0jc2Uip700
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Issa Rae doesn’t play fair, and we’re okay with it. The media mogul serves up looks effortlessly red carpet looks, and The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment event was no different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pbupn_0jc2Uip700
Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

The Insecure actress hit the pink carpet in a SS 23 Herve Leger, fringed, floor-length gown. The pastel purple frock featured a perfectly draped mock neck with a v-neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBa9I_0jc2Uip700
Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

She kept the accessories simple by wearing silver hoop earrings and styled her hair in a low, braided ponytail. Alongside Rae was her good friend and television bestie, Yvonne Orji. The two stylishly embraced each other on the pink carpet in color-coordinated ensembles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgqjl_0jc2Uip700
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Orji wore a dark purple blazer partnered with black and pink wide-leg printed pants. The cohesive ensembles complimented each other to a tee. Whether intentional or not, the two friends ooze red carpet bestie style goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezwxZ_0jc2Uip700
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

If our fate depended on Issa Rae style moments, we’d have eternal life. Her style team gets it – from head to toe. What do you think? Are you loving the actress in this gorgeous Herve Leger dress?

DON’T MISS…

Issa Rae Teams Up With Delta Air Lines To Launch The ‘Runway Collection’

Check Out Issa Rae’s Playful Ponytail That Took Only 45-Minutes To Create!

Issa Rae Oozes Style Goals At The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Soars in 6-Inch Purple Heels With Pink Minidress at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Heidi Klum brought a burst of color to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala this morning. Arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles for the occasion, the “Making the Cut” host posed in a dynamic suiting-inspired outfit. Her ensemble featured a light pink blazer-like minidress with sharp lapels, sans sleeves. The piece was layered over a matching bustier crop top for a dynamic appearance, and complemented by a gold pendant necklace and layered rings. When it came to footwear, Klum strapped into a set of Valentino’s towering platform pumps. Her grape-hued set of $1,200 Tan-Go heels included thick platform soles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Anchors Trailer To Lauren London & Jonah Hill Comedy ‘You People’

Dr. Dre‘s “What’s The Difference” has been featured in the teaser trailer to the new Netflix film You People, starring Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The trailer, released Monday (December 5), finds Hill opposite his girlfriend’s parents — played by Eddy Murphy and Nia Long — inside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The instrumental to Dr. Dre’s 1999 single plays in the background as Hill awkwardly tries to get the parents’ blessing to ask their daughter for her hand in marriage.
WWD

Michael B. Jordan Suits Up in Custom Purple Prada Look for Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

Michael B. Jordan donned a purple suit for the Critics Choice Association’s fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles on Monday. For the evening, in which Jordan received an award for his work in the entertainment industry, he wore a custom Prada double-breasted suit. His double-breasted suit jacket was paired with matching slacks and a black button-up shirt. More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MorePrada Extends Miami at Art BaselWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals To coordinate his outfit, Jordan went for a pair of shiny dark brown dress shoes....
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark

The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
WWD

Jessica Chastain Lights Up the Red Carpet in Lime Green Michael Kors Dress for ‘George & Tammy’ Premiere

Jessica Chastain arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “George & Tammy” wearing a dazzling green dress. To celebrate her new miniseries, Chastain wore a lime green crepe-jersey gown with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline by Michael Kors Collection. The dress hit the floor and had an open-back detailing. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Chastain’s look was from the spring 2023 line, whose theme was bringing resort to New York City. Kors drew inspiration from New York in the ‘70s and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Footwear News

Charlize Theron Slips on Block-Heeled Boots With Houndstooth Shorts at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Charlize Theron took a casual approach to red carpet style for The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. While arriving at the Fairmont Century Plaza, the Academy Award-winning actress posed for photos in a black button-down blouse. Theron teamed the top with high-waist houndstooth shorts. The bottoms had side slant pockets and a slight flare on the hem. Sticking to a relaxed vibe, the “Bombshell” star simply accessorized with small earrings and carried a black studded shoulder bag. Theron let her dark tresses frame her face and rounded out the look with soft glam. Completing the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Longtime Los Angeles Mansion Demolished

Betty White’s lavish Los Angeles home has been demolished. The heartbreaking sight comes less than six months after the new owner purchased the mansion for a jaw-dropping $10.678 million. The decision to level the property didn’t come as surprise. But after White’s longtime assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, posted an after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’

Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
WWD

Noah Schnapp Suits Up in Head-to-toe Fendi at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Noah Schnapp arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, suited up for an award-winning night. For the event, where the actor took home the People’s Choice Award for Male TV Star of 2022 for his work on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” he wore a double-breasted navy suit, a white turtleneck, black lace-up shoes and a crossbody bag — all from Fendi.More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More...
SANTA MONICA, CA
buzzfeednews.com

Jerrod Carmichael Will Host The Golden Globes As It Comes Back To TV Following Accusations Of Racism, Sexism, And Unethical Practices

Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which return to air on NBC on Jan. 10. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live.”
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy