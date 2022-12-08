Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Christmas Tree Project gives away hundreds of trees
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For its 13th year, The Christmas Tree Project gave away hundreds of Christmas trees and decorations to make the holidays a little brighter for those in need. According to The Christmas Tree Project, the organization gave away nearly 250 trees in 2021. 2022’s event was expected to surpass that number. The project […]
Colorado Springs Poice Department hosts Holiday on the Hill
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will join forces with Shield616, Toys for Tots, and the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs to host its 2nd Annual Holiday on the Hill, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Gold Hill Division.
FOX21 News: We are Pueblo
It's time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. A look at what Pueblo has to offer and what there is to see and do there. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges...
CSFD investigating home construction fire
Sweet ride: The Broadmoor unveils its annual holiday gingerbread display!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s never been a sweeter time to visit The Broadmoor!. The hotel has unveiled its annual gingerbread display in all its 54,000-calorie glory!. This delicious tradition dates back to the 60s, though the life-size creations are a more recent addition. And each year since...
Naughty & nice soirée hosted at senior living community
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — StoneCreek of Flying Horse, a Colorado Springs senior living community, is getting festive with a naughty and nice soirée on Saturday, Dec. 10. Guests can waltz, swing, and trot to the big band orchestra on the nice side of the party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The nice side will have a […]
Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns for 2023 event!
(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The Cripple Creek Ice Festival will be back on the streets for its 14th year in 2023 from Feb. 18 through Feb. 26. Ice sculptures will line Bennett Avenue along with vendors and activities for both weekends including President’s Day on Feb. 20. Since 2007, Cripple Creek’s Ice Festival has become […]
Outlets at Castle Rock donate over 1,500 toys and gifts to Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Outlets at Castle Rock and Ferrari of Denver partnered for the 14th Annual Holiday Toy Drive and Rally to benefit Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. For the last month the two have been collecting donations from the community. According to a press release, they have...
South Academy closed at I-25 Monday and Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up drivers: South Academy will be closed at I-25 for the next couple of nights. The closure began Sunday evening and continues Monday and Tuesday night. Crews are making preparations for an upcoming bridge demolition in January. There will also be left lane closures...
Shake Shack, Illegal Pete's, new apartments: Updates on Colorado Springs projects
If you do, you might miss changes in Colorado Springs’ retail, residential and commercial landscape — new stores, restaurants, apartment complexes and the like. The Gazette routinely reports on such high-profile projects, many of which have been proposed by businesses and developers in response to the Springs’ continued population growth, employer expansions and the city’s ranking as one of the nation’s most desirable places to live, an honor bestowed by U.S. News & World Report.
Crash near downtown Colorado Springs sends driver to hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after police say he hit a rock with his truck overnight. Police and firefighters responded to the area of Pikes Peak and Bijou just after 2:30 Monday morning, where they found a pickup in a parking lot with its front smashed in, bumper scraping the ground, rocks scattered around it.
Firefighters investigate home fire on San Marcos Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating a home fire that occured Saturday night on Dec. 11. Crews responded to 2350 San Marcos Drive on reports of a home fire. CSFD said the home was under construction with no residents inside. The fire was brought under control by initial crews on […]
The Story Behind AdAmAn Alley in Colorado Springs
December 2022 marks the 100-year anniversary of Colorado's AdAmAn Club, but many people have no idea what this local non-profit organization does for the community. Since 1922, members of the AdAmAn Club have braved Colorado's cold, winter elements to climb to the top of Pikes Peak on New Year's Eve. Once atop the peak, the crew ignites a magnificent midnight fireworks display for all to enjoy around the region. On a clear night, the fireworks can be seen for hundreds of miles along the Front Range. What an epic way to ring in the new year!
Holiday on the Hill to give every child a toy from Santa
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will host its 2nd annual Holiday on the Hill on Sunday, Dec. 11. CSPD will join forces with Shield616, Toys for Tots and the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs at the Gold Hill Division located at 955 West Moreno Avenue from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. […]
'Alice In Wonderland'-Themed Restaurant in Colorado Is Quite the Experience
El Paso County awarded more than $150k in grants from Great Outdoors Colorado
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, El Paso County was awarded two grants by the Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) board totaling more than $150,000. According to GOCO, the Town of Green Mountain Falls was awarded $82,200 to hire Mile High Youth Corps-Southern Front Range (MHYC-SFR) crews for fire mitigation and forest health work. In addition, the City of Colorado Springs was awarded $70,825 for trail improvements in Austin Bluffs Open Space and habitat improvement and restoration in Smith Creek Open Space.
Colorado utility company offers energy saving tips for winter
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As we approach winter in Colorado, residents will be using more power to warm up their homes which means higher energy bills are almost unavoidable. Black Hills Energy, which serves Pueblo and Cañon City, is offering some free and easy ways people can cut their costs down significantly while still living comfortably through the winter.
A Colorado Springs non-profit is now helping the 110 migrants housed in Denver
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs non-profit is getting ready to head to Denver to help the more than 100 migrants that arrived there this week. From what we know most of those migrants are coming from Venezuela looking for a better life. Currently 'Community Works' in Colorado Springs is coming up with a The post A Colorado Springs non-profit is now helping the 110 migrants housed in Denver appeared first on KRDO.
Iron Springs Chateau Theatre: ‘A Very Dickens Murder’
(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Get in the holiday spirit with a murder mystery! Iron Springs Chateau Theatre in Manitou Springs presents ‘A Very Dickens Murder,’ a fun adventure where you are the detective! Shows run Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17, 22, and 23. Tickets are $60 per person and include a cocktail happy hour, three-course […]
Vehicle catches fire in northeastern Colorado Springs crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in northeastern Colorado Springs Saturday night. Police say they first received the call around 10:19 p.m. on the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Union Parkway. One of the vehicles involved overturned and caught on fire. The occupants of that vehicle were able to get out. Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR both responded to the scene. The fire was quickly extinguished.
