Newton June Cowger
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Newton June Cowger 76 of Diana passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. Newt was born December 13, 1945 in Hacker Valley and was the son of the late Hillard and Lena Simmons Cowger. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Alma Cowger; brother, Denzil Cowger and a sister Lucealie Gillespie. Newt was a jack of all trades, wearing many hats from working as a timber cutter to running heavy machinery on the strip mine and a mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, looking for ginseng and enjoyed classic country music. Surviving are his son, Shawn Cowger; brothers, Columbus Cowger and Arnel Cowger; sister, Pauline Joran; two grandchildren, Jacob Cowger and Jessica Cowger; and also his longtime girlfriend Ruth Hines and her son Argul Hines. Service will be at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Curt Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Harrison Cochran Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Cowger family.
Michael Thomas Pertz
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Michael Thomas Pertz, 71, of Roanoke, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.He was born in Weston on April 15, 1951, a son of the late Edwin John Pertz and Georgia Ellen Riffle Pertz. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by one brother, Timothy James Pertz.After sharing three years together, Michael married the love of his life, Brenda Jean Hitt on May 27, 2000. Together they shared 22 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him dearly.Forever cherishing their memories of Michael are his wife, Brenda Pertz of Roanoke; 3 sons: Joshua Warner and wife, Monique, of Philippi, Shaun Warner and wife, Amanda, of Elyria, OH, and Jeremy Warner and wife, Shannon, of Nutter Fort; seven grandchildren: Brianna, Colby, Katielynn, Kylee, Payge, Jeremy, and Zoey; two sisters: Susan Heath and husband, Kenneth, and Ellen Boggs; one niece, Joy Mealey and husband, Michael; two nephews: Joshua Pertz and wife, Lesley, and Edwin Pertz and wife, Lesley; special cousins: Kimberly Fisher and husband, Allen, and their daughter, Casey Brown; and four great-nieces and nephews.Michael graduated from Lewis County High School in 1969 and was Christian by faith. He spent 37 years with Ford Motor Company before retiring in 2007. Michael was a member of the Sons of Confederacy in Lewis County and Masonic Lodge #503 in Amherst, OH. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, restoring muscle cars and displaying them at car shows, riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles, and collecting and shooting guns. Michael’s ornery and loving nature will be missed by all who knew him.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston with Masonic Rites provided by Weston Masonic Lodge #10.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Michael Thomas Pertz. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Richard Wayne Billanti
Richard Wayne Billanti (AKA RW or Beano), 81, of Weston, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Richard was born in Notomine, WV, on May 29, 1941, a son of the late Samuel S. Billanti and Freda D. Crowl. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by one brother, Earl S. Billanti; and one granddaughter, Jessica N. Franks.
Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II
Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II, 84, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Buckhannon, WV, on November 9, 1938, a son of the late Forris Hudkins Sr. and Mary Dale Heck Hudkins. He grew up in the Johnstown, WV community. Mr. Hudkins is survived by his wife of 63 years, Agueda Caceres “Laura” Hudkins, who resides at their home in West Milford. Also surviving are three sons, Forris L.H. Hudkins III and wife Arianne of Clarksburg, Wilson “Bob” Hudkins and wife Maria Jose Jouve Mesa of Madrid, Spain, and Julian H. Hudkins of the Republic of Panama; and one daughter, Agueda “Tonie” Teague of Clarksburg, WV. He was grandfather to 13 grandchildren, Cheyenne and Alfred, Michael, Robert, Brie, Kelly, Jason and wife Katie, Laura, Adriana, Noya, Kyle, Brittany, Corey and wife Amber, and Dallas and wife Christy; and 10 great grandchildren. Forris is also survived by his sister, Charlotte Poling of West Milford; as well as several nieces and nephews, including Janet Poling and Shanon Postlewait. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hudkins was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Hudkins, brothers, Donald Hudkins and Nevin Hudkins; and his sister, Ann Buckhannon. Mr. Hudkins retired from the U.S. Navy where he served as Fleet Command Master Chief Petty Officer of the 6th Fleet after 34 years of service to our country, and was a great patriot. He lived and traveled to many parts of the world during his Naval career. Among those places was Algiers, France where he met the love of his life, Agueda Hudkins. He served in several Naval surface and special warfare Naval Fleets including those in the Atlantic and Mediterranean Fleets. Among the commands were: COMDESRON, COMCARGRU, COMCRUDESGRU, NAVCOMMSTA ROTA, and COMSIXTMFLT. In addition, Forris served as a Navy recruiter where he earned a gold star which is among the many high level decorations bestowed upon him. He loved writing and he authored and published three books. Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where the service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with Reverend Shari Stilenbauer presiding. Interment will follow in the Johnstown Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Father and Son graduate together from GSU
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A father and son who graduated from Glenville State. Meet Timothy and Michael Roy. They are father and son, and they are graduating together at Glenville State University. Both are business management majors and even had classes together. They even had a friendly competition to see...
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Joy with her, a 6-month-old puppy that is up for adoption. She talked about a sad story associated with her and advice for those who buy pets as holiday gifts. You can watch the...
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews battled a house fire Saturday night in Jane Lew. The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on 2nd Street. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is...
Applications being accepted to fill circuit judge position in Taylor, Barbour counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the judicial vacancy in Taylor and Barbour counties. The vacancy was created by the resignation of Judge Alan D. Moats in the 19th Judicial Circuit Court, Gov. Justice said. Candidates must submit their completed applications...
W.Va. lawmakers look to incentivize jury duty
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was perhaps the biggest trial in years for Kanawha County -- a police officer killed, the alleged gunman charged with murder. Both sides were prepared for trial March 28, 2022, and then everything stopped. “This trial can not go forward today as a jury trial...
Doddridge County selected for site of carbon capture project
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Competitive Power Ventures says it has selected Doddridge County for the location of its carbon capture generation project. The state-of-the-art CPV Shay Energy Center will consist of an ~1,800 Megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture technology. The $3 billion investment will serve...
Man breaks into home, points gun at woman, police say
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman inside the home. Rowdy Arbogast Jr., 36, of Erbacon, broke into a home on Webster Rd. in Webster Springs on Dec. 7 by prying the front door open with a crowbar and kicking in the next door, according to a criminal complaint.
