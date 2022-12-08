Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Black-Ran Detroit Nonprofits Receive Millions In No-Strings-Attached Donations
This year, Mackenzie Scott donated nearly $2B to nonprofits globally, including several in southeastern Michigan led or founded by African Americans and those who identify as Black. Scott made a $38.8 million total gift to Junior Achievement and $20 million to DPS. The post Black-Ran Detroit Nonprofits Receive Millions In No-Strings-Attached Donations appeared first on BLAC Media.
A moratorium on residential water shutoffs in Detroit ends Dec. 31. What to know.
A moratorium on water shutoffs for residential customers in Detroit will end this month. Detroiters who are having trouble paying their water bills must enroll in one of the city's assistance programs to avoid a water shutoff next year. The state in March 2020 required utilities to restore water services...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
There are no free rides — Michigan taxpayers will subsidize the QLine through 2039
“If you build it, they will come” is the theory behind every mass transit project. Based on out-of-this-world numbers and watercolor renderings, the public is told the idea for the new train set is viable — it just needs some public money. “If you build it, taxpayers will...
metroparent.com
Family Volunteer Opportunities in Detroit and Ann Arbor
The holidays are a busy time, with work deadlines to meet before vacations, gifts to source and parties to plan. But the season of giving isn’t just about presents, it’s about helping others. Families in a position to help are in luck – many effective and diverse charities...
Detroit News
New casino express market has Amazon’s 'Just Walk Out' technology
The Hollywood Casino at Greektown has a new grab-and-go Market Express pit spot that employs the use of a new technology from Amazon. The first in the city of Detroit, the Just Walk Out system allows customers to shop for snacks and refreshments and then just leave when they’re done. Shoppers insert their credit card or use their Amazon One ID upon entry and the tech knows what they picked up and put back during the visit. Cards are charged upon exit.
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
michiganchronicle.com
JP Morgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways Invests in Growing Detroit’s Black Wealth
Byna Elliott is the head of JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways. Photo courtesy of JP Morgan Chase & Co. For more than 85 years, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has maintained a dedicated presence in Detroit’s financial and business sectors. In 2019, JP Morgan Chase launched the Advancing Black Pathways (ABP)initiative to address racial equity gaps in Black and Brown communities.
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Bank of America awards $3.6M to metro Detroit nonprofits in 2022; Focus: HOPE seeks volunteers to deliver holiday food boxes
Bank of America recently celebrated its annual “Day of Giving,” and announced it has awarded more than $3.6 million in community giving grants in 2022, to 64 Metro Detroit area nonprofits. Overall this year, Bank of America Corporation contributed more than $6.6 million in Michigan through grants, investments,...
Arab American News
Resilient Neighborhoods: These three nonprofits are working to keep East Side Detroiters in their homes
Daisy Jackson, a community organizer and caregiver who lives in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood, found something unexpected when she ran a title check on her house. Someone had placed a lien on the home, the three-story Foursquare-style residence on Field Street where she’s lived for more than 50 years. Confident that her home has been fully paid for, Jackson suspects the lien may be part of some kind of scam.
michiganchronicle.com
U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm, Labor Deputy Secretary in Detroit Monday
On Monday, December 12, 2022, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm will visit Michigan with Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Labor Julie Su to jumpstart the Biden-Harris Administration’s latest effort to support the development of America’s modern battery industry. In Metro Detroit, Secretary Granholm...
thelivingstonpost.com
Whitmer appoints Brighton man to public safety board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Jon Unruh of Brighton to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Interoperability Board for a term that expires in 2026. Unruh, the fire chief of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Studies from Sienna Heights University and a Master of Science in Homeland Security/Emergency Management from Eastern Michigan University.
Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
Another Detroit, Michigan House Belonging to Aretha Franklin Hits the Market for Below $1M
More than four years after her death in 2018, another Detroit home belonging to Aretha Franklin has been listed for $975,000. The home located on the Detroit Golf Club has had some renovations, but still needs a bit of TLC, according to the listing. Listed as Having Plenty of Potential.
QLine riders react to newly-passed state bill
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's QLine could receive a significant boost in funding in the near future. After Michigan's House and Senate passed SB 1223, it now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office for signature.The bill could bring up to $5 million annually to Detroit's QLine. The legislation would be in effect until 2039 meaning, nearly $90 million could be invested over the next 17 years. QLine's route stretches a little over three miles down Woodward Avenue. "I go to Wayne State University and it's my main transportation for class," said WSU student Jackalyn Knoblauch.Financing for the funds would come from the state's...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
House of Dank breaks into West Michigan
A Detroit-area cannabis company is opening a new Grand Rapids dispensary this week. House of Dank is opening its eighth location in Grand Rapids on Friday, Dec. 9, at 3510 E. Mall Drive SE. The company also has locations in Detroit, Center Line, Traverse City, Monroe and Ypsilanti and will soon open locations in Saginaw, Lapeer and Lansing.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit woman crowned Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, heads to national competition
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jamie Junior won a crown and a competition on Sunday— but for her, it's so much more. After a competition held at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation, Jamie was crowned the new Ms. Wheelchair Michigan 2023, which mean she'll go on to compete or the national title of Ms. Wheelchair America.
10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit
Barbershops have become a place for serious discussions on the latest news and current events. For some, talking to your barber can even be therapeutic. The post 10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Media.
wufe967.com
Detroit Popeyes shuts down after DoorDash driver video shows cockroaches on food order
A Popeyes chicken restaurant in Detroit, Michigan, was forced to close this week after a video posted online from a DoorDash driver showed cockroaches crawling around the store. “They got roaches y’all,” the driver said in one of the videos along with footage of roaches crawling around the counter and...
Dan Gilbert bullish on more east riverfront development
Dan Gilbert's riverfront real estate puzzle is coming together.Why it matters: The riverfront is simultaneously among the city's most breathtaking and most underutilized assets.Gilbert has the resources — and now, a growing set of properties — to help maximize its potential and add to his legacy of redeveloping key parts of the city.Signs point toward a future comprehensive redevelopment including housing, public spaces and more.Driving the news: His development company, Bedrock, made a key announcement earlier this month that helps fill in the riverfront picture — the acquisition of the historic Roberts Riverwalk Hotel on the city's east riverfront.Its footprint...
Detroit News
Pistons owner Tom Gores pledges $350k donation to SAY Detroit
Pistons owner Tom Gores is no stranger to partnering with different organizations to improve the city of Detroit. The Platinum Equity founder will pledge a $350,000 donation to the children at SAY Detroit, a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the lives of Detroit’s neediest citizens through shelter, food, medical care, volunteer efforts and education.
