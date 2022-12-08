Read full article on original website
Woman missing after confrontation with ex-boyfriend has been found
BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman has been reported as missing after she was removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance incident. The Billings Police Department says Shanyel StrangeOwl, 30, was reportedly removed by an ex-boyfriend on Dec. 8. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Strange Owl says it...
Billings man tracks down stolen truck using Life360 app
“I decided to come back to this location he stopped at and that’s where I found my truck in the alley being stripped in the process,” Tim Payne said.
Laurel police officer featured in 2023 K9 calendar
Officer Booth and K9 Officer Colt are located on the October page in the calendar - with a list of achievements, fun facts and highlights for Colt.
Billings police ID suspect in South Side homicide
Nina Cochran, 32, is being held in Park County, Montana, after she was pulled over and arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper following a Dec. 1 traffic stop.
Woman claims Billings man murdered as part of satanic "initiation"
A woman told an officer she killed a man inside his South Side Billings home as part of an "initiation that the detective would not understand."
"We're seeing an increase:' Assaults with a weapon in Billings up from 2020
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said there were 16 homicides in the city during 2022. They are also seeing an increase in assaults with a weapon versus a couple of years ago in 2020. Lt. Matt Lennick gave NonStop Local the following crime numbers for 2022. He said...
Bond set at 20K for man shot outside Billings restaurant
Bond was set Thursday at $20,000 for a Billings man who was shot during a confrontation outside a restaurant.
Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office: False reports of active shooting incidents across the state
BILLINGS, Mont. - "You may be seeing an increased Law Enforcement presence at area schools City/County. At this time everything is OK. Multiple calls have been made to 911 across the State claiming an Active Shooter incident is taking place. Some schools are temporarily locked downbas a precaution [sic]. All phone numbers are coming from out of state."
Bridger casino fire an apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
The eight-month investigation into the deaths of John Ahles and Marla Murray at Honest Tom's casino is over, and authorities believe no one else is involved.
Billings West High School targeted in statewide swatting attempt
The Anti-Defamation League defines swatting as "The deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response".
Hearing officer rules Yellowstone County committed unfair labor practice
A hearing officer determined that Yellowstone County, Montana’s largest county, committed an unfair labor practice when the Sheriff’s Office hired clerks at a higher rate than approved, above the pay of other veteran employees. The county has not yet decided if it will appeal the ruling, said Chief Deputy County Attorney Jeana R. Lervick, and […] The post Hearing officer rules Yellowstone County committed unfair labor practice appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings Senior students question arrest after threat against school
A student at Senior High was arrested and charged with intimidation, but several students believe they may have arrested the wrong person.
Billings superintendent invites Colorado activist to talk teens and marijuana
Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham says his concern for drugs in schools led him to invite a woman from an organization in Denver to talk about the effects of marijuana on children.
“He Was Vaccinated”, Latest Yellowstone County COVID Numbers
I don't know about you, but I think Montanans are done with the politicization of COVID-19, and all of the shots being shoved down our throat. You wanna get the shot- get the shot. Likewise, if people don't get the shot- why keep making it an issue?. Check out this...
I’m the Naughty Neighbor Over this Dog Debacle in Billings
I was the naughty neighbor on accident, I swear. I’ve lived in Billings for about 3 months now, and we just met our neighbors in the most organic way possible. But also, chaotic and awful. Our garage door opener has been a pill to deal with. It won’t shut all the way when we are leaving, and it’s become an issue as of this week.
Billings city engineers draft traffic plan for Chik-fil-A opening
Chik-fil-A is in an area called the Marketplace, between Applebees and Planet Fitness near the intersection of 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive.
Gas prices plunge again in Billings
Great news headed into the weekend, gas prices have dropped again in Billings and surrounding cities. According to Gasbuudy.com, the average price of gas per gallon is $3.19. The average price was $3.39 per gallon on Monday; the price per gallon has dropped 20-cents per gallon in just five days.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
Living the fast food dream: Why a Billings woman stuck with Wendy's for 30 years
Jonna Jones, the director of marketing for Wentana, the Wendy's franchise owner in Billings, says hiring these days is hard.
The Big Issues Facing Montana Ranchers, MT Stockgrowers in Town
The Montana Stockgrowers Association is in Billings for their 138th Annual Convention. It's a great opportunity to check in on some of the big issues facing today's ranchers across the state of Montana. Plus, what will they focus on in the upcoming legislative session?. Here's the answer I got: foreign...
