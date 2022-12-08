ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Woman missing after confrontation with ex-boyfriend has been found

BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman has been reported as missing after she was removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance incident. The Billings Police Department says Shanyel StrangeOwl, 30, was reportedly removed by an ex-boyfriend on Dec. 8. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Strange Owl says it...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

"We're seeing an increase:' Assaults with a weapon in Billings up from 2020

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said there were 16 homicides in the city during 2022. They are also seeing an increase in assaults with a weapon versus a couple of years ago in 2020. Lt. Matt Lennick gave NonStop Local the following crime numbers for 2022. He said...
KULR8

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office: False reports of active shooting incidents across the state

BILLINGS, Mont. - "You may be seeing an increased Law Enforcement presence at area schools City/County. At this time everything is OK. Multiple calls have been made to 911 across the State claiming an Active Shooter incident is taking place. Some schools are temporarily locked downbas a precaution [sic]. All phone numbers are coming from out of state."
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Hearing officer rules Yellowstone County committed unfair labor practice

A hearing officer determined that Yellowstone County, Montana’s largest county, committed an unfair labor practice when the Sheriff’s Office hired clerks at a higher rate than approved, above the pay of other veteran employees. The county has not yet decided if it will appeal the ruling, said Chief Deputy County Attorney Jeana R. Lervick, and […] The post Hearing officer rules Yellowstone County committed unfair labor practice appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

I’m the Naughty Neighbor Over this Dog Debacle in Billings

I was the naughty neighbor on accident, I swear. I’ve lived in Billings for about 3 months now, and we just met our neighbors in the most organic way possible. But also, chaotic and awful. Our garage door opener has been a pill to deal with. It won’t shut all the way when we are leaving, and it’s become an issue as of this week.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Gas prices plunge again in Billings

Great news headed into the weekend, gas prices have dropped again in Billings and surrounding cities. According to Gasbuudy.com, the average price of gas per gallon is $3.19. The average price was $3.39 per gallon on Monday; the price per gallon has dropped 20-cents per gallon in just five days.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy