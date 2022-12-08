Rare albino deer killed illegally in Fayette County

A rare and popular deer in Fayette County has been shot illegally.

An albino deer was poached out of archery and rifle season in Perryopolis the PA Game Commission tells KDKA Radio.

Jonathan Keffer tells KDKA Radio, “It is a shame he was killed, but to be poached is despicable.”

Keffer adds that the white deer could’ve been harvested legally and he would’ve been disappointed, but that it wouldn’t have broken the law.

Keffer and many others in the area enjoyed observing the deer over the past eight years.

“He would come out to our wildlife feeder back in the woods every morning and evening when it spun like clockwork,” said Keffer in a Facebook post.

Seth Mesoras, Game Commission Information and Education Supervisor for the Southwest Region of Pennsylvania, tells KDKA the person responsible for poaching the deer faces violations and faces fines and possible jail time, though Mesoras adds jail time is rarely given.

A hunter himself Keffer says he had the opportunity several times over the years to kill the deer himself.

This deer at times was less than 100 yards from me and most times had no fear of people because of the respect of his uniqueness. A true hunter respects the beauty of nature.

Mesoras says the albino deer is getting a lot of attention because of its uniqueness but that poaching happens across the state almost every day, adding that the game commission only know about five percent or so of the actual illegal activity that takes place.

The Game Commission operates a website and Facebook page called Operation Game Thief where tipsters can report violations.