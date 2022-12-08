ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

Rare albino deer killed illegally in Fayette County

By Andrew Limberg
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkWyb_0jc2Ow0b00

A rare and popular deer in Fayette County has been shot illegally.

An albino deer was poached out of archery and rifle season in Perryopolis the PA Game Commission tells KDKA Radio.

Jonathan Keffer tells KDKA Radio, “It is a shame he was killed, but to be poached is despicable.”

Keffer adds that the white deer could’ve been harvested legally and he would’ve been disappointed, but that it wouldn’t have broken the law.

Keffer and many others in the area enjoyed observing the deer over the past eight years.

“He would come out to our wildlife feeder back in the woods every morning and evening when it spun like clockwork,” said Keffer in a Facebook post.

Posted by Jonathan Keffer on Monday, December 5, 2022

Seth Mesoras, Game Commission Information and Education Supervisor for the Southwest Region of Pennsylvania, tells KDKA the person responsible  for poaching the deer faces violations and faces fines and possible jail time, though Mesoras adds jail time is rarely given.

A hunter himself Keffer says he had the opportunity several times over the years to kill the deer himself.

This deer at times was less than 100 yards from me and most times had no fear of people because of the respect of his uniqueness. A true hunter respects the beauty of nature.

Mesoras says the albino deer is getting a lot of attention because of its uniqueness but that poaching happens across the state almost every day, adding that the game commission only know about five percent or so of the actual illegal activity that takes place.

The Game Commission operates a website and Facebook page called Operation Game Thief where tipsters can report violations.

Comments / 87

Mike Zimmerman
3d ago

I don't hunt, myself. however, killing something like that is just wrong. allow people who have never seen a rarity such as this the continuing opportunity to see it.

Reply(9)
26
Dolores Powers
3d ago

I hope they get him and never let him hunt again. That is awful he should have known that that deer 🦌 was protected. Jail for awhile let him think over how stupid he was.

Reply(3)
10
david fleisher
3d ago

I've heard of a folk tail that if you shot an Albino Deer you would have bad luck the rest of your lifetime.

Reply(5)
24
Related
Outsider.com

Pennsylvania Hunter Butchers Deer Carcass in Front of Middle School, Leaves Neighbors Stunned

Some Pennsylvania middle schoolers got an eyeful recently after a hunter butchers a freshly harvested deer within yards of the school. According to the reports, the local hunter hung his deer from a tree outside of his home…however, this caused quite a stir among community members as this tree happens to be located right out front of one of the local school district’s buildings.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fire damages Fayette County home; 2 injured

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured after a house fire in Fayette County, investigators say. Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to reports of a house fire on High House Street in Smithfield Township at around 3:01 a.m. Sunday. Flames appeared to have damaged the siding...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Findlay Twp. man charged with killing several deer without proper permits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Findlay Township is accused of killing numerous deer over past two years without the proper permits.25-year-old Matthew Noble, of Findlay Township is facing four counts of unlawful taking or killing big game. According to court paperwork filed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Noble is accused of shooting at a buck and not recovering its body as well as killing other deer without the proper permits.Game wardens say they were notified that Noble had posted a photo on Facebook with a buck in November 2022 and another photo with two dead does from 2021.After searching records,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh changes adoption hours

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is changing its adoption hours, saying it's seeing an increase in animal intakes. The organization said it's taking in 20% more strays and surrenders compared to the same period last year. Appointments will no longer be needed for adoptions at the East Side or North Side locations on Sundays. HARP is now open for adoptions starting at 1 p.m. and ending by 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. HARP cited a number of factors contributing to an increase in animal intakes. The organization said the pandemic drove high demand that's been dropping for adoptions and interrupted spay and neuter services. Families are also facing financial challenges. Animals up for adoption can be found at humaneanimalrescue.org. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

One killed in early morning ATV crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was killed in an all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) accident early Sunday morning in Portage Township, according to Cambria County dispatch. Around 2:23 a.m. an ATV accident occurred along the 200 block of Lumber Drive, near a heavily wooded area. Dispatch said one person was killed in the accident but did […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PSP: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home intruder was killed Saturday morning in Bedford after State Police said the homeowner shot him. State Police out of Bedford said they received a call of a home invasion and assault along Shoups Branch Road in Liberty Township shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. While on the phone with […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Emlenton Woman Allegedly Steals Nearly $25K from Employer

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman is being charged with forgery and theft-related charges for making unauthorized purchases on credit cards owned by her employer and forging company checks that totaled nearly $25,000.00. According to court documents, on Thursday, December 8, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges...
EMLENTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say are looking for the people who took three new utility terrain vehicles in Armstrong County.The Can-Am Commander side-by-sides were stolen in September from Stiller Motorsports in Kittanning, officials said. Police say the thieves drove all three units through the front door.Anyone with information can call state police at 724-543-2011.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Kiski Township officers accuse woman of drunken driving with 2 toddlers, infant in vehicle; felony charges filed

Kiski Township police accused a woman of driving drunk with her three young children in the vehicle when she failed three field sobriety tests after jumping the curb. Officers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 8 p.m. Dec. 1 said they found a Nissan Juke SUV up on the curb in front of a used car lot in the 2100 block of River Road in North Apollo, according to a criminal complaint.
NORTH APOLLO, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy