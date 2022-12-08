EVs aren’t just helping reduce carbon emissions—they’re also helping reduce electricity rates. Battery-powered vehicles are already lowering electricity rates in some parts of the US according to a new study by Synapse Energy Economics. That’s because EV are already proving to be big revenue drivers for utility companies. The study, which was funded in part by the Natural Resources Defense Council, focused on three different utility companies serving over 735,000 households in California, according to Business Insider. When looking at the cost of providing electricity to customers who regularly charge EVs and the revenue they generate, the research firm found that the...

