Newmarket, NH

Santa, crafts, tastings, and tractor rides at Christmas at Moulton Farm

MEREDITH — Enjoy a day of holiday fun and food at Moulton Farm on Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. "Christmas at Moulton Farm" will include something for people of all ages. Most activities are free of charge, including a visit with Santa. Tractor-pulled wagon rides around the farm...
MEREDITH, NH
Belmont Library Friends partner with Gunstock to hold tubing raffle

BELMONT — Friends of the Belmont Public Library received four mid-week tubing passes from Gunstock Mountain Resort. They are raffling the tickets to raise funds for Belmont library’s expansion. Raffle tickets are sold online for $5 an entry via GiveButter.com/TUBING, which accepts all major credit cards, Paypal and...
BELMONT, NH
Lt. Erin Hannafin promoted to acting deputy chief

LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association provides all hazards, fire, EMS, and hazardous materials emergency communications, and mutual aid coordination to the 35 member communities in the Lake’s Region. LRMFA dispatched and coordinated more than 27,000 emergency calls for service so far in 2022. Chief...
LACONIA, NH
'Santa’s Slates' to open at local gallery

MEREDITH — Local artists have temporarily put their canvases aside and took to the challenge of painting on roof slates. The Galleries at 30 Main is hosting the event which opened on Saturday, Dec. 3, and runs through Dec. 23. Stop by the Gallery on Saturday, Dec. 10, for some Christmas cheer from noon to 4 p.m.
MEREDITH, NH
Scott Everett: Lakeport is a special village in Laconia

By definition, a community is a group of people with something in common, including location, heritage and/or culture. Lakeport is such a unique village within Laconia and, like all of you, it is very special to me. Everyone within this community has unique value and contributes in different ways for...
LACONIA, NH
Last day for St. Vincent de Paul Christmas Angel Program is Dec.13

LACONIA — The last day for The Children’s Foundation Christmas Angel Program will be Tuesday, Dec. 13. Applications will be taken, and packages will be handed out at the St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Pantry, located at 1269 Union Avenue, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. This program...
LACONIA, NH
Financial Advisor Devon Sullivan of Edward Jones receives certification

MEREDITH — Financial Advisor Devon Sullivan of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Meredith at the Towle House has received the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER or CFP, certification, granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards. Becoming a CFP professional expands a financial advisor's knowledge base in the...
MEREDITH, NH
New Horizons Band holiday concert Dec. 17

GILFORD — The New Horizons Band of the Lakes Region will present their 2022 Holiday Concert Series. The band will be playing music from holiday movies, big band arrangements and traditional classical and carols of Christmas. You’ll even have an opportunity to sing those traditional carols with a full band accompaniment.
GILFORD, NH

