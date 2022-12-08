Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Santa, crafts, tastings, and tractor rides at Christmas at Moulton Farm
MEREDITH — Enjoy a day of holiday fun and food at Moulton Farm on Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. "Christmas at Moulton Farm" will include something for people of all ages. Most activities are free of charge, including a visit with Santa. Tractor-pulled wagon rides around the farm...
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Library Friends partner with Gunstock to hold tubing raffle
BELMONT — Friends of the Belmont Public Library received four mid-week tubing passes from Gunstock Mountain Resort. They are raffling the tickets to raise funds for Belmont library’s expansion. Raffle tickets are sold online for $5 an entry via GiveButter.com/TUBING, which accepts all major credit cards, Paypal and...
laconiadailysun.com
Lt. Erin Hannafin promoted to acting deputy chief
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association provides all hazards, fire, EMS, and hazardous materials emergency communications, and mutual aid coordination to the 35 member communities in the Lake’s Region. LRMFA dispatched and coordinated more than 27,000 emergency calls for service so far in 2022. Chief...
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire Ski legend to host Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film: 'Daymaker' at the Colonial Theatre
LACONIA — Celebrate the start of winter with Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film "Daymaker." Extreme skiing pioneer and 14-time Warren Miller ski film star Dan Egan will host this year’s film at the Laconia Colonial Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. Dan and his brother...
laconiadailysun.com
'Santa’s Slates' to open at local gallery
MEREDITH — Local artists have temporarily put their canvases aside and took to the challenge of painting on roof slates. The Galleries at 30 Main is hosting the event which opened on Saturday, Dec. 3, and runs through Dec. 23. Stop by the Gallery on Saturday, Dec. 10, for some Christmas cheer from noon to 4 p.m.
laconiadailysun.com
Scott Everett: Lakeport is a special village in Laconia
By definition, a community is a group of people with something in common, including location, heritage and/or culture. Lakeport is such a unique village within Laconia and, like all of you, it is very special to me. Everyone within this community has unique value and contributes in different ways for...
laconiadailysun.com
Last day for St. Vincent de Paul Christmas Angel Program is Dec.13
LACONIA — The last day for The Children’s Foundation Christmas Angel Program will be Tuesday, Dec. 13. Applications will be taken, and packages will be handed out at the St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Pantry, located at 1269 Union Avenue, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. This program...
laconiadailysun.com
Financial Advisor Devon Sullivan of Edward Jones receives certification
MEREDITH — Financial Advisor Devon Sullivan of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Meredith at the Towle House has received the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER or CFP, certification, granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards. Becoming a CFP professional expands a financial advisor's knowledge base in the...
laconiadailysun.com
New Horizons Band holiday concert Dec. 17
GILFORD — The New Horizons Band of the Lakes Region will present their 2022 Holiday Concert Series. The band will be playing music from holiday movies, big band arrangements and traditional classical and carols of Christmas. You’ll even have an opportunity to sing those traditional carols with a full band accompaniment.
