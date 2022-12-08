Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Holiday home decorating ideas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — There is just under two weeks left to deck the halls. FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with the design team at VNTG Home to get some tips to get your home looking it’s best for the holidays. For more information on...
cleveland.com
Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
WKYC
Crown Point Parkway Christmas lights in Strongsville
Check this out! This neighborhood goes all out in Strongsville to decorate for Christmas.
End of an era: Giant Eagle will stop mailing weekly ads in January
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Father time is undefeated, and it will win another round against tradition in 2023. Giant Eagle will no longer be mailing its weekly ad out in the Cleveland market. Instead, it will start emailing the ad to customers. It’s a change from tradition for some, who...
Christmas lights worth seeing this season in NE Ohio
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
medinacountylife.com
New Medina Business Reduces Stress During Holidays
The holiday season can be stressful but taking time for yourself is important too. Thankfully, a new Medina business, Divine Esthetics, offers customers the ability to destress and relax. Divine Esthetics, located at 750 East Washington Street in Medina Square, isn’t a typical salon, Marie Krejci, owner, prides herself around...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
FOX 8 Jukebox: Solon High School Madrigals
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The sounds of the holidays filled the FOX 8 studio Monday morning thanks to the Solon High School Madrigals. The Madrigals is a premiere vocal ensemble under the direction of Gary Lewis. The group will perform at the school’s Holiday Choral Concert on Wed., Dec....
cdrecycler.com
Lights out for sizable Cleveland factory
Global manufacturing firm General Electric is reportedly working with the local government of Cleveland to push forward the demolition of a former light bulb factory in that city’s northeast corner. In a Cleveland.com online report, the factory complex is described as consisting of 13 buildings with 800,000 square feet...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
Cleveland Jewish News
Tower City Center to add two new food tenants
Tower City Center is adding two new food tenants to the mixed-use facility at 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland. Cleveland Sandwich Co. will open at The Eatery, the center’s food court, in December. It will serve signature sandwiches, salads and sides curated by chef Kevin O’Connell. It has two other locations, one in the lobby of the Superior Building at 815 Superior Ave, also in downtown Cleveland, and the other at the Ernst & Young Building at 950 Main Ave. in the Flats.
Here’s your last chance to buy a McDonald’s double cheeseburger for 50 cents
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hungry? Got some loose change? McDonald’s has a deal for you. The fast-food giant is offering its rewards members Double Cheeseburgers for 50 cents through the end of the day, Friday, Dec. 9. The burger, which is topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles and onions, regularly sells for $2.39.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Where’s the snow? Coming soon
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cloudy skies with some patchy drizzle/flurry Monday morning. Sunshine back Tuesday!. Watching for a stronger system to move in late Wednesday. It’ll start off as rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Snow showers early Friday into Saturday. Another winter system early next week. Signs of colder...
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Kingston
This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing an adorable 1-year-old lab named Kingston. Every person Kingston interacts with is not a stranger but a friend.
Midway Mall inching closer to facelift with loan pre-approval
Long anticipated revitalization efforts in Elyria could be inching forward. This week, leaders there pre-approved a funding source to purchase and eventually redevelop the Midway Mall.
Dollar a dozen: Get a sweet deal on Krispy Kremes
Here's when you can get a dozen glazed doughnuts for $1 in Northeast Ohio.
Golf.com
How to replicate Firestone Country Club’s beloved Crunchy Cream Pie at home
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. If you’ve ever been to Firestone Country Club, we hope you had the intuition — or were otherwise explicitly instructed — to order the Crunchy Cream Pie while you were there. The dessert has amassed a cult-like fan club of professional golfers over the years, including notable major champions such as Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, and Jack Nicklaus.
Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria
CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
Mission Possible: New housing project in Medina for people with disabilities
MEDINA, Ohio — Lisa Morrison saw successful programs for the developmental disability community in other states and wondered, why can’t we have something like this in Ohio?. That sparked the creation of Integrated Community Solutions. Now, the non-profit has some big plans to improve people’s lives. SUBSCRIBE:...
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
These 10 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio — This year continues to be a year of homes sold for multi-millions of dollars in Cuyahoga County. Following September’s record-breaking $7 million sale in Lakewood, a Hunting Valley mansion sold for $5.4 million in November, the second most expensive home sold in 2022. Before the...
