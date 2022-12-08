ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Holiday home decorating ideas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — There is just under two weeks left to deck the halls. FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with the design team at VNTG Home to get some tips to get your home looking it’s best for the holidays. For more information on...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
CLEVELAND, OH
medinacountylife.com

New Medina Business Reduces Stress During Holidays

The holiday season can be stressful but taking time for yourself is important too. Thankfully, a new Medina business, Divine Esthetics, offers customers the ability to destress and relax. Divine Esthetics, located at 750 East Washington Street in Medina Square, isn’t a typical salon, Marie Krejci, owner, prides herself around...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

FOX 8 Jukebox: Solon High School Madrigals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The sounds of the holidays filled the FOX 8 studio Monday morning thanks to the Solon High School Madrigals. The Madrigals is a premiere vocal ensemble under the direction of Gary Lewis. The group will perform at the school’s Holiday Choral Concert on Wed., Dec....
SOLON, OH
cdrecycler.com

Lights out for sizable Cleveland factory

Global manufacturing firm General Electric is reportedly working with the local government of Cleveland to push forward the demolition of a former light bulb factory in that city’s northeast corner. In a Cleveland.com online report, the factory complex is described as consisting of 13 buildings with 800,000 square feet...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Tower City Center to add two new food tenants

Tower City Center is adding two new food tenants to the mixed-use facility at 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland. Cleveland Sandwich Co. will open at The Eatery, the center’s food court, in December. It will serve signature sandwiches, salads and sides curated by chef Kevin O’Connell. It has two other locations, one in the lobby of the Superior Building at 815 Superior Ave, also in downtown Cleveland, and the other at the Ernst & Young Building at 950 Main Ave. in the Flats.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Where’s the snow? Coming soon

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cloudy skies with some patchy drizzle/flurry Monday morning. Sunshine back Tuesday!. Watching for a stronger system to move in late Wednesday. It’ll start off as rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Snow showers early Friday into Saturday. Another winter system early next week. Signs of colder...
CLEVELAND, OH
Golf.com

How to replicate Firestone Country Club’s beloved Crunchy Cream Pie at home

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. If you’ve ever been to Firestone Country Club, we hope you had the intuition — or were otherwise explicitly instructed — to order the Crunchy Cream Pie while you were there. The dessert has amassed a cult-like fan club of professional golfers over the years, including notable major champions such as Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, and Jack Nicklaus.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria

CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy