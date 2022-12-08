Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clayton News Daily
Report: Oregon State Coach Jonathan Smith Gets Contract Extension
Oregon State and coach Jonathan Smith have agreed on a new contract extension worth $30.6 million over six years, per The Oregonian. The new contract, which runs through the 2028 season, will pay him a salary of $4.85 million for ’23 and he’ll receive $100,000 increases over the following five years, ending with $5.35 million in ’28.
Clayton News Daily
Trevor Lawrence lifts Jaguars past Titans 36-22
Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 36-22 victory over the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans at Nashville, Tenn. Lawrence completed 30 of 42 passes for a career-high 368 yards, finding tight end Evan...
Clayton News Daily
After defensive first half, Bills overcome Jets 20-12
Josh Allen went 16-of-27 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 47 yards with a touchdown on nine carries, to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 20-12 home victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Mike White went 27-of-44 passing for 268 yards in the...
Clayton News Daily
Jared Goff leads surging Lions past Vikings
Jared Goff passed for 330 yards and three touchdowns as the host Detroit Lions prevented the Minnesota Vikings from clinching the NFC North title outright with a 34-23 victory on Sunday. DJ Chark caught six passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Jameson Williams scored a 41-yard touchdown on...
Clayton News Daily
Fantasy Playoffs: Five Toughest Schedules for Tight Ends
It’s Week 15 in the NFL – welcome to the fantasy playoffs! If you’re still alive, congratulations. Take yourself a victory lap … but make it a quick one because there is plenty of work to be done. As always, success in fantasy football is all...
Clayton News Daily
Fantasy Fallout: Desmond Ridder to Start for Falcons
How bad is the quarterback situation in fantasy football? Between injuries, ineffectiveness and old age, even fantasy managers fortunate enough to make the postseason might have some difficult decisions to make at the position. What if Lamar Jackson, who’s already ruled out for Week 15, is your starting quarterback, and you have to start the fantasy playoffs with someone off the waiver wire? Considering the shaky group of options out there, you could probably do much worse than to roll with Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder in his first career NFL start.
Clayton News Daily
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase fuel Bengals past Browns
Joe Burrow passed for 239 yards and two touchdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals won their fifth consecutive game by dispatching the visiting Cleveland Browns 23-10 on Sunday. Ja'Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown as the Bengals (9-4) halted a five-game skid against the Browns. Samaje Perine rushed for a score and Trenton Irwin had a long touchdown reception during Cincinnati's second win in the past 10 meetings with Cleveland.
Clayton News Daily
49ers DC DeMeco Ryans ‘In Line’ For Head Coaching Job, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The 49ers defense is one of the best in the league, and it appears that the rest of the NFL is taking notice. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans “is in line” to get a head coaching job in 2023.
Clayton News Daily
Agent: Griner Not Ready to Say If She Will Resume WNBA Career
View the original article to see embedded media. When Brittney Griner was first imprisoned in Russia 10 months ago, she was one of the WNBA’s biggest stars. Now, four days since she was released in a prisoner swap, she is re-acclimating to freedom and spending time with her family at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.
