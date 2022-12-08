ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley, KS

All Aboard! The Fort Riley Polar Express

Fort Riley is taking families on a magical trip to the North Pole Saturday. Child & Youth Services Outreach Director Christian Bishop is excited about the hot chocolate bar and more. The Flint Hills Community is invited to the free event. Just stop by the Visitors’ Center at Henry Gate....
RILEY, KS
JC Post

JCPD accepts Citizens Police Academy applications

Junction City police are now accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy starting on January 19th. Applications are available at the Junction City Police Department or on the City's website www.junctioncity-ks.org under Your Government>Public Safety>Police Department>Citizen's Police Academy. You can also request an application by email at [email protected]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council is being formed

Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is creating a Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council. The goal is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective on crime, public safety, neighborhood or geographically specific areas of concern, and how the sheriff's office can improve core service delivery. One primary objective is to...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Traffic stop, warrants result in several Council Grove arrests

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Several arrests were made in Council Grove as the result of warrants and a traffic stop. The Council Grove Police Department says that just before 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at 28 N. Neosho St. When...
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
JC Post

Junction City Rolls by Dodge City in Boys Basketball

Junction City used a smothering defense to outscore the Dodge City Red Demons 76 - 41 in Dodge city on Saturday. The Blue Jays improve to 4-0 and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter. The Blue Jays were led in scoring by Michael Boganowski (13pts) and Sheldon Butler-Lawson (11pts). Junction City will host Topeka West on Thursday.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

KSU names a new Senior Vice President for Executive Affairs

MANHATTAN — Marshall Stewart, a nationally recognized leader in higher education and university stakeholder engagement, will become Kansas State University's first senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships, and chief of staff, effective Jan. 23, 2023. K-State President Richard Linton made Stewart's appointment following a national...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash

RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 11

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Godsey, Emily Christine; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Jasper,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Fish & Game Association schedules annual Chili Feed

Mark calendars for next Monday night, December 12th, 6:00 p.m. at Sportsman’s Acres for the Geary County Fish & Game Association annual Chili Feed and Contest, and Election of Officers and Board Members for 2023. Members don’t have to bring chili for the contest but do bring some type of dessert to round out the meal.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Four K-State football players receive All-American honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football had four players named All-Americans following a Big 12 Championship-winning season. Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe was named a first team member by the Athletic. Running back Deuce Vaughn was also named a first team member by the Athletic. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named a second-team member by the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Basement concept a possibility for Riley County EMS headquarters project

Riley County Commissioners were presented Thursday with a briefing on its EMS headquarters renovation project, which is currently under design. Director David Adams shared concepts for a first floor plan that ArchImages is proposing as well as a concept for a possible basement for the facility, to serve as space for an emergency operations center and conference space.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 3-9

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DAVIS, NICHOLE LYNN; 35; Herington. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
