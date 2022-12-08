Read full article on original website
Lady Jays wrestle at the Christmas Clash in Great Bend
Junction City girls wrestling competed Friday and Saturday in Great Bend in the Christmas Clash. They finished fifth out of 30 teams in the big field. Here are the weight class results for Junction City. 100 - Jaidyn Alvarado - 3rd 5-1 105 - Patience Okemba - 9th 3-2 110...
All Aboard! The Fort Riley Polar Express
Fort Riley is taking families on a magical trip to the North Pole Saturday. Child & Youth Services Outreach Director Christian Bishop is excited about the hot chocolate bar and more. The Flint Hills Community is invited to the free event. Just stop by the Visitors’ Center at Henry Gate....
JCPD accepts Citizens Police Academy applications
Junction City police are now accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy starting on January 19th. Applications are available at the Junction City Police Department or on the City's website www.junctioncity-ks.org under Your Government>Public Safety>Police Department>Citizen's Police Academy. You can also request an application by email at [email protected]
Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council is being formed
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is creating a Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council. The goal is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective on crime, public safety, neighborhood or geographically specific areas of concern, and how the sheriff's office can improve core service delivery. One primary objective is to...
Abuse trial set for former college police chief arrested in Wabaunsee Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date is set for a former Oklahoma college police chief arrested for child abuse in Wabaunsee County. John Caviness is charged with two counts of child abuse against an 11-year-old, and one count of interference with law enforcement. He was bound over this week, and is scheduled for arraignment January 17.
Traffic stop, warrants result in several Council Grove arrests
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Several arrests were made in Council Grove as the result of warrants and a traffic stop. The Council Grove Police Department says that just before 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at 28 N. Neosho St. When...
Junction City Rolls by Dodge City in Boys Basketball
Junction City used a smothering defense to outscore the Dodge City Red Demons 76 - 41 in Dodge city on Saturday. The Blue Jays improve to 4-0 and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter. The Blue Jays were led in scoring by Michael Boganowski (13pts) and Sheldon Butler-Lawson (11pts). Junction City will host Topeka West on Thursday.
Geary County Commission approves CVB appointments
Three new members have been appointed to the Geary County Convention & VIsitors Bureau Advisory Committee by the county commission. Craig Bender, Leslie Goodwin and Michaela Joyce were introduced at the CVB Advisory Committee meeting on Wednesday.
JCHS schedules holiday performances
There are a series of upcoming holiday performances listed via social media at Junction City High School.
RCPD: Argument led to gun being fired, no injuries reported
MANHATTAN - Riley County Police Department responded to the report of shots fired on Sunday afternoon outside Cambridge Apartments on Candlewood Drive. Just before 3:30 pm on Sunday, December 11, 2022, officers arrived on scene and found an argument led to someone shooting a gun. No injuries have been reported.
KSU names a new Senior Vice President for Executive Affairs
MANHATTAN — Marshall Stewart, a nationally recognized leader in higher education and university stakeholder engagement, will become Kansas State University's first senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships, and chief of staff, effective Jan. 23, 2023. K-State President Richard Linton made Stewart's appointment following a national...
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As police continue to investigate the Kansas College Rapist while many prepare for winter break, residents have been warned to be vigilant. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Friday, Dec. 9, to warn students to be vigilant ahead of winter break. RCPD noted...
KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Godsey, Emily Christine; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Jasper,...
Geary County Fish & Game Association schedules annual Chili Feed
Mark calendars for next Monday night, December 12th, 6:00 p.m. at Sportsman’s Acres for the Geary County Fish & Game Association annual Chili Feed and Contest, and Election of Officers and Board Members for 2023. Members don’t have to bring chili for the contest but do bring some type of dessert to round out the meal.
‘Kansas College Rapist’ search continues 20 years later
Lawrence and Manhattan police continue searching for a man known as the Kansas College Rapist, accused of attacking 14 women between 2000-2015.
Four K-State football players receive All-American honors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football had four players named All-Americans following a Big 12 Championship-winning season. Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe was named a first team member by the Athletic. Running back Deuce Vaughn was also named a first team member by the Athletic. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named a second-team member by the […]
Cost/benefit key equation in deciding future of Shawnee County’s curbside recycling
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cost questions are key in deciding whether Shawnee Co. will continue to offer curbside recycling. Shawnee Co. Commissioner Kevin Cook discussed the issue in a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. The county’s current contract with Waste Management ends Dec. 31. Cook said, under the current...
Basement concept a possibility for Riley County EMS headquarters project
Riley County Commissioners were presented Thursday with a briefing on its EMS headquarters renovation project, which is currently under design. Director David Adams shared concepts for a first floor plan that ArchImages is proposing as well as a concept for a possible basement for the facility, to serve as space for an emergency operations center and conference space.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 3-9
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DAVIS, NICHOLE LYNN; 35; Herington. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
