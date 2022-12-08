(Bonne Terre) Jobe Smith of the North County Raiders was elected to the Regional Radio Football Dream Team. The senior basically re-wrote the record book at North County. Smith holds the school’s records for career rushing yards (4,204), touchdowns and total points scored, among many other single game and single season records. It may not have been a surprise to many to see Jobe Smith’s name on the Football Dream Team for the second time, but Smith was still glad to see the other area coaches recognize his talents.

BONNE TERRE, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO