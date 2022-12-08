Read full article on original website
Santa coming to Jefferson College in Arnold
(Arnold) People of all ages can get into the holiday spirit as Santa Claus makes a special visit to Jefferson College Arnold this Thursday. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the college. He says Santa will be there from 5 until 8pm. My MO Info...
Monday Sports Preview
———— STE. GENEVIEVE AT ARCADIA VALLEY. FARMINGTON AT MCDONALD COUNTY(???)
David Fishbeck Senior – Service 12/14/22 11 a.m.
David Fishbeck Senior of Doe Run died December 7th at the age of 64. His funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation is Tuesday starting at 5 o’clock and again Wednesday morning at 9 o’clock at...
De Soto Christmas Parade offers holiday fun
Thousands of people turned out to watch the 94th annual De Soto Christmas Parade, held Dec. 3 along Main Street, said Sarah Greenlee of the De Soto Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored the event. The parade once again provided participants and spectators with nearly an hour of entertainment, she said.
Hillsboro man dies in crash along Route V
A 66-year-old Hillsboro man died Saturday evening after crashing his truck along Route V in Jefferson County.
Linda Sue Sitze – Service 12/13/22 10 a.m.
Linda Sue Sitze of Park Hills died December 8th at the age of 80. Visitation is Monday night at 5 o’clock at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Her funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial will be at the United Methodist Church Cemetery in Patton.
Lillian LaBruyere – Service 12/15/22 10 a.m.
Lillian LaBruyere of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 94. Her funeral service will be Thursday morning at ten o’clock at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills. Visitation is Wednesday at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
Crystal City ready to commit “Use Tax” funding
(Crystal City) In April of last year, several local municipalities placed a “Use Tax” (Proposition U) issue on the ballot to receive funding from internet sales. Only one city saw the issue pass and that was Crystal City. Crystal City Mayor Mike Osher says they plan to begin using those monies for exactly what they promised….improving streets, sidewalks, and alleyways.
Ed Crouch – Service 12/13/22 11 a.m.
Ed Crouch of Farmington has died at the age of 84. His funeral service will be on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Burial will be in the Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation is Monday at 5 o’clock and...
Highway patrol to have increase in patrols through holiday season
(Jefferson County) With Christmas officially less than two weeks away, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is getting ready for one of its busiest times of year. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says they will be conducting operation C.A.R.E. through the holidays. My MO Info · KJ120822K...
UPDATE: Teen sisters reported missing in Gasconade County
One of two sisters previously reported missing ins Gasconade County has been found.
Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift happening Sunday at 8 a.m.
Beginning Sunday morning, drivers who use Interstate 255 to cross the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri will have to take a different route.
House Springs man seriously injured in crash just south of Washington
An eastern Missouri man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs, was driving on Country Club Road Saturday night just south of Washington when he began to skid on the wet road. The patrol says Beaumont was driving too fast for the conditions when his car began sliding, ran off the road, and hit a tree.
Keith Ray McKinnon Sr. — Graveside Service 12/16/22 2 P.M.
Keith Ray McKinnon Sr. of Festus passed away Thursday (12/8) at the age of 64. The graveside funeral services and interment will be Friday (12/16) afternoon at 2 in the Shepherd Hills Cemetery in Barnhart. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Free beer, clowns and antiques in St. Louis this weekend
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — This weekend, whether you love clowns, collect clowns, or have a healthy fear of clowns, there’s a fundraiser in Dutchtown that checks all of those boxes. Clowning For Kids features clown and circus-themed figurines made by artist Ron Lee available to purchase. All proceeds...
Santa and Mrs. Claus spotted in Washington, Missouri, ahead of 'Santa at the Market' event
Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted shopping in Washington, Missouri, and we got an exclusive interview. The town is preparing for its “Santa at the Market” event.
Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
Fatal motorcycle crash in East Alton
One person was killed in a single vehicle crash late Sunday night on Route 3 in East Alton. Police confirm the driver of the motorcycle died after crashing in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11pm Sunday. The victim has been identified as a 25-year-old male. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.
New Festus Police Chief search update
(Festus) The City of Festus continues to look over options when it comes to finding a new police chief when current chief Tim Lewis retires at the beginning of May. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says they hope to have something in the works at the start of 2023. Camp...
Retired Madison County Sheriff on the future of policing
While the numbers of people getting into law enforcement is not what it once was, the recently-retired Madison County Sheriff says it is still an honorable profession to get into. Lakin, who retired at the end of November, tells The Big Z he would like to see more young people give the career path serious consideration.
