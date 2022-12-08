ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia

NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTSM

UTEP’s Dennis Barnes enters name in 2023 NFL Draft

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP defensive back Dennis Barnes announced his intentions of entering the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday evening. Barnes made the new official on his social media pages. Barnes was a three-year starter for the Miners, mainly at the nickelback position the last two years. A junior college transfer in 2020, […]
EL PASO, TX

