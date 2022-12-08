ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinwiddie County, VA

Boy Scout project aims to preserve history at Woodland Cemetery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Thousands of African Americans are buried at Woodland Cemetery in Richmond. It’s getting some serious restoration all thanks to one Boy Scout. He decided to clean up the cemetery as part of his project to become an Eagle Scout. “I think that giving back to the...
RICHMOND, VA
How to do a Richmond tacky lights tour without leaving the city

When it comes to Richmond tacky lights tours for the holidays, the West End with Asbury Court and The Christmas House tend to get all the love. At least that's where the limos and charter buses focus their time. But the city proper has plenty of awesome, tastefully tacky Christmas lights to gaze upon, so we put together our own very Richmond-centric holiday lights tour for you. Why it matters: The city is awesome, and this tour is walkable or bikeable, plus it includes snack stops.Where to start: The Museum District.Lights abound in the MD, but these are our can't...
RICHMOND, VA
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism. It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow (we have no snow chances in the 7 day forecast), but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.
RICHMOND, VA
Basket & Bike: Holiday Tours of Downtown Richmond

Clean out your closed and donate gently-used shoes to Saxon Shoes through Dec. 24.Shoes. Illuminate Light Show & Santa's Village happening through Jan. 1. Holiday Villages happening select days in December. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST.
RICHMOND, VA
Emporia's Elnora Jarrell Worships Center partners in providing Thanksgiving meals

The Elnora Jarrell Worship Center pastors and members partnered with Pastor Ronnie Franklin and the Samaritan House to provide hot meals to the community on the morning of Thanksgiving. Several members from EJWC served meals inside the Samaritan Kitchen while other members served meals to individuals passing by. Over 100...
EMPORIA, VA
Saison Restaurant the Hip Hangout in Richmond Virginia

Saison Is A Hip Hangout With A Unique Wine And Beer List. Saison is located at 23 W. Marshall Street. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant is known for its Latin flavors and attracts Gen Y gourmands. The restaurant also features a wide selection of meats, including slow-farmed and heirloom grains. It also has a small wine list and offers a shot and beer for $8. The restaurant's host is well-trained and can answer questions about the menu.
RICHMOND, VA
Emporia nursing homes receive visit from the We Got Your Back team

Terrence Washington brought his “We Got Your Back Team” youth to Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center Saturday morning to perform Christmas skits and sing Christmas Carols to the facility’s residents. The two-day preparation time for the children was short, but you would not have known it during the performances.
EMPORIA, VA
Bistro bigotry in Richmond

The Family Foundation, a Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was supposed to have a group dinner with some donors at the Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond on Wednesday. To their shock, the group's leaders were told 90 minutes before their reservation that it had been canceled — and what's more, that they were not welcome in the establishment, period.
RICHMOND, VA

