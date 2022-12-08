Read full article on original website
Families line up for 'inventive' drive-thru giveaway: 'We remembered'
The JP Jumpers Giving Tree bloomed with goodies as the non-profit hosted a drive-thru gift card giveaway.
Varina Big Toy Christmas Parade returns to Henrico this weekend
A long-standing Henrico County holiday tradition is returning this weekend with the Varina Big Toy Christmas Parade.
How this Christmas event makes seeing Santa inclusive to all children
The holiday season can be one that is chaotic for many families. However, the chaos can make the situation worse or unbearable for some kids who have sensory issues.
Virginia students collect 1,200 pounds of snacks for soldiers
A Hermitage High School student is collecting candy and other snacks for the military men and women serving our country.
Boy Scout project aims to preserve history at Woodland Cemetery
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Thousands of African Americans are buried at Woodland Cemetery in Richmond. It’s getting some serious restoration all thanks to one Boy Scout. He decided to clean up the cemetery as part of his project to become an Eagle Scout. “I think that giving back to the...
How to do a Richmond tacky lights tour without leaving the city
When it comes to Richmond tacky lights tours for the holidays, the West End with Asbury Court and The Christmas House tend to get all the love. At least that's where the limos and charter buses focus their time. But the city proper has plenty of awesome, tastefully tacky Christmas lights to gaze upon, so we put together our own very Richmond-centric holiday lights tour for you. Why it matters: The city is awesome, and this tour is walkable or bikeable, plus it includes snack stops.Where to start: The Museum District.Lights abound in the MD, but these are our can't...
Richmond Boat Parade of Lights returns featuring parade of boats with holiday lights
The annual Richmond Boat Parade of Lights returns on Saturday, Dec. 10, to bring on more holiday cheer!
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism. It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow (we have no snow chances in the 7 day forecast), but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.
Explore the best decorated houses in Chesterfield County with this digital map
We are well into the holiday season, and many homes are lit up and decorated for the occasion. Now, you can make sure you're not missing out on the best light displays in Chesterfield County with an online map.
For nearly 200 years, this Petersburg mansion has helped ring in the holidays
The house, known as Centre Hill Mansion, has sat majestically on a hill for the past 199 years. Its true greatness comes out to shine during the holiday season.
Basket & Bike: Holiday Tours of Downtown Richmond
Clean out your closed and donate gently-used shoes to Saxon Shoes through Dec. 24.Shoes. Illuminate Light Show & Santa's Village happening through Jan. 1. Holiday Villages happening select days in December. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST.
Emporia's Elnora Jarrell Worships Center partners in providing Thanksgiving meals
The Elnora Jarrell Worship Center pastors and members partnered with Pastor Ronnie Franklin and the Samaritan House to provide hot meals to the community on the morning of Thanksgiving. Several members from EJWC served meals inside the Samaritan Kitchen while other members served meals to individuals passing by. Over 100...
Saison Restaurant the Hip Hangout in Richmond Virginia
Saison Is A Hip Hangout With A Unique Wine And Beer List. Saison is located at 23 W. Marshall Street. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant is known for its Latin flavors and attracts Gen Y gourmands. The restaurant also features a wide selection of meats, including slow-farmed and heirloom grains. It also has a small wine list and offers a shot and beer for $8. The restaurant's host is well-trained and can answer questions about the menu.
Emporia nursing homes receive visit from the We Got Your Back team
Terrence Washington brought his “We Got Your Back Team” youth to Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center Saturday morning to perform Christmas skits and sing Christmas Carols to the facility’s residents. The two-day preparation time for the children was short, but you would not have known it during the performances.
Mayo Island finds a buyer
The largest piece of river-fronting land to hit the market in the city in recent years has found a buyer.
Bistro bigotry in Richmond
The Family Foundation, a Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was supposed to have a group dinner with some donors at the Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond on Wednesday. To their shock, the group's leaders were told 90 minutes before their reservation that it had been canceled — and what's more, that they were not welcome in the establishment, period.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts debuts immersive Frederick Douglass exhibit
The installation by Isaac Julien includes narration from Douglass' powerful speeches, including excerpts from "Lessons of the Hour," "What to the Slave Is the 4th of July?," and "Lecture on Pictures."
PHOTOS: Mechanicsville Elementary School employee prepares for winter break with holiday costumes
An employee at Mechanicsville Elementary School is helping students and staff count down the days until winter break in a unique way.
Henrico, New Kent officers taking 100 kids on shopping spree is 'sheer joy'
Officers came together to make sure some children have what they need for the holidays at the Henrico Fraternal Order of Police's annual Cops and Kids Christmas Program.
