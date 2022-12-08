(Glenwood) – Mills County officials have added a little more time to work through final revisions of an updated commercial solar ordinance. That’s according to Mills County Building and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson, who tells KMA News the county board of supervisors has extended the moratorium on commercial solar applications to the county through February. At the commission’s monthly meeting Tuesday, Jackson, along with Baird Holm Law Firm Attorney David Levy, presented several possible changes in an ongoing amendment process. Jackson says that one of the top additions introduced to the commission was a pollination scorecard for the ground underneath the solar farms – something that has yet to be implemented in Iowa.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO