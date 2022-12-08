Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome More
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over Creighton
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billions
kmaland.com
Atlantic's Richter signs to throw at Southwestern
(Atlantic) -- Atlantic senior thrower Abbi Richter signed with Southwestern Community College in Creston last week. “I think it started last year,” Richter told KMA Sports. “I knew that I wanted to play a sport in college, and when I started track in 8th grade I thought it would be a good start.”
kmaland.com
Karen Brewer, 75, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery-Emerson, Iowa. Notes:a complete...
kmaland.com
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 16): Lindsey Davis & Zane Bendorf
(KMAland) -- A career performance in basketball and another stellar week on the wrestling mats earned Nodaway Valley's Lindsey Davis & Harlan's Zane Bendorf the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. Davis averaged 29.0 points, 8.5 steals, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (12/11): ISU, Omaha, Mizzou, KU land wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Omaha, Missouri and Kansas were all winners in regional women’s college basketball on Sunday. Iowa State (7-2): Iowa State rolled Jacksonville (5-3), 84-50, behind 22 points from Ashley Joens, who also had 10 rebounds and three assists. Stephanie Soares added 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
kmaland.com
KMAland Swimming (12/10): Atlantic boys led by Lihs, Rieken in Marshalltown
(Marshalltown) -- The Atlantic boys swim team finished fifth and with 26 points at the Marshalltown Bobcat Swimming Relays on Saturday. Atlantic was led by a pair of third-place finishes in two-man relays, featuring Alex Lihs and Keaton Rieken. Lihs and Rieken were third in both the 2x200 meter freestyle relay and the 2x100 meter freestyle relay.
kmaland.com
Iowa State, Creighton fall out of AP men's rankings
(KMAland) -- Purdue is the new No. 1 while Kansas is down and Iowa State and Creighton are out of the latest Associated Press men's basketball rankings. Others RV: Iowa State, Xavier, Iowa, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Creighton, Michigan State, Kansas State.
kmaland.com
Annette Paul, 59, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: suggested to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Private family interment at Mamre Cemetery-Stanton, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Floyd A. Fike, Jr., 85 of Essex
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Floyd passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Red Oak Rehabilitation Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
kmaland.com
Edna Woodard, 80, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
Crouse reaches career milestone as East Mills holds off Stanton
(Malvern) -- The early-season unbeaten streak for the East Mills Wolverines (5-0) continued Friday in a 66-61 victory over Stanton (2-2). What appeared to be another easy victory for the Wolverines quickly turned into a dogfight. “We came out and stomped on [Stanton’s] throats and they started hitting their shots,...
kmaland.com
College Soccer (12/9): Creighton falls in NCAA Final Four
(KMAland) -- The Creighton men lost in the Final Four of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Friday. Syracuse 3 Creighton 2 (Final Four)
kmaland.com
Treynor cruises to sweep of Lo-Ma
(Treynor) -- Both Treynor basketball teams posted impressive performances in a sweep of Logan-Magnolia Friday night. A dominant third quarter and a suffocating defense guided the 2A No. 5 Cardinals (4-0, 3-0) to a 54-32 win over Logan-Magnolia (3-2, 2-1) in a pivotal Western Iowa Conference clash. "We knew it...
kmaland.com
Exira-EHK girls outlast CAM in 62-58 barn burner
(Anita) -- The Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton girl's basketball team (3-0) outlasted the CAM Cougars (3-2) to stay undefeated in their early 2023 campaign. There may be some new faces taking the spotlight for Exira-EHK, but when it mattered most in the fourth quarter, the Spartans hit a pair of clutch threes and a trio of free throws to ice away a 62-58 win over their Rolling Valley Conference rival, CAM.
kmaland.com
Mulholland Grocery Fire Plus 1 Part I
(Malvern) -- In part one of a two-part series of reports marking the one-year anniversary of the Malvern Grocery Store fire, owner Tom Mulholland recalls the horrific evening when his iconic business went up in flames.
kmaland.com
EMS essential service push still ongoing in KMAland
(Shenandoah) – The push for emergency services to be declared essential continues in several KMAland counties. While a referendum may not have made it onto the ballot for Page and Fremont Counties in November, Shenandoah Medical Center CEO Matt Sells tells KMA News discussions are continuing with their elected officials, and overall, trends are moving in a positive direction. Sells cites the eight counties in Iowa that did have a referendum vote to declare EMS an essential service.
kmaland.com
Pottawattamie County officials recall derecho close calls
(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials are among those remembering a dubious anniversary this week. Thursday, December 15th marks the one-year anniversary of the serial derecho which slammed into KMAland. Pottawattamie County was among the areas hardest hit by the freak December severe storms, complete with thunderstorm downbursts, 80-to-100 mph winds and in some cases, tornadoes. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed tells KMA News two severe thunderstorm warnings and four tornado warnings were issued in his county, alone, that afternoon and evening. Reed says four twister touchdowns were confirmed in the county-including one close call.
kmaland.com
Florida truck driver killed in Pottawattamie County wreck
(Minden) – A Florida truck driver was killed in a Pottawattamie County wreck Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says authorities responded to the wreck around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound near Minden. The Patrol says a semi driven by 42-year-old Alain Hernandez Rodriguez of West Palm Beach entered the median and rolled on its side.
kmaland.com
Mulholland Grocery Store fire: one year later--part I
(Malvern) -- Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of a fire that destroyed an iconic KMAland business. In a two-part series of reports, KMA News looks back at the disaster that struck the Mulholland Grocery Store and the city of Malvern. In part one, the store's owner recalls that fateful night, and how support from firefighters in surrounding communities prevented an even bigger tragedy.
kmaland.com
Mills County board extends moratorium on commercial solar applications
(Glenwood) – Mills County officials have added a little more time to work through final revisions of an updated commercial solar ordinance. That’s according to Mills County Building and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson, who tells KMA News the county board of supervisors has extended the moratorium on commercial solar applications to the county through February. At the commission’s monthly meeting Tuesday, Jackson, along with Baird Holm Law Firm Attorney David Levy, presented several possible changes in an ongoing amendment process. Jackson says that one of the top additions introduced to the commission was a pollination scorecard for the ground underneath the solar farms – something that has yet to be implemented in Iowa.
